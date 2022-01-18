New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matchups for this Saturday’s edition of NJPW STRONG, which included NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Tom Lawlor in action and the debut of Bade Dude Tito. Check out the lineup below.

-Tom Lawlor/Black Tiger/Jorel Nelson versus Taylor Rust/Fred Rosser/Rocky Romero

-Juice Robinson versus Bade Dude Tito

-Royce Isaacs versus Lucas Riley