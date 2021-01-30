NJPW Strong Results 1/29/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Clark Connors vs. The DKC

Feeling out process after the bell rings. DKC backs Connors into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Connors applies a front face lock. DKC transitions into an arm-bar. Connors with a waist lock takedown. DKC breaks the grip. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a side headlock. Connors with a side headlock takeover. DKC rolls Connors over for a one count. Strong lockup. DKC applies a side headlock. Connors whips DKC across the ring. DKC runs into Connors. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Connors drops DKC with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors with two uppercuts. Chop Exchange. DKC with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. DKC with a Hip Toss for a one count. DKC applies a rear chin lock. DKC transitions into another arm-bar. DKC denies The Boston Crab. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Connors applies a side headlock.

Connors with a knee lift. Second Chop Exchange. Connors with a Hip Toss for a two count. Connors slams DKC’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors delivers a back chop for a two count. DKC repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Connors. DKC brings Connors down to the mat. DKC applies an arm-bar. Connors rolls DKC over for a two count. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Connors uppercuts DKC. DKC dropkicks Connors for a two count. DKC with forearm shivers. Connors denies The Bodyslam. Connors with clubbing blows to DKC’s back. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC with a Spinning Back Fist. DKC whips Connors across the ring. DKC with a single leg dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, DKC hits The DKC Chop for a two count. DKC applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Connors puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces break. DKC repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Connors Spears DKC. Connors makes DKC tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

Second Match: Rocky Romero vs. Chris Dickinson

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Dickinson drop steps into a side headlock. Dickinson with a side headlock takeover. Romero answers with the headscissors escape. Romero applies a waist lock. Romero transitions into The Cobra Twist. Romero rolls Dickinson over for a two count. Romero denies The STF. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dickinson with a wrist lock takedown. Dickinson applies an arm-bar. Dickinson with The La Magistral for a two count. Dickinson with a Judo Throw for a two count. Dickinson applies a rear chin lock. Romero with elbows into the midsection of Dickinson. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Romero with a straight right hand. Dickinson blocks a boot from Romero. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson stomps on the left knee of Romero. Dickinson talks smack to Romero.

Dickinson applies the single leg crab. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson works on the left leg of Romero. Dickinson uppercuts the left leg of Romero for a two count. Romero decks Dickinson with a back elbow smash. Romero with forearm shivers. Dickinson kicks Romero in the gut. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Romero goes for a Dropkick, but Dickinson counters with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Romero bends the left ankle of Dickinson. Dickinson with a running leg kick. Romero answers with forearm shivers. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero with The Arm-Ringer. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Dickinson. Romero with The Flying Meteora across the left shoulder of Dickinson.

Romero has Dickinson draped across the middle rope. Romero kicks Dickinson in the chest. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero denies the single leg crab. Rollup Exchange. Dickinson applies The Heel Hook. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero slams the left shoulder of Dickinson on the top rope. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero with clubbing shoulder kicks. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dickinson rolls Romero over for a two count. Romero ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but Dickinson counters with The Running Death Valley Driver. Dickinson makes Romero tap out to The STF.

Winner: Chris Dickinson via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– Next week on NJPW Strong, The Road To The New Beginning USA Tour Begins.

Third Match: Bullet Club (KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo) vs. Fred Rosser, TJ Perkins, and Lio Rush In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Rosser attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Rosser slams Hikuleo’s head on the ring apron. Hikuleo shoves Rosser into the steel barricade. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s chest. Hikuleo starts choking Rosser. Hikuleo drives Rosser back first into the barricade. Hikuleo rolls Rosser back into the ring. Rosser with two running haymakers. Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser repeatedly kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Hikuleo rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Hikuleo sends Rosser to the corner. Rosser side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Rosser fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rush and Kenta are tagged in. Kenta is playing mind games with Rush. Forearm Exchange. Rush runs around Kenta. Rush with rapid fire sumo strikes. Rush with a forearm smash. Rush denies The GTS. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Rush with an Overhead Kick. Rush tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Perkins mocks Phantasmo.

Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Phantasmo attacks Perkins from the ring apron. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Phantasmo kicks Perkins in the back. Perkins knocks Phantasmo off the apron. Kenta kicks Perkins in the gut. Kenta drops Perkins with a DDT. Hikuleo blasts Rosser off the apron. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Kenta tees off on Perkins. Kenta is choking Perkins with his boot. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Perkin. Kenta with forearm shivers. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a Running Boot. Hikuleo is choking Perkins with his boot. Phantasmo attacks Perkins behind the referee’s back. Rosser is pissed. Hikuleo bodyslams Perkins. Hikuleo with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Hikuleo tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo punches Perkins. Perkins side steps Kenta into Hikuleo. Perkins dives over Phantasmo. Perkins creates distance with The Assisted Tornado DDT. Rush and Hikuleo are tagged in.

Rush ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo catches Rush in mid-air. Hikuleo bodyslams Rush. Hikuleo knocks Rosser off the apron. Hikuleo slaps Rush in the face. Hikuleo sends Rush face first into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo dumps Rush out of the ring. Rush gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Hikuleo is choking Rush with his boot. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Hikuleo goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush is displaying his fighting spirit. Rush crawls under Hikuleo. Hikuleo throws Rush out of the ring. Rush drops Phantasmo with The Rolling Elbow. Rush tags in Rosser. Rosser dodges The Big Boot. Rosser knocks Kenta off the apron. Rosser with a Haymaker/Toe Kick Combination. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser ducks under two clotheslines from Hikuleo. Rosser with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Hikuelo shoves Rosser into the ropes. Rosser kicks Hikuleo in the chest. Rosser tags in Perkins. Hikuleo catches Perkins in mid-air.

Running Lariat/Crossbody Block Combination for a two count. Hikuleo shoves Perkins into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta and Rosser are brawling on the outside. Phantasmo tags himself in. Perkins delivers The Double Missile Dropkick. Perkins tags in Rush. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush dives over Phantasmo. Phantasmo negates The Come Up. Phantasmo goes for The CRII, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush with an inside cradle for a two count. Tip Up by Phantasmo. Rush avoids The Sudden Death. Rush connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory. After the match, a massive brawl breaks out. The lights go out in the building. Jon Moxley is in the ring. Moxley clocks Hikuleo and Phantasmo with the IWGP US Heavyweight Title. Moxley starts trading forearms with Kenta. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Moxley counters with The Death Rider. Moxley tells Kenta that his dreams of becoming US Champion just became a nightmare. Moxley promises that this match will happen in Tokyo, one way or another.

Winner: Fred Rosser, TJ Perkins, and Lio Rush via Pinfall

