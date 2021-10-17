NJPW Strong Results 10/16/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Matthew Morris and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Dickinson vs. Alex Coughlin

Test Of Strength. Dickinson grabs the left leg of Coughlin. Coughlin grapples around Dickinson. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Dickinson gets Coughlin in a guard. Dickinson is smothering Coughlin. Coughlin applies a head & arm triangle choke. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Dickinson is trying to keep Coughlin grounded. Dickinson applies a top wrist lock. Coughlin breaks the grip. Coughlin with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Dickinson with a wrist lock takedown. Dickinson applies an arm-bar. Coughlin whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson rolls under a clothesline from Coughlin. Dickinson with a single leg takedown. Dickinson applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Coughlin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson stomps on the left elbow of Coughlin. Dickinson whips Coughlin across the ring. Dickinson scores the elbow knockdown. Dickinson with the arm-ringer.

Chop Exchange. Dickinson hammers down on the left wrist of Coughlin. Dickinson kicks Coughlin in the back. Dickinson stands on the left shoulder of Coughlin. Dickinson wraps the left shoulder of Coughlin around the top rope. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Dickinson rolls Coughlin over for a two count. Dickinson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dickinson goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dickinson drives his knee into the left shoulder of Coughlin. Dickinson stomps on Coughlin’s face. Coughlin with a gut punch. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with another wrist lock takedown. Second Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a blistering chop. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Dickinson blocks a boot from Coughlin. Coughlin with a flying shoulder tackle. Coughlin with a corner clothesline. Coughlin follows that with forearm shivers. Coughlin uppercuts Dickinson. Coughlin with a blistering chop.

Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Dickinson with two sharp elbow strikes. Coughlin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dickinson side steps Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Dickinson hyperextends the left shoulder of Coughlin. Dickinson whips Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Dickinson with a running forearm smash. Dickinson with an Overhead Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Coughlin rolls Dickinson over for a two count. Dickinson applies The Sleeper Hold. Coughlin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dickinson counters with a side headlock takeover. Dickinson applies a double wrist lock. Coughlin with a Release German Suplex. Coughlin with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Dickinson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dickinson repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s face. Dickinson makes Coughlin tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Chris Dickinson via Submission

Second Match: Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew

Ryusuke Taguchi and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Isaacs. Isaacs mocks Taguchi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Issacs applies a side headlock. Issacs transitions into a hammerlock. Taguchi drop steps into a side headlock. Isaacs reverses the hold. Taguchi whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Issacs with a Vertical Suplex. Taguchi kicks Isaacs in the face. Isaacs with a gut punch. Taguchi answers with a Flying Hip Attack. Romero and Nelson are tagged in. Standing Switch Exchange. Nelson with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Nelson with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Romero with the greco roman eye poke. Romero ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Romero with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Nelson kicks Romero in the face. Romero blocks a boot from Nelson. Romero kicks Nelson in the gut. Romero gets Isaacs tied up in the ropes. Romero kicks Nelson in the chest. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Romero tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. Romero with a knife edge chop. Taguchi kicks Nelson in the gut. Mega Coaches have a dance off in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Forever Clotheslines. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi tags in Romero. Romero with a knife edge chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Isaacs trips Romero from the outside. Nelson attacks Romero from behind. Nelson knocks Taguchi off the apron. Isaacs dumps Romero face first on the apron. Isaacs rolls Romero back into the ring. Nelson with a Running Lariat for a two count. Nelson drives Romero back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags himself in. Isaacs wraps the left leg of Romero around the middle rope. Nelson with a running knee strike. Isaacs with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson follows that with a Double Foot Stomp. West Coast Wrecking Crew poses for the crowd. Isaacs goes into the cover for a one count. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Isaacs is choking Romero with his boot. The referee admonishes Isaacs.

