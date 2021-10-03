NJPW Strong Results 10/2/21

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Yehi applies a wrist lock. Kratos whips Yehi across the ring. Kratos slaps Yehi in the face. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Test Of Strength. Kratos senda Yehi face first into the canvas. Yehi avoids The Foot Stomp. Yehi with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos kicks Yehi in the gut. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos slaps Yehi in the chest. Yehi applies The Abdominal Stretch. Kratos backs Yehi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Yehi applies a front face lock. Kratos with heavy bodyshots. Kratos drops Yehi with The STO. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos whips Yehi into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos stomps on Yehi’s chest. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Yehi with a gut punch. Yehi applies a side headlock. Kratos whips Yehi across the ring.

Kratos drops Yehi with a shoulder tackle. Yehi avoids The Elbow Drop. Kratos denies The Full Nelson Lock. Kratos with a snap mare takedown. Kratos with a straight right hand. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Yehi side steps Kratos into the turnbuckle pad. Yehi unloads two knife edge chops. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Yehi. Yehi with a forearm smash. Yehi with The Rolling Elbow. Kratos blocks The Abdominal Stretch. Kratos with a Hip Toss. Kratos goes for a Running Splash, but Yehi ducks out of the way. Yehi with a Double Foot Stomp. Yehi with Two Rolling German Suplex’s. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. Yehi rolls Kratos over for a two count. Yehi is lighting up Kratos chest. Yehi with The Spinning Back Fist. Yehi with clubbing back fists. Yehi goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Kratos blocks it. Kratos with The Burning Hammer for a two count. Yehi applies The Triangle Choke. Kratos connects with The Game Changer to pickup the victory.

Winner: JR Kratos via Pinfall

Second Match: Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs

Dickinson applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Dickinson applies a leg lock. Isaacs grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson with a Hamstring Kick/Mid-Kick Combination. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Dickinson with a Spinning Heel Kick. Dickinson applies a waist lock. Isaacs grabs the referee’s t-shirt. Isaacs sends Dickinson shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Isaacs with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Isaacs drives his knee into Dickinson’s back. Isaacs is choking Dickinson with his boot. Isaacs rocks Dickinson with a forearm smash. Isaacs with forearm shivers across the back of Dickinson. Isaacs tries to snap mare Dickinson out of the corner. Dickinson unloads three knife edge chops. Isaacs kicks Dickinson in the gut. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs with an elbow drop for a two count. Chop Exchange. Isaacs drives his knee into Dickinson’s back. Isaacs punches Dickinson in the back. Isaacs with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Isaacs stomps on Dickinson’s back. Isaacs with clubbing blows to Dickinson’s back. Isaacs is choking Dickinson with his boot. Dickinson with heavy bodyshots. Dickinson with a blistering chop. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs HeadButts Dickinson. Isaacs with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Isaacs applies a rear chin lock. Dickinson attacks the midsection of Isaacs. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dickinson with a Deadlift German Suplex. Isaacs side steps Dickinson into the turnbuckles. Dickinson blocks a boot from Isaacs. Dickinson with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Isaacs repeatedly kicks Dickinson in the chest. Dickinson applies The STF. Isaacs grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Isaacs regroups on the outside. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Dickinson’s back. Dickinson whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Isaacs with The Rolling Elbow. Isaacs goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Dickinon lands back on his feet. Dickinson applies The Sleeper Hold. Isaacs denies The Death Valley Driver. Isaacs with forearm shivers across the back of Dickinson. Isaacs hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Isaacs continues to dish out forearms into Dickinson’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Isaacs whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson drops Isaacs with a shoulder tackle. Isaacs drops down on the canvas. Dickinson connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Isaacs applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Isaacs transitions into The Cloverleaf. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson with clubbing up kicks. Isaacs denies The STF. Isaacs goes for The Full Nelson Slam, Dickinson counters with a single leg takedown. Dickinson makes Isaacs tap out to The STF.

Winner: Chris Dickinson via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/JR Kratos vs. Lio Rush For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Lawlor is playing mind games with Rush. Rush with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rush ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Rush applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips Rush across the ring. Lawlor drops Rush with a shoulder tackle. Rush drops down on the canvas. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Rush backs Lawlor into the ropes. Lawlor kicks Rush in the gut. Lawlor with the irish whip. Rush back flips off the ring apron. Rush side steps Lawlor into Kratos. Rush avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Lawlor. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Rush follows that with Two Mid-Kicks. Rush slams Lawlor’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Rush is throwing haymakers at Lawlor. Lawlor shoves Rush. Tip Up by Lawlor. Rush avoids a flurry of clotheslines. Rush crawls under Lawlor. Rush ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Lawlor catches Rush in mid-air. Lawlor drives Rush back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Lawlor with a Running Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lawlor stands on Rush’s chest. Chop/Forearm Exchange.

Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor with Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies a top wrist lock. Lawlor transitions into a front chancery. Rush rolls Lawler over for a two count. Lawlor is choking Rush with his boot. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Lawlor whips Rush into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Lawlor sends Rush to the corner. Lawlor unloads three knife edge chops. Rush is pissed. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor violently whips Rush into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Rush with forearm shivers. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush with a forearm smash. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Lawlor. Lawlor avoids the diving clothesline. Lawlor goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush goes for The Standing Frog Splash, Lawlor counters with The Triangle Choke. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Rush. Rush grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Rush denies The German Suplex. Lawlor goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Rush sends Lawlor to the ring apron. Rush with a Handspring Kick. Rush lands The Swicide Dive. Rush is fired up. Rush rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Kratos gets Rush in the press position. The referee threatens to disqualify Lawlor and Kratos. Rush slaps Kratos in the face. The referee has ejected Kratos from the ringside area. Rush rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Rush slides out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Rush side steps Lawlor into the exposed steel. Rush drills Lawlor with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Rush connects with The Final Hour for a two count. Rush tells Lawlor to get up. Lawlor negates The Come Up. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Forearm Exchange. Rush delivers his combination offense. Lawlor Powerslams Rush for a two count. Lawlor kicks Rush in the ribs. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor with a Snap Mare Escape. Rush responds with The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Rush applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor drives Rush face first into the exposed steel. Lawlor hits The Michinoku Driver. Lawlor makes Rush pass out to The Rear Naked Choke. After the match, Ren Narita declares himself as Lawlor’s next challenger to close the show.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

