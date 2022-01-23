NJPW Strong Results 1/22/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Royce Isaacs w/Jorel Nelson vs. Lucas Riley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Riley applies a wrist lock. Isaacs with a single leg takedown. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Riley transitions into a hammerlock. Riley grabs the left shoulder of Isaacs. Isaacs with another waist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Isaacs whips Riley across the ring. Isaacs drops Riley with a shoulder tackle. Riley drops down on the canvas. Isaacs catches Riley in mid-air. Riley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Riley goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Isaacs holds onto the ropes. Riley ducks under a chop from Isaacs. Riley with a Hurricanrana. Isaacs launches Riley over the top rope. Riley with an Apron Enzuigiri. Riley with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Riley is fired up. Riley with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Riley kicks Isaacs in the gut. Riley with a forearm smash. Isaacs with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Isaacs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Isaacs HeadButts Riley.

Isaacs toys around with Riley. Isaacs with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Isaacs poses for the crowd. Riley rolls Isaacs over for a two count. Isaacs kicks Riley in the gut. Isaacs whips Riley into the red turnbuckle pad. Isaacs kicks Riley in the face. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs applies a rear chin lock. Riley decks Isaacs with a JawBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs whips Riley across the ring. Isaacs goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Riley counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Riley ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Riley with forearm shivers. Riley slides under a clothesline from Isaacs. Riley delivers his combination offense. Riley with a flying forearm smash. Isaacs denies the irish whip. Riley with forearm shivers. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Riley. Riley dives over Isaacs. Riley ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Riley hits The Orb Of Confusion for a two count. Isaacs denies The Slingshot Arm-Drag. Isaacs Powerslams Riley for a two count. Isaacs connects with The Bridging Wheelbarrow German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Royce Isaacs via Pinfall

Second Match: Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tito applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Robinson applies a side headlock. Robinson with a side headlock takeover. Tito answers with the headscissors neck lock. Robinson slaps Tito in the face. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Tito with a single leg slam. Tito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robinson regroups on the outside. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Tito kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Robinson drives Tito face first into the steel ring post. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson rolls Tito back into the ring. Tito kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson hits The SpineBuster.

Robinson with The Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson argues with the referee. Robinson Juice Jab/Chop Combination. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Tito with a forearm/chop combination. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Tito. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with another Juice Jab/Chop Combination. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Tito with a corner clothesline. Tito with another forearm/chop combination. Lariat Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Tito dodges The Leg Lariat. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri.

Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Robinson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tito denies Pulp Friction. Tito with a wheelbarrow rollup for a two count. Tito ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Tito connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Robinson has Tito perched on the top turnbuckle. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with The Draping Pulp Friction. Robinson plants Tito with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Robinson calls out Jonah. Jonah appears on the ring apron. Tito grabs the left leg of Robinson. Jonah with clubbing blows to Robinson’s back. Jonah transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jonah and Tito prepare for Stereo Tsunami Splashes. David Finlay storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Black Tiger and Jorel Nelson) vs. Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and Taylor Rust In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Black Tiger and Rocky Romero will start things off. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Tiger with forearm smashes. Tiger applies a side headlock. Romero whips Tiger across the ring. Tiger drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Romerop drops down on the canvas. Romero leapfrogs over Tiger. Romero with a Hip Toss. Romero blasts Tiger with The PK. Romero tags in Rosser. Rosser with a running shoulder tackle. Rosser clears the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Hollywood. Rust with forearm shivers. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Rosser bodyslams Tiger. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Rosser with clubbing sledges across Tiger’s back and chest. Tiger rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser drives Tiger back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Rosser with rapid fire strikes. Rosser tags in Romero. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero repeatedly stomps on Tiger’s chest. Romero sends Tiger to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger. Romero kicks Tiger in the chest. Tiger avoids The Coast to Coast Dropkick. Romero uppercuts Nelson. Romero tosses Nelson out of the ring. Tiger with The Western Lariat.

Lawlor clears the ring. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Team Filthy gangs up on Romero. Tiger tags in Nelson. Nelson buries his knee into the midsection of Romero. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Nelson with the kitchen sink. Nelson sends Romero back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Nelson tags in Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Romero in the gut. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Lawlor is mauling Romero in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Tiger repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Lawlor uppercuts Romero. Lawlor takes a swipe at Rosser and Rust. Team Filthy continues to use the referee’s vision to their advantage. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor kicks Romero in the gut. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Romero goes for The Hurricanrana, but Lawlor counters with a double leg takedown.

Lawlor applies the single leg crab. Lawlor avoids The Rewind Kick. Romero uppercuts Lawlor. Romero drops Lawlor with The Swinging DDT. Romero tags in Rust. Rust scores two forearm knockdowns. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Rust. Rust dives over Lawlor. Rust with a Spinning Back Kick. Rust with The Axe Kick. Tiger kicks Rust in the gut. Tiger punches Rust in the back. Double Irish Whip. Rust holds onto the ropes. Rust kicks Nelson in the chest. Rust shoves Tiger into Neson. Rust with a Double Axe Kick. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Rust. Rust with The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor responds with The Olympic Slam. Lawlor tags in Nelson. Nelson kicks Rosser out of the ring. Nelson with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Rust side steps Nelson into the turnbuckle pad.

Rosser with a corner clothesline. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Lawlor gets in the way. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser with the snap mare escape. Lawlor bumps into Rust. Forearm/Big Boot Combination. Meeting Of The Minds. Team Filthy hits The Hart Attack. Nelson applies The Boston Crab. Lawlor with a Flying Knee Drop. Romero with a flurry of strikes. Romero follows that with a Double Hurricanrana. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Tiger applies The Dragon Sleeper. Romero with a knee lift. Romero with another Hurricanrana. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Nelson drives Romero back first into the ringside barricade. Rust nails Nelson with The Pump Kick. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rust ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Rosser clotheslines Lawlor to the floor. Rust kicks Nelson in the face. Rust connects with The Perfect Circle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and Taylor Rust via Pinfall

