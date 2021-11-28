New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following announcing that their U.S. based NJPW STRONG show will be coming to Seattle on January 15th from Washington Hall. Full details, including which top stars are expected to appear, can be found below.

NJPW STRONG will start its 2022 in Seattle on January 15, as New Beginning USA hits Seattle’s Washington Hall. The New Beginning USA series has seen some huge moments in years past, from the one time reunion of Roppongi Vice in 2019, to Guerrillas of Destiny seizing IWGP Tag Team Championship gold in 2020, and KENTA battling Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in 2021. What will 2022 bring?

Join Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, El Phantasmo, Fred Rosser, Gabriel Kidd and many more as STRONG hits the ground running in NJPW’s golden anniversary year!

Tickets will go on sale MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29 at 10 AM Pacific Time. Make sure you’re a part of a monumental start to the year!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: NEW BEGINNING USA 2022

Saturday January 15 Seattle Washington Hall Doors 6PM Bell 7PM

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/njpw On sale 11/29 10AM PST

VIP Stage: $150

Row A: $150

Row B: $100

Row C: $75

Row D: $40

Standing: $30