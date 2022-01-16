NJPW Strong Results 1/15/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

First Match: Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

Stray Dog Army attacks The LA Dojo before the bell rings. Bateman dumps Fredericks out of the ring. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bateman whips Fredericks into the steel barricade. Knight kicks Misterioso in the face. Knight ducks under a chop from Misterioso. Knight drops Misterioso with a shoulder tackle. Knight bodyslams Misterioso for a one count. Knight uppercuts Misterioso. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight sends Misterioso to the corner. Misterioso side steps Knight into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bateman sends Knight chest first into the canvas. Misterioso knocks Fredericks off the ring apron. Misterioso goes into the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso with a forearm smash. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Misterioso is choking Knight with his boot. Bateman continues to knock Fredericks off the apron. Chop Exchange. Bateman with forearm shivers. Bateman with the elbow drop for a two count. Knight fires back with an uppercut/forearm combination. Bateman nails Knight with a throat thrust. Bateman tags in Misterioso.

Following a snap mare takeover, Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Misterioso whips Knight across the ring. Misterioso scores the elbow knockdown. Misterioso with a basement dropkick for a two count. Misterioso applies a rear chin lock. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight blasts Misterioso with a chop. Misterioso drops Knight with The DDT for a two count. Misterioso hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misterioso brings Knight to the corner. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman with a straight right hand. Knight with desperation forearms. Bateman rakes the eyes of Knight. Bateman goes for a bodyslam, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight dropkicks Bateman. Knight tags in Fredericks. Fredericks kicks Misterioso off the apron. Fredericks with three uppercuts. Short-Arm Reversal by Bateman. Bateman rocks Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster.

Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Fredericks uppercuts Misterioso. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks with two leaping back elbow smashes. Fredericks is raining down forearms in the corners. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Bateman denies The MD. Bateman with a forearm smash. Bateman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fredericks lands back on his feet. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks attacks the midsection of Bateman. Bateman with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with a flying forearm smash. Misterioso follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bateman with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Misterioso connects with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Knight repeatedly stomps on Misterioso’s chest. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Knight. Misterioso with forearm shivers. Forearm Exchange. The referee is losing control of this match. Knight with The Pump Kick. Knight goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Knight clotheslines Misterioso. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Second Forearm Exchange. Misterioso SuperKicks Knight. Bateman decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Knight sends Bateman crashing to the outside. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Misterioso denies The MD. Misterioso applies a waist lock. Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Misterioso SuperKicks Fredericks. Fredericks responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks plants Misterioso with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight via Pinfall

Second Match: Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

Dutra talks smack to King after the bell rings. Dutra unloads two knife edge chops. Dutra with forearm shivers. Dutra repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. King launches Dutra to the corner. Dutra side steps King into the blue turnbuckle pad. Dutra ducks a clothesline from King. Dutra kicks King in the gut. Dutra with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. King kicks Dutra in the gut. King with three chops. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. King with a blistering chop. King goes for a Powerslam, but Dutra lands back on his feet. King pulls Dutra up to the ring apron. Dutra slams King’s head on the top rope. Dutra slams the left leg of King on the apron. King denies The Tornado Bulldog. King drops Dutra with a shoulder tackle. King with a Running Senton Splash for a two count.

King dumps Dutra out of the ring. King is lighting up Dutra’s chest. King whips Dutra into the steel barricade. King punches Dutra in the back. King resets the referee’s twenty count. King sends Dutra face first into the steel ring post. Dutra drives King back first into the apron. Dutra SuperKicks King. Dutra lands The Orihara MoonSault. Dutra with a flying forearm smash. Dutra with a corner clothesline. Dutra repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. King reverses out of the irish whip from Dutra. Dutra kicks King in the face. Dutra hits The Tornado DDT. King avoids The Heaven’s Blade. King with The Discus Lariat. King with clubbing blows to Dutra’s back. King follows that with an overhand chop. King tells Dutra to get up. Forearm Exchange. Dutra with a knee lift. King drops Dutra with The Rolling Elbow. King connects with The Lariat. King plants Dutra with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: JONAH vs. David Finlay

Finlay avoids the pre-match sneak attack from Jonah. Finlay is throwing haymakers at Jonah. Jonah launches Finlay to the corner. Finlay kicks Jonah in the face. Finlay with Three Running Uppercuts. Finlay ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Finlay slides under Jonah. Jonah drops Finlay with a Body Block. Jonah HeadButts Finlay. Jonah is choking Finlay with his boot. Jonah hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Jonah with a straight right hand. Jonah whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay holds onto the ropes. Finlay dumps Jonah out of the ring. Jonah catches Finlay in mid-air. Jonah drives Finlay back first into the steel ring post.

Jonah rolls Finlay back into the ring. Jonah with a clubbing sledge. Jonah applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Jonah sends Finlay to the corner. Jonah avoids The Flying European Uppercut. Jonah with The Senton Splash for a one count. Jonah stands on Finlay’s face. Jonah rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. Jonah is choking Finlay with his knee. Jonah delivers The Stinkface. Chop Exchange. Jonah applies a waist lock. Jonah with a waist lock takedown. Finlay with a series of back elbow smashes. Finlay follows that with forearm shivers. Jonah goes for The Samoan Drop, but Finlay lands back on his feet.

Finlay with two short-arm lariats. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Finlay dropkicks Jonah to the floor. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Jonah. Finlay clotheslines the back of Jonah’s neck. Jonah denies The Acid Drop. Jonah goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay applies The Sleeper Hold. Jonah buries his elbow into the midsection of Finlay. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Jonah Powerslams Finlay. Jonah goes for The Senton Splash, but Finlay ducks out of the way. Finlay with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Finlay applies The CrossFace. Finlay kicks Jonah in the face. Finlay goes for The Acid Drop, but Jonah counters with a BackBreaker. Jonah with an Inside Out Lariat. Jonah PowerBombs Finlay. Jonah drags Finlay to the corner. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

