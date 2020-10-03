NJPW Strong Results 10/2/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel In A Semi-Final Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Riegel applies a side headlock. Connors answers with the headscissors escape. Connors grabs a side wrist lock. Riegel rolls Connors over for a one count. Riegel applies a front face lock. Connors transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Riegel figure fours the legs of Connors. Connors with the lateral press for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Connors backs Riegel into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Connors slaps Riegel in the chest. Riegel with a chop/forearm combination. Riegel uppercuts Connors. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors is putting the boots to Riegel. Connors unloads four knife edge chops. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with a back chop for a one count. Connors stomps on Riegel’s back. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Riegel with heavy bodyshots. Connors punches Riegel in the back.

Connors goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Riegel blocks it. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Connors repeatedly stomps on Riegel’s back. Connors kicks Riegel in the gut. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors with the irish whip. Riegel side steps Connors into the red turnbuckle pad. Riegel with a Release German Suplex. Connors regroups in the corner. Riegel with a running elbow smash. Riegel dumps Connors out of the ring. Riegel with a SlingShot Pescado. Riegel rolls Connors back into the ring. Riegel with a shoulder block. Riegel slips over Connors back. Riegel hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Riegel tells Connors to get up. Connors negates The Leaping DDT. Connors hits The SpineBuster. Riegel denies The Boston Crab. Riegel kicks Connors in the face. Riegel goes for a Leaping NeckBreaker, but Connors holds onto the ropes. Connors PowerSlams Riegel. Riegel decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Riegel dives over Connors. Connors connects with The Spear. Connors makes Riegel tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

Second Match: Danny Limelight vs. Blake Christian In A Semi-Final Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Limelight with a waist lock go-behind. Limelight with a waist lock takedown. Limelight repeatedly drives his knee into Christian’s back. Limelight with a Double Foot Stomp. Christian shoves Limelight. Limelight kicks Christian in the ribs. Limelight stomps on Christian’s chest. Christian side steps Limelight into the turnbuckle pad. Christian with a running forearm smash. Christian with a shoulder block. Christian follows that with an apron enzuigiri. Limelight trips Christian in mid-air. Limelight with a knee lift. Limelight hits The Torture Rack Slam for a two count. Limelight targets the injured rib cage of Christian. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Christian in the back. Christian with a forearm smash. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Limelight punches Christian in the back. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight hooks the outside for a two count. Christian with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks Christian in the gut. Limelight goes into the cover for a two count.

Limelight tells Christian to bring it. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian kicks Limelight in the gut. Christian unloads two knife edge chops. Christian ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Christian goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver, but Limelight blocks it. Christian drops Limelight with The STO. Limelight and Christian are trading back and forth shots. Christian with a running lariat. Christian with clubbing mid-kicks. Christian follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Limelight blocks a boot from Christian. Limelight hammers down on the right knee of Christian. Limelight hits The PowerBomb BackBreaker for a two count. Limelight goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian connects with an Inside Out FlatLiner for a two count. Christian goes for The SpringBoard 450 Splash, but Limelight ducks out of the way. Limelight with a shoulder block. Christian responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight is draped across the top rope. Christian lands The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Limelight pops back on his feet. Limelight with an Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex. Limelight plants Christian with The Small Package Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danny Limelight via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins & Karl Fredericks vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King

Perkins and Gordon will start things off. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Gordon with the headscissors escape. Perkins applies a side headlock. Gordon whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins drops Gordon with a shoulder tackle. Gordon pops back on his feet. Gordon with a shoulder tackle of his own. Gordon mocks Perkins. Gordon goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Perkins counters with a Knee Bar. Roll Up Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Perkins into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Perkins uppercuts Gordon. Gordon reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins dives over Gordon. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Gordon. Perkins slides under Gordon. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Gordon grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fredericks and King are tagged in. King backs Fredericks into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. King obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King brings Fredericks to the corner. Strong lockup. King has the strength advantage. King slaps Fredericks in the face. Forearm Exchange. King with a knife edge chop. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over King. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. King drops Fredericks with a shoulder tackle. King goes for a Senton Splash, but Fredericks ducks out of the way. Fredericks kicks King in the back. King drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. King punches Fredericks in the back. King tags in Gordon.