Isaacs knocks Taguchi off the apron. Isaacs is raining down haymakers. Isaacs HeadButts Romero. Isaacs flexes his muscles. Isaacs continues to choke Romero with his boot. Isaacs applies a front face lock. Nelson tags himself in. Nelson kicks Romero in the gut. Nelson uppercuts Romero. Nelson puts a Luka Doncic t-shirt on Romero’s chest. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Nelson hammers down on the ribs of Romero for a two count. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs with an elbow smash. Isaacs hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Isaacs goes for The Pumphandle Slam, but Romero counter with The DDT. Romero tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Isaacs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi kicks Isaacs in the gut. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, Isaacs counters with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Isaacs tags in Nelson. Jumping Knee Strike/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Isaacs goes for The Dominator, but Romero gets in the way. Taguchi tags in Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero with two uppercuts. Nelson drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Isaacs goes for The Dominator, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero shoves Isaacs into Nelson. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Romero dropkicks Nelson. Romero goes for The Shiranui, but West Coast Wrecking Crew counters with The Drive By for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Stereo Atomic Drops. Stereo Hip Attacks. Romero drives Nelson face first into Taguchi’s ass. Romero hits The Tornado DDT. Taguchi delivers The Bomaye. Romero rolls Nelson over for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Isaacs whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Isaacs counters with The German Suplex. Isaacs with The Rolling Elbow. Isaacs goes for The Full Nelson Slam, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero shoves Isaacs into Nelson. Romero connects with The Shiranui. Nelson rocks Romero with a forearm smash. Nelson goes for The SpringBoard Cutter, but Romero counters with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, TJ Perkins, and Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Lio Rush and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori tags out to Bey. Bey wants Rush to do the two sweet hand gesture. Rush answers with the DX Crotch Chop. Bey kicks Rush in the gut. Bey is throwing haymakers at Rush. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Bey drops down on the canvas. Rush sends Bey into the ropes. Bey lunges over Rush. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Rush cartwheels back onto his feet. Rush slides under a clothesline from Bey. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Rush applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Perkins. Double Vertical Suplex. Connors with a Running Bulldog. Perkins tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Connors with the elbow drop. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perkins uppercuts Bey. Perkins tags in Rush. Rush kicks Bey in the gut. Rush with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey with a JawBreker. Bey tags in Ishimori. Rush tells Ishimori to bring it. Phantasmo attacks Rush from behind. Phantasmo clears the ring. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Rush. The referee is trying to calm down Robinson. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags himself in.

Back Rake Party. Hikuleo unloads two chops. Hikuleo tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Phantasmo with a straight right hand. Phantasmo tags in Bey. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Rush with a gut punch. Bey punches Rush in the back. Bey is choking Rush with his boot. Bey goes into the cover for a one count. Bey puts Rush on the top turnbuckle. Haymaker Exchange. Bey gets Rush tied up in the tree of woe. Bullet Club clears the ring. Nether Regions Attack. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey stomps on the right hand of Rush. Bey with Two BackBreakers for a one count. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo grabs the left ear of Rush. Phantasmo with Two BackBreakers. Rush drops Phantasmo with The Spinning DDT. Robinson and Hikuleo are tagged in. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Juice Jabs. Hikuleo denies The Left Hand Of God. Hikuleo grabs Robinson his throat. Robinson kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Robinson dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo.

Robinson with an Implant DDT. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Hikuleo Powerslams Robinson. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Bey knocks Perkins and Connors off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Connors Spears Phantasmo. Perkins dropkicks Ishimori. Bey kicks Connors in the gut. Bey dumps Connors out of the ring. Perkins with a toe kick. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Rush with The Suicide Dive. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado. Rush stops Ishimori in his tracks. Forearm Exchange. Rush delivers his combination offense. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Ishimori avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ishimori and Rush are running the ropes. Ishimori with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson throws Ishimori into Bullet Club. Robinson with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Robinson rolls Bey back into the ring. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Bey counters with a running haymaker. Hikuleo attacks Robinson with the bull rope which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, TJ Perkins and Clark Connors via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Karl Fredericks

Ospreay is playing mind games with Fredericks. Fredericks with a single leg takedown. Fredericks grapples around Ospreay. Fredericks with a waist lock takedown. Fredericks walks Ospreay into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ospreay kicks Fredericks in the face. Ospreay punches Fredericks in the back. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Fredericks neck. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Fredericks leapfrogs over Ospreay. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks with a running knee lift. Fredericks follows that with a forearm smash. Fredericks with a gut punch. Fredericks unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks kicks Ospreay in the back for a two count. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay kicks Fredericks in the face. Ospreay dumps Fredericks crotch first on the top rope. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay dumps Fredericks face first on the steel barricade. Ospreay rolls Fredericks back into the ring.

