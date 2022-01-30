NJPW Strong Results 1/29/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Zayne whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari runs into Zayne. Shoulder Block Exchange. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Daivari with a running shoulder block. Strong lockup. Zayne backs Daivari into the turnbuckle pad. Zayne with two arm-drags. Zayne applies an arm-bar. Zayne sends Daivari to the corner. Daivari launches Zayne over the top rope. Zayne with a Headscissors Takeover. Zayne with a leg lariat. Daivari regroups on the outside. Zayne with The Asai MoonSault. Zayne rolls Daivari back into the ring. Zayne applies another arm-bar. Zayne transitions into a side headlock. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Daivari delivers The Kitchen Sink. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Zayne. Daivari with a knife edge chop.

Daivari continues to drive his knee into Zayne’s midsection. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari applies a bodyscissors hold. Zayne with heavy bodyshots. Zayne with a knife edge chop. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Zayne holds onto the ropes. Zayne kicks Daivari in the gut. Zayne with forearm shivers. Daivari avoids The Spinning Back Fist. Daivari sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne clotheslines Daivari. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Zayne with a Spinning Back Fist. Zayne sweeps out the legs of Daivari. Zayne hits The SomerSault Leg Drop. Daivari denies The Taco Driver. Zayne blocks The SuperKick. Zayne with The Baja Blast for a two count. Zayne with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Daivari.

Daivari ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Daivari with a NeckBreaker. Daivari with The Hammerlock DDT for a two count. Daivari plays to the crowd. Zayne avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daivari dives over Zayne. Daivari fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Daivari kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne denies The Hammerlock Lariat. Zayne goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Daivari holds onto the ropes. Daivari SuperKicks Zayne. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat for a two count. Daivari lands The Magic Carpet Ride for a two count. Daivari argues with the referee. Daivari grabs the ring bell. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Zayne plants Daivari with The Taco Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Second Match: Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos

Coughlin grabs the left leg of Kratos. Kratos with a waist lock go-behind. Chain grappling exchange. Coughlin with a side headlock takeover. Kratos answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kratos shoves Coughlin. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos denies The Vertical Suplex. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Kratos rocks Coughlin with a forearm smash. Kratos dumps Coughlin out of the ring. Kratos gives the Hollywood crowd the middle finger salute. Kratos with a forearm smash. Coughlin answers with two toe kicks. Kratos punches Coughlin in the back. Kratos resets the referee’s twenty count. Kratos slams Coughlin’s head on the steel barricade. Kratos slaps Coughlin in the chest. Coughlin drives Kratos back first into the ring apron.

Coughlin with a blistering chop. Kratos with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Coughlin gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kratos stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Kratos blocks a boot from Coughlin. Kratos Powerslams Coughlin for a two count. Kratos whips Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with the irish whip. Coughlin catches Kratos in mid-air. Kratos denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Kratos with forearm shivers. Kratos follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kratos goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin with two back elbow smashes. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin blasts Kratos with another knife edge chop. Kratos denies The GutWrench Suplex. Coughlin slaps Kratos in the back. Coughlin hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Coughlin with a flying shoulder tackle. Kratos catches Coughlin in mid-air. Kratos applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Coughlin connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Coughlin via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Daniels into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. White kicks Daniels in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daniels applies an arm-bar. White walks Daniels into the turnbuckle pad. Daniels shoves White. Daniels with a waist lock go-behind. Side Headlock Exchange. Daniels whips White across the ring. White drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. White slaps Daniels in the face. White bails out to the floor. Daniels runs after White. White grabs a side headlock. Daniels whips White across the ring. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels with a Hip Toss. Daniels grabs a side headlock. White whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels cartwheels over White. Daniels slaps White in the face. Daniels with a drop toe hold. Daniels stands on the back of White’s neck. Daniels stomps on White’s chest. Daniels with a Vertical Suplex. Daniels slams White’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Daniels sends White to the corner.

Daniels with a running forearm smash. White sends Daniels crashing to the outside. White repeatedly drives Daniels back first into the ring apron. White with a knife edge chop. White rolls Daniels back into the ring. White goes into the cover for a two count. White repeatedly drives his knees into Daniels ribs. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Daniels. White grapevines the legs of Daniels. White applies The Muta Lock. Daniels grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White argues with the referee. Daniels with heavy bodyshots. White rakes the back of Daniels. Daniels with forearm shivers. White with a drop toe hold. White delivers a chop block. White with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White flexes his muscles. White with a Running Uppercut. White with The Snap Saito Suplex. White repeatedly slams Daniels head on the blue turnbuckle pad and the ring apron. White rolls Daniels back into the ring. Daniels drops White with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Daniels applies The Koji Clutch. White puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Daniels denies The Blade Buster. White with heavy bodyshots. White uppercuts Daniels. Daniels ducks a clothesline from White. Daniels hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Daniels kicks White in the ring. Daniels with a forearm/jab combination. Daniels whips White across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. White kicks Daniels in the face. Daniels with the shotei. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Daniels connects with The Angel Wings for a two count. White runs Daniels into the turnbuckle pad. Daniels denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with The Uranage Slam. White nails Daniels with The Sleeper Suplex. White hits The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. Daniels denies The Blade Runner. White with a knife edge chop. Daniels responds with The Flatliner. Daniels goes for The Angel Wings, but White lands back on his feet. Daniels denies The Blade Runner. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Daniels goes for The BME, but White gets his knees up in the air. White plants Daniels with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 294 of The Hoots Podcast