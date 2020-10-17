NJPW Strong Results 10/16/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Danny Limelight vs. Misterioso

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Misterioso. Strong lockup. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drop down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Misterioso avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Limelight with The La Magistral for a two count. Limelight with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Misterioso catches Limelight in mid-air. Misterioso drives Limelight back first into the steel ring post. Misterioso stomps on Limelight’s back. Misterioso sends Limelight face first into the ring post. Misterioso resets the referee’s ten count. Misterioso rolls Limelight back into the ring. Misterioso with a SlingShot Senton for a two count.

Misterioso continues to stomp on Limelight’s back. Misterioso backs Limelight into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Misterioso slaps Limelight in the chest. Misterioso punches Limelight in the back. Misterioso with the irish whip. Misterioso with Two Running SuperKicks for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s back. Misterioso with a Rolling Senton. Misterioso goes for The MoonSault, but Limelight ducks out of the way. Limelight skins the cat. Limelight with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Misterioso launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with The Flying Meteora. Limelight slides under a clothesline from Misterioso. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Misterioso. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Limelight kicks Misterioso in the ribs. Misterioso negates The Fisherman’s Buster. Misterioso SuperKicks Limelight. Misterioso connects with The MSO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Hikuleo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo slings Perkins across the ring. Hikuleo has the obvious size and strength advantage. Strong lockup. Hikuleo backs Perkins into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Perkins avoids the open hand chop. Perkins with clubbing shoulder blocks. Perkins transitions into a corner mount. Hikuleo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Hikuleo with an Inside Out Lariat. Hikuleo stomps on Perkins chest. Hikuleo is choking Perkins with his boot. Perkins kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slides under Hikuleo. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hikuleo blocks it. Hikuleo hits The Samoan Drop for a two count.

Hikuleo stomps on Perkins back. Hikuleo whips Perkins into the turnbuckle pad for a one count. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Hikuleo toys around with Perkins. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Hikuleo PowerSlams Perkins for a two count. Hikuleo applies the bow and arrow stretch. Perkins uses his feet to create separation. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Perkins kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Perkins with an arm-ringer. Perkins follows that with a running lariat. Perkins with a Spinning Heel Kick. Perkins dropkicks Hikuleo. Perkins delivers The Rebound Dropkick. Perkins drops Hikuleo with The SpringBoard DDT for a two count. Perkins goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Hikuleo ducks out of the way. Hikuleo with The Big Boot. Perkins denies The Gunslinger. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hikuleo connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Perkins with clubbing elbow smashes. Hikuleo PowerSlams Perkins. Hikuleo plants Perkins with The Gunslinger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Zayne avoids the leg sweep. Black dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Black goes for a Cartwheel HeadScissors TakeOver, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne goes for a Hurricanrana, but Black cartwheels back onto his feet. Zayne sends Black to the corner. Black with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Zayne knocks Black off the top rope. Black ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Black thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Black kick Zayne in the chest. Black with a RoundHouse Kick. Black follows that with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Black kicks Zayne in the back. Black applies the abdominal stretch. Black rolls Zayne over for a two count. Black drops Zayne with a Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Black repeatedly jams Zayne’s head into the turnbuckle pad. Black stomps on Zayne’s back. Black with a Flying Haymaker for a two count.

Black stands on Zayne’s face. Black with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Black works on his joint manipulation game. Black applies the bow and arrow stretch. Zayne rolls Black over for a two count. Black with Two Spinning Heel Kicks for a two count. Black ascends to the top turnbuckle. Zayne dropkicks Black in mid-air. Zayne with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Black decks Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne with a shoulder block. Zayne goes for a sunset flip, but Black lands back on his feet. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne kicks Black in the gut. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Zayne with forearm shivers. Zayne puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Zayne with a knife edge chop.

Zayne goes for The Leaping FrankenSteiner, but Black counters with The Styles Clash for a two count. Black dives over Zayne. Zayne with an Inside Out PowerSlam. Forearm Exchange. Zayne dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Zayne delivers The Crunchwrap Supreme for a two count. Black has Zayne perched on the top turnbuckle. Black with a knife edge chop. Black goes for The SuperKick, but Zayne blocks it. Black with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Black with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Black is displaying his frustration. Black with a forearm smash. Black with the irish whip. Zayne kicks Black in the face. Black with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Zayne with an Apron Enzuigiri. Zayne lands The Crunchwrap for a two count. Black and Zayne are trading back and forth shots. Black punches Zayne in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Black sends Zayne crashing into the canvas. Black connects with The Placebo Effect for a two count. Black plants Zayne with The Bad Habit to pickup the victory.

Winner: PJ Black via Pinfall

Fourth Match: David Finlay & Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA & Chase Owens

Bullet Club attacks Finlay and Cobb before the bell rings. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Kenta is choking Cobb with his boot. Kenta with a straight right hand. Owens nearly punches Kenta. Cobb clotheslines Kenta. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Cobb clotheslines Owens. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb applies a wrist lock. Cobb tags in Finlay. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay tag in Cobb. Cobb with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Finlay. Cobb applies a wrist lock. Cobb hammers down on the left shoulder of Owens. Cobb knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Owens delivers a chop block. Owens tags in Kenta. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Kenta blasts Finlay off the apron. Kenta stomps on Cobb’s chest. Kenta stands on the left knee of Cobb. Kenta is choking Cobb with his boot. Kenta continues to cheap shot Finlay. The referee is trying to calm down Finlay. Kenta applies a leg lock. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. Kenta tags in Owens.

Owens applies a front face lock. Owens drives his elbow into Cobb’s chest. Owens stomps on Cobb’s back. Owens applies the spinning toe hold. Owens with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Owens tags in Kenta. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Cobb with a forearm smash. Kenta responds with a drop toe hold. Kenta applies the single leg crab. Kenta with a knee drop. Finlay avoids another cheap shot from Kenta. Kenta drags Cobb to the corner. Kenta tags in Owens. Kenta stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. Owens drops his weights on the left leg of Cobb. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens continues to work on the left leg of Cobb. Cobb kicks Owens out of the ring. Finlay and Kenta are tagged in. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Finlay with forearm shivers. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Kenta with a Running European Uppercut. Owens kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay dropkicks Owens to the floor. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Kenta with clubbing elbow smashes. Finlay negates The GTS. Finlay with three uppercuts. Kenta PowerSlams Finlay. Kenta tags in Owens.

Owens with a flying forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens tugs on Finlay’s hair. Finlay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. The referee admonishes Cobb. Owens kicks Cobb in the face. Owens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta knocks Finlay off the apron. Kenta stomps on Cobb’s chest. Bullet Club are double teaming Cobb. Owens with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Finlay and Kenta are brawling on the outside. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Finlay gets in the way. Owens kicks Finlay in the gut. Owens goes for a Lariat, but Finlay counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. Kenta drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Cobb clotheslines Kenta. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Owens with a Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Kenta dumps Finlay out of the ring. Owens with Two Running Boots. Cobb blocks a boot from Owens. Cobb rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

