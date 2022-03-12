New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their April 1st NJPW STRONG Lonestar Shootout event, which features top stars like Jay White and Tomohiro Ishii in action, will be available for fans to watch on FITE. Full details are below.

April 1 will see a special NJPW STRONG event at WrestleCon weekend, as Lonestar Shootout will see Chris Dickinson vs Tomohiro Ishii, Speedball Mike Bailey vs Switchblade Jay White and much more.

This special event will see STRONG broadcast live for the very first time, exclusively on FITE!

All the action from Dallas will be broadcast for $14.99, with the event also available as part of the WrestleCon bundle for $74.99.

This will be the only way to watch these matches as they happen, so don’t pass up this special chance!