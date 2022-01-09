NJPW Strong Results 1/8/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. The DKC

DKC starts things off with a Corner Dropkick. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins regroups on the outside. DKC with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. DKC is fired up. DKC rolls Perkins back into the ring. DKC with Two Bodyslams for a one count. DKC goes for a side headlock, but Perkins counters with The Sacrifice. Perkins punches DKC in the back. DKC reverses out of the irish whip from Perkin. Perkins dives over DKC. Perkins leapfrogs over DKC. Perkins sends DKC into the ropes. DKC with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC stomps on Perkins back. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC whips Perkins across the ring. DKC goes for a dropkick, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins goes into the cover for a two count. Perkins tugs on DKC’s hair. Perkins slams DKC’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Perkins is putting the boots to DKC. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins bodyslams DKC. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Perkins applies the cravate. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins applies a rear chin lock. DKC with elbows into the midsection of Perkins. Perkins punches DKC in the back. DKC reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins denies the drop toe hold. Perkins applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. DKC reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkin is choking DKC with his boot. DKC with a Leg Lariat. DKC unloads a flurry of karate chops. DKC whips Perkins across the ring. DKC with a drop toe hold. DKC with a Running Bulldog. DKC follows that with The DK Fire. DKC hits The DKC Chop for a two count. Perkins with a sunset flip for a two count. DKC denies The Detonation Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. DKC rolls Perkins over for a two count. DKC with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Perkins negates The Spinning Back Fist. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins dives over DKC. DKC denies The Tornado DDT. DKC with an inside cradle for a two count. Perkins dropkicks DKC in mid-air. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Second Match: Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Jordan Clearwater & Keita Murray

Chris Bey and Keita Murray will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murray applies a hammerlock. Bey grabs a side headlock. Murray whips Bey across the ring. Murray drops down on the canvas. Bey lunges over Murray. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover. Bey sends Murray into the ropes. Murray goes for a reverse hip toss, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Murray brings Bey down to the mat. Murray with the rolling crucifix for a one count. Murray drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Murray applies a front face lock. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater bodyslams Bey. Murray with a Knee Drop. Clearwater with a Running Leg Drop for a one cont. Clearwater puts Bey on his shoulders. Bey rakes the eyes of Clearwater. Bey tags in Hikuleo. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hikuleo shoves Clearwater. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hikuleo with the shoulder tackle. Hikuleo knocks Murray off the ring apron. Hikuleo is putting the boots to Clearwater. Hikuleo uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Bey attacks Clearwater behind the referee’s back. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Hikuleo slams Clearwater’s head on the left boot of Bey. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Clearwater. Bey backs Clearwater into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bey tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo blasts Murray off the apron. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Hikuleo with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Hikuleo unloads two knife edge chops for a two count. Hikuleo whips Clearwater into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Clearwater’s neck for a two count. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater is throwing haymakers at Bey. Bey kicks left hamstring of Clearwater. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Bey. Clearwater denies The Sunset Flip. Bey rakes the eyes of Clearwater. Bey dropkicks Clearwater for a two count. Bey applies a front face lock. Bey tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo with a clubbing axe handle strike. Hikuleo levels Clearwater with The Body Avalanche for a two count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater with elbows into the midsection of Hikuleo. Hikuleo scores the elbow knockdown. Clearwater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater shoves Hikuleo towards the corner. Clearwater tags in Murray. Murray clears the ring. Murray with a CodeBreaker. Murray kicks Hikuleo in the face. Murray with a drop toe hold into the red turnbuckle pad. Bey delivers The Missile Dropkick. Murray ducks a clothesline from Bey. Murray with an Inside Out Dominator. Murray with a Running Knee Strike. Murray hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Clearwater goes for The PowerBomb, but Hikuleo gets in the way. Clearwater and Murray denies The Double Chokeslam. Chop/Forearm Combination. Hikuleo launches Clearwater over the top rope. Hikuleo kicks Clearwater off the apron. Murray with a flurry of strikes. Bey drops Murray with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey connects with The CB Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey & Hikuleo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd

Kingston is playing mind games with Kidd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd avoids The Spinning Back Fist. Kidd kicks Kingston in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kingston unloads three knife edge chops. Kidd answers with more forearms. Kidd with a Running Boot. Kingston is lighting up Kidd’s chest. Kidd leapfrogs over Kingston. Kidd drops Kingston with The Big Boot. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kingston with the greco roman eye poke. Kidd slaps Kingston in the face. Kingston with clubbing headbutts. Kingston starts biting Kidd’s forehead. Kidd with a gut punch. Kidd rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd repeatedly kicks Kingston in the back. Kidd toys around with Kingston. Kingston with combo palm strikes. Kingston whips Kidd across the ring. Kingston with two running knee lifts into the midsection of Kidd. Kingston with a blistering chop. Kingston repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kingston kicks Kidd in the back. Kingston with a back chop. Kingston pie faces Kidd. Kingston tells Kidd to bring it. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kingston with another round of combo palm strikes. Kingston hammers down on Kidd’s back. Kingston drops Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kingston applies The Stretch Plum. Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Chop Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Kingston. Kidd tells Kingston to stand up. Kidd kicks Kingston in the face. Second Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Kidd talks smack to Kingston. Kingston with an eye poke. Kidd slaps Kingston in the face. Kidd walks into a chop from Kingston. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange.

Kidd uppercuts Kingston. Kidd with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Exploder Suplex Exchange. Kidd rises back on his feet. Kidd with a running uppercut. Kidd with an Inside Out Lariat. Kidd drills Kingston with The BrainBuster. Kingston denies The Butterfly Suplex. Kingston with rapid fire palm strikes. Kingston drops Kidd with The DDT. Kingston with a double back chop. Kingston with Kawada Knee Lifts. Kingston hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Kidd shrugs off The Spinning Back Fist. Kidd with a Release German Suplex. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd is raining down forearms in the corner. Kingston with a Back Fist. Kingston connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Kidd with combo palm strikes. Kingston ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Kingston with The Half & Half Suplex. Kingston plants Kidd with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 291 of The Hoots Podcast