Ospreay with a knee drop on the ring apron. Ospreay slams Fredericks head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with two knife edge chops. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay rocks Fredericks with a forearm smash. Ospreay whips Fredericks across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Ospreay repeatedly drives his knee into Fredericks back. Fredericks fights from underneath. Osprey with forearm shivers. Ospreay sweeps out the legs of Fredericks. Ospreay is choking Fredericks with his boot. Ospreay with The Shibata Dropkick. Ospreay with a toe/kawada kick combination. Ospreay repeatedly kicks Fredericks in the face. Ospreay slaps Fredericks in the face. Fredericks with a straight right hand. Fredericks with Two Driving Boots. Fredericks is raining down forearms in the corner. Fredericks with The Shibata Dropkick. Fredericks stomps on the back of Ospreay’s head. The referee admonishes Fredericks. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Fredericks kicks Ospreay in the gut. Fredericks whips Ospreay into the steel barricade. Fredericks with a forearm shivers. Fredericks with another Shibata Dropkick into the barricade. Fredericks rolls Ospreay back into the ring.

Fredericks blocks a boot from Ospreay. Fredericks with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fredericks applies The STF. Ospreay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay drives Fredericks back first into the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay hits The Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay puts Fredericks on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay drills Fredericks with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Fredericks fights out of the electric chair position. Fredericks applies a waist lock. Ospreay decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay goes for The Chelsea’s Grin, but Fredericks counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks kicks Ospreay in the face. Fredericks goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Release German Suplex Exchange. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Fredericks nails Ospreay with The Pump Kick. Ospreay dodges The PK. Fredericks blocks The SuperKick. Ospreay drops Fredericks with The Spinning Heel Kick. Forearm Exchange.

Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay stands on the back of Fredericks head. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Ospreay. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks slaps Ospreay in the chest. Fredericks puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Fredericks with an overhand chop. Ospreay denies The SuperPlex. Ospreay sends Fredericks chest first into the canvas. Ospreay with The Flying Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay PowerBombs Fredericks for a two count. Fredericks denies The OsCutter. Fredericks goes for The MD, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Ospreay nails Fredericks with The Hook Kick. Fredericks dropkicks Ospreay in mid-air. Fredericks whips Ospreay across the ring. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks goes for The MD, but Ospreay counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ospreay SuperKicks Fredericks. Ospreay with another hook kick. Fredericks denies The Storm Breaker. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks connects with The MD.

Ospreay wisely exits the ring. Fredericks rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Fredericks shoves down the referee. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Fredericks with clubbing palm strikes. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks with a forearm shot across the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay denies The PK. Fredericks with another round of palm strikes. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Ospreay hits The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Chelsea’s Grin. Fredericks avoids The Hidden Blade. Fredericks slaps Ospreay in the face. Fredericks goes for The MD, but Ospreay counters with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Ospreay plants Fredericks with The Hidden Blade to pickup the victory. After the match, Ospreay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ospreay throws the referee out of the ring. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. Connors tackles Ospreay. Connors is raining down haymakers. The letters TJP appear on the screen right as Ospreay tells Connors that the odds are in his favor. Perkins applies The Dragon Sleep. Perkins drops Connors with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Perkins destroys the LA Dojo T-Shirt. Ospreay nails Fredericks with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. TJ Perkins has officially joined The United Empire to close the show.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 279 of The Hoots Podcast