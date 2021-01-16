NJPW Strong Results 1/15/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Misterioso vs. Barrett Brown

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso backs Brown into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brown with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Misterioso hammers down on the back of Brown’s neck. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Brown whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso drops Brown with a shoulder tackle. Misterioso cartwheels over Brown. Misterioso and Brown are running the ropes. Brown with a HeadScissors Takeover. Brown kicks Misterioso in the chest. Misterioso catches Brown in mid-air. Misterioso sends Brown face first into the steel ring post. Brown gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Misterioso hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misterioso punches Brown in the back. Misterioso with The Wasteland. Misterioso with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Misterioso follows that with forearm shivers. Misterioso with a corner clotheslines. Misterioso sweeps out the legs of Brown. Misterioso hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Misterioso with the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso kicks Brown in the back. Brown with forearm shivers. Misterioso drops Brown with The Big Boot. Brown decks Misterioso with a back elbow smash. Brown kicks Misterioso in the face. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckle pad for a two count.

Brown buries his shoulder into the midsection of Misterioso. Brown with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Brown connects with The Running Knee for a two count. Brown goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Misterioso gets his knees up in the air. Misterioso with the cover for a two count. Misterioso punches Brown in the back. Misterioso goes for a PowerBomb, but Brown lands back on his feet. Misterioso SuperKicks Brown. Brown denies The BackStabber. Brown with a Jumping Knee Strike. Brown drills Misterioso with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Brown with The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Misterioso has Brown perched on the top turnbuckle. Misterioso plants Brown with The Reverse SuperPlex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Adrian Quest

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins with a waist lock takedown. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Quest applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Quest drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Quest ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Quest with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Perkins kicks Quest in the face. Perkins sends Quest to the corner. Perkins gets Quest in the electric chair position. Quest with a Hurricanrana. Perkins leapfrogs over Quest. Quest with The Tornillo for a two count. Quest hammers down on the left shoulder of Perkins. Quest with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Quest with the irish whip. Perkins puts Quest on the top turnbuckle. Quest kicks the right shoulder of Perkins. Perkins gets Quest tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Quest’s chest.

Perkins is choking Quest with his boot. Perkins with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Perkins whips Quest across the ring. Perkins scores the elbow knockdown. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Perkins whips Quest across the ring. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins applies a deep hammerlock. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Quest lands back on his feet. Perkins goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest goes for a Hurricanrana, but Perkins counters with The Muta Lock. Perkins tries to trap Quest arms for added pressure. Perkins snaps the back of Quest. Perkins with a Pendulum BackBreaker.

Perkins with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Perkins applies The Gory Stretch. Quest avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Quest with The Spinning Heel Kick. Quest lands The Asai MoonSault. Quest rolls Perkins back into the ring. Quest with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Quest with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Quest with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quest goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins with a knee lift. Perkins dives over Quest. Quest denies The Tornado DDT. Perkins goes for The Tombstone GutBuster, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Perkins has Quest perched on the top turnbuckle. Quest with two sharp elbow strikes. Quest denies The SuperPlex. Quest sends Perkins chest first into the canvas. Quest goes for The 450 Splash, but Perkins ducks out of the way. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser, ACH, and Blake Christian vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

ACH and Phantasmo will start things off. Phantasmo wants ACH to shake his hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, ACH with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Phantasmo kicks ACH in the gut. Phantasmo whips ACH across the ring. ACH cartwheels around the ring. ACH dropkicks Phantasmo. ACH ducks a clothesline from Kenta. ACH fires off two more dropkicks. Hikuleo drops ACH with The Big Boot. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Hikuleo rocks ACH with a forearm smash. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Hikuleo is choking ACH with his boot. All hell is breaking loose in LA. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to ACH’s chest. Phantasmo catapults ACH throat first into the bottom rope. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Kenta with an elbow drop for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks ACH in the back. Kenta knocks Rosser off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Rosser. Kenta works on his joint manipulation game. Kenta slams ACH’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta delivers a gut punch. Kenta tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo slaps ACH in the chest. ACH with heavy bodyshots. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of ACH’s neck. Hikuleo sends ACH face first into the blue turnbuckle pad for a two count. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Hikuleo whips ACH into a pair of boots from Kenta and Phantasmo. Hikuleo tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo rakes the back of ACH. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Kenta rakes the back of ACH. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo is choking ACH with his boot. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Hikuleo goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but ACH lands back on his feet. ACH crawls under Hikuleo. ACH kicks Hikuleo in the face. ACH tags in Rosser. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Rosser knocks Kenta and Phantasmo off the apron. Rosser kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Rosser with a straight right hand. Rosser HeadButts Hikuleo. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Rosser slides under The Big Boot. Rosser repeatedly kicks the left leg of Hikuleo. Rosser wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the steel ring post.

Rosser delivers the chop block. Rosser applies The STF. Hikuleo with two sharp elbow strikes. Hikuleo drops Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser denies The Chokeslam. Christian tags himself in. Christian with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Christian ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Christian with The Quebrada. Hikuleo answers with a forearm smash. Hikuleo goes for The Gunslinger, but Christian counters with The Assisted Spinning DDT for a two count. Kenta trips Rosser from the outside. Phantasmo throws Christian off the top turnbuckle. Hikuleo Chokeslams Christian. Phantasmo made the blind tag. Rosser with a stiff lariat. Rosser kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Hikuleo denies The Gut Check. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser clotheslines Hikuleo over the top rope. Kenta dumps Rosser over the top rope. ACH sends Kenta face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. ACH with The SpringBoard Dropkick. ACH wipes out Kenta with The SlingShot Pescado. Phantasmo connects with The Flying Splash for a two count. Christian negates The CR II. Christian rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Phantasmo uses the referee as a human shield. Phantasmo SuperKicks Christian to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bullet Club via Pinfall

