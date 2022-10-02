NJPW Strong Results 10/1/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bateman & Barrett Brown vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

Clark Connors joins the commentary team for this match. Stray Dog Army attacks LA Dojo before the bell rings. Bateman with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Brown starts choking DKC. Bateman hammers down on the back of Knight’s neck. Stray Dog Army drives Knight back first into the steel barricade. Bateman rolls DKC back into the ring. Bateman scores a right jab. Bateman with a forearm smash. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Bateman kicks DKC in the gut. Bateman with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Bateman tags in Brown. Stray Dog Army repeatedly whips DKC into the blue turnbuckle pad. Brown with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Brown kicks DKC in the back. DKC with a knife edge chop. Brown rakes the eyes of DKC. Brown whips DKC across the ring. Brown with a Lariat for a two count. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown tags in Bateman. Double Irish Whip. Double Gut Punch. Stray Dog Army pulls DKC down to the mat for a two count. Bateman with an elbow smash. Bateman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but DKC lands back on his feet. DKC tags in Knight.

Knight dops Brown with a running shoulder tackle. Knight unloads three knife edge chops. Knight side steps Brown into Bateman. Knight with a Double Stinger Splash. Knight dumps Brown out of the ring. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Bateman blocks it. Bateman with a forearm smash. Knight bodyslams Bateman. Knight with a Twisting Frog Splash. Knight pops back on his feet. Bateman denies The Boston Crab. Knight ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Brown kicks Knight in the back. Bateman with a Twisting Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bateman scores another right jab. Bateman tags in Brown. Double Hammer Throw into the blue turnbuckle pad. Brown with a running elbow smash. Bateman sends Knight chest first into the canvas. Brown with a basement dropkick for a two count. Brown applies a rear chin lock. Brown punches Knight in the back. Brown stomps on the back of Knight’s neck. Second Chop Exchange. Brown chokes Knight in the corner. Brown tags in Bateman.

Bateman stomps on Knight’s chest. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Bateman nails Knight with a double throat thrust. Bateman goes for a Bodyslam, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight rolls under a clothesline from Bateman. Brown and DKC are tagged in. DKC ducks a clothesline from Brown. DKC with a flurry of chops. Brown answers with a forearm smash. Brown avoids The Roundhouse Kick. DKC thrust kicks the midsection of Brown. DKC drops Brown with a NeckBreaker for a two count. DKC delivers The DK Fire. Brown rakes the eyes of DKC. Brown tosses DKC out of the ring. Brown sends Knight tumbling to the floor. Knight dropkicks Brown. Bateman blocks The Pump Kick. Bateman with a knee lift. Bateman drills Knight with The BrainBuster. DKC responds with a Flying Leg Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Brown shoves DKC into the ropes. DKC with The Sunset Flip for a two count. DKC applies a grounding full nelson lock. Brown goes for The Samoan Drop, but DKC counters with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Knight & The DKC via Pinfall

Second Match: Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall vs. Che Cabrera

Solow immediately attacks Cabrera from behind after the bell rings. Solow with clubbing blows to Cabrera’s back. Solow with a straight right hand. Cabrera clings onto the rope. Cabrera reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Solow ducks a clothesline from Cabrera. Cabrera catches Solow in mid-air. Cabrera with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Cabrera dumps Solow face first on a turnbuckle pad. Cabrera with a Running Lariat. Solow regroups on the outside. Cabrera rolls Solow back into the ring. Solow knocks Cabrera off the ring apron. Cabrera denies The Slingshot Pescado. Cabrera goes for a PowerBomb, but Solow lands back on his feet. Cabrera sweeps out the legs of Solow. Cabrera gets distracted by Marshall. Solow blasts Cabrera with The PK. Marshall attacks Cabrera behind the referee’s back. Solow drives Cabrera back first into the ring apron and the steel barricade. Solow rolls Cabrera back into the ring. Forearm Exchange.

Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Cabrera. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Solow rocks Cabrera with a forearm smash. Marshall scores another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow goes into the cover for a two count. Cabrera with heavy bodyshots. Solow ducks a clothesline from Cabrera. Solow drops Cabrera with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Solow applies a rear chin lock. Cabrera with elbows into the midsection of Solow. Solow punches Cabrera in the back. Solow with a straight right hand. Cabrera answers with a flying shoulder tackle. Cabrera with two clotheslines. Cabrera with a corner clothesline. Solow side steps Cabrera into a turnbuckle pad. Cabrera dives over Solow. Cabrera Powerslams Solow. Cabrera with a corner clothesline. Cabrera goes for a Bodyslam, but Solow lands back on his feet.

Cabrera ducks a clothesline from Solow. Cabrera hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Solow kicks Cabrera in the face. Solow with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Solow ducks a clothesline from Cabrera. Solow thrust kicks the midsection of Cabrera. Solow with a Sunset Bomb into a turnbuckle pad. Solow with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Cabrera decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Cabrera launches Solow over the top rope. Solow with a forearm smash. Cabrera kicks Solow in mid-air. Cabrera connects with The Anarchy Suplex for a two count. Cabrera goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Solow counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Cabrera rolls Solow over for a two count. Cabrera with the backslide cover for a two count. Cabrera ducks a clothesline from Solow. Cabrera dodges The Windmill Kick. Cabrera goes for The La Magistral, but Solow uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aaron Solow via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

'HEY JUICE NUMBNUTS!' Ren Narita is coming for Juice Robinson next week on #njpwSTRONG! Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/C9hP7dND6E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022

Third Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. TJ Perkins For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser brings Perkins down to the mat. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins transitions into a front face lock. Perkins with an arm-drag takeover. Rosser escapes the headscissors neck lock. Strong lockup. Rosser applies a waist lock. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Perkins grabs a side headlock. Rosser goes into the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins with a waist lock go-behind. Rosser applies a side headlock. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Rosser reverses the hold. Perkins with a handstand escape. Perkins taunts Rosser. Palm Strike Exchange. Perkins applies a side headlock. Rosser whips Perkins across the ring. Rosser drops down on the canvas. Rosser blocks The Octopus Stretch. Perkins denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Rosser repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Rosser sends Perkins to the ring apron. Perkins with a straight right hand. Perkins applies a guillotine choke in the rope. Perkins transitions into The Tarantula. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Perkins uppercuts Rosser. Perkins repeatedly kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser drives Perkins back first into a turnbuckle pad. Rosser with forearm shivers. Rosser HeadButts Perkins. Rosser whips Perkins out of the ring. Rosser rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins stomps on the left knee of Rosser. Perkins applies the bow and arrow stretch. Perkins transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins with two knee drops. Perkins poses for the crowd. Rosser avoids The Slingshot Senton. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins rakes the eyes of Rosser. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Rosser with a series of combo lariats. Rosser follows that with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Perkins’ chest. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser with a Running Knee Strike. Rosser with a Seated Senton for a two count. Roser goes for a Bodyslam, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Rosser decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins blocks a boot from Rosser. Perkins with a Leg Capture Saito Suplex. Rosser fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins with a back elbow smash. Rosser answers with The Pump Kick. Rosser goes for a PowerBomb, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Rosser denies The Detonation Kick. Rosser with a Running Death Valley Driver. Rosser with a Flying Seated Senton off the apron. Rosser rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins has Rosser perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with The SuperPlex.

Rosser and Perkins are trading back and forth shots. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rosser rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins dives over Rosser. Perkins drops Rosser with The Tornado DDT. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Rosser ducks out of the way. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Perkins counters with The Octopus Stretch. Perkins transitions into The Pinoy Stretch. Rosser responds with a Chicken Wing STF. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins delivers The Final Cut. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Rosser denies The Detonation Kick. Rosser with a Rolling Elbow. Rosser with The Gut Check. Rosser hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Rosser makes Perkins tap out to The Chicken Wing STF. After the match, Chris Dickinson attacks Rosser from behind. Dickinson plants Rosser with The BrainBuster. Dickinson stands tall with the Strong Openweight Title to close the show.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Submission

Checkout Episode 329 of The Hoots Podcast