Standing Switch Exchange. King inadvertently clotheslines Gordon. Fredericks dropkicks King to the floor. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks follows that with a leaping elbow drop. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perkins bodyslams Gordon. Perkins goes for The SlingShot Senton, but Gordon ducks out of the way. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gordon dives over Perkins. Gordon pulls Perkins out of the ring. King knocks Fredericks off the ring apron. Gordon dumps Perkins face first on the apron. Gordon rolls Perkins back into the ring. Gordon with the cover for a one count. Gordon applies a front face lock. King tags himself in. King kicks Perkins in the gut. King with a knife edge chop. King repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. King bodyslams Perkins. King with a Running Splash for a two count. King applies a side headlock. King tags in Gordon. Gordon kicks Perkins in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Gordon hits The PK for a two count. Gordon with a blistering chop. Gordon tags in King. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King with clubbing blows to Perkins back. King applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Perkins uses his feet to escape. King catches Perkins in mid-air. Perkins creates distance with The Spinning DDT.

Fredericks and Gordon are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Gordon. Short-Arm Reversal by Gordon. Gordon with a straight right hand. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Gordon. Fredericks uppercuts Gordon. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks lands The Stinger Splash. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Gordon negates The Manifest Destiny. Gordon matrix under a clothesline from Fredericks. Gordon SuperKicks Fredericks. Gordon goes for The SpringBoard Tornado DDT, but Fredericks counters with The SpineBuster. Fredericks applies the single leg crab. King kicks Fredericks in the face. King whips Fredericks across the ring. Fredericks kicks King in the face. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perkins ducks a clothesline from King. Perkins with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver to King. Perkins blocks a boot from Gordon. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Gordon gets his knees up in the air. Gordon with an inside cradle for a two count. Fredericks and King are trading back and forth shots. King dodges The Pump Kick. King with a Release German Suplex. King with an Inside Out Lariat. Gordon connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Flip Gordon & Brody King via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens and Hikuleo) vs. David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, and Misterioso In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hikuleo and Rocky Romero will start things off. Romero with a knife edge chop. Hikuelo drops Romero with an open hand chop. Hikuleo launches Romero to the corner. Hikuleo tags in White. White kicks Romero in the gut. White with a blistering chop. White tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Owens punches Romero in the jaw. Owens tags in Kenta. Kenta with a knife edge chop. Kenta goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero blocks a boot from Kenta. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero uppercuts Kenta. Romero tags in Cobb. Cobb drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Cobb knocks Hikuleo off the ring apron. White with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex to Owens. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Cobb goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta kicks the left knee of Cobb. Hikuleo drops Cobb with The Big Boot.

Hiklueo knocks Finlay and Misterioso off the apron. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Kenta tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. White applies the single leg crab. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White tags in Owens. Owens stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Owens applies the spinning toe hold. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens tags in Kenta. Kenta works on the left leg of Cobb. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo clears the ring. Cobb is displaying his fighting spirit. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Hikuleo bodyslams Cobb. Hikuleo with a Running Splash for a two count. Cobb denies The Gunslinger. Cobb with a forearm smash. White tags himself in. White delivers a chop block. White taunts Finlay. Cobb creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Cobb tags in Finlay.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops White with a Spinning European Uppercut. Finlay knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay follows that with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. White denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Romero clears the ring. Romero starts calling the plays. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Romero with a Leaping Hip Attack. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Cobb dumps Kenta out of the ring. Kenta kicks the left knee of Cobb. White negates The Prima Notca. Finlay uppercuts White. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White blocks it. White ducks a clothesline from Finlay. White drops Finlay with The DDT. Owens and Misterioso are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Misterioso reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Misterioso PowerSlams Owens. Misterioso with a Double Jump MoonSault for a two count.

Misterioso gets Owens in the fireman’s carry position. Kenta kicks Misterioso in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Misterioso with a HandSpring Double Back Elbow Smash. Misterioso kicks White off the apron. Misterioso with The Victory Roll for a two count. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Owens dodges The ShotGun Meteora. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster. Owens connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Finlay counters with The Running Knee. Finlay knocks Hikuleo off the apron. Kenta drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Cobb clotheslines Kenta. White ducks a clothesline from Cobb. White applies a waist lock. Cobb decks White with a back elbow smash. White kicks the left knee of Owens. White with The Spike DDT. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Owens responds with a BackBreaker. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Owens. Standing Switch Exchange. Misterioso with a back elbow smash. Owens sweeps Misterioso off the middle rope. Misterioso negates The Package PileDriver. Owens with clubbing blows to Misterioso’s back. Owens with a forearm smash. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Owens. Misterioso SuperKicks Owens. Misterioso hits The MSO. Hikuleo with an Inside Out Lariat. Hikuleo plants Misterioso with The Gunslinger. Owens goes into the cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

