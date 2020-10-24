NJPW Strong Results 10/23/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Fred Rosser vs. Clark Connors

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Conners immediately backs Rosser into the ropes. Rosser regroups on the outside. Rosser backs Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosser drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser applies The Modified STF. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser kicks Connors in the ribs. Connors sweeps out the legs of Rosser. Connors Spears Rosser for a one count. Connors repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Rosser with an open hand chop. Rosser delivers a gut punch. Rosser with a blistering chop. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Connors dropkicks Rosser. Connors with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back.

Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser tugs on Connors hair. Connors whips Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Connors applies a double wrist lock. Connors transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Rosser repeatedly kicks Connors in the face. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Connors punches Rosser in the back. Rosser with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Rosser follows that with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser stomps on the back of Connors head. Rosser whips Connors across the ring. Connors ducks under two clotheslines from Rosser. Connors PowerSlams Rosser for a two count. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Rosser refuses to quit. Connors is trying to wear down Rosser. Connors uppercuts Rosser. Connors goes for The Flying Spear, but Rosser counters with The Knee Lift. Rosser connects with The GutCheck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Second Match: ACH vs. Karl Fredericks

Feeling out process after the bell rings. ACH applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips ACH across the ring. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over ACH. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks drops ACH with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Fredericks stomps on ACH’s back. Fredericks uppercuts ACH. Fredericks bodyslams ACH. Fredericks stomps on ACH’s chest for a one count. Fredericks uppercuts ACH. ACH decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. ACH kicks Fredericks in the face. ACH sweeps out the legs of Fredericks. ACH with a basement dropkick for a two count. ACH kicks the back of Fredericks head. ACH with a knee drop for a one count. ACH applies a wrist lock. ACH bodyslams Fredericks for a two count. ACH with a NeckBreaker for a two count. ACH stomps on Fredericks face. ACH applies a side headlock. Fredericks with elbows into the midsection of ACH. ACH dropkicks Fredericks for a two count.

ACH unloads two knife edge chops. ACH stomps on the left foot of Fredericks. ACH with a blistering chop. ACH puts his leg on the back of Fredericks neck. Following a snap mare takeover, ACH applies a rear chin lock. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. ACH with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks uppercuts ACH. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks lands The Stinger Splash. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with The Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Fredericks kicks ACH in the back. ACH negates The Manifest Destiny. Fredericks rolls ACH over for a two count. Fredericks kicks ACH in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by ACH. ACH kicks Fredericks in the gut. ACH drops Fredericks with The Snap DDT for a two count. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but Fredericks blocks it. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. ACH dodges The Pump Kick. ACH SuperKicks Fredericks. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but Fredericks counters with The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks connects with The Manifest Destiny to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King

Tanga Loa and Brody King will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa kicks King in the gut. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa applies a side headlock. King whips Loa across the ring. Loa runs into King. King tells Loa to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Loa with the eye poke. Loa ducks a clothesline from King. King with a Running Crossbody Block. King tags in Gordon. Loa launches Gordon over the top rope. Gordon with a straight right hand. Gordon decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Gordon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Tonga pulls Gordon off the ring apron. Loa with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Tonga slams Gordon’s head on the stage. Loa kicks King in the gut. Tonga rakes the eyes of Gordon. Loa slams King’s head on the apron. Tonga rolls Gordon back into the ring. Loa with a Delayed Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa stomps on Gordon’s chest. Loa bodyslams Gordon. Loa tags in Tonga.

Tonga with a SlingShot Senton. Tonga taunts King. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga repeatedly rakes the back of Gordon. Tonga with clubbing axe handle strikes. Tonga with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga with a forearm smash to King. The referee is trying to get King out of the ring. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga tags in Loa. Gordon is displaying his fighting spirit. Loa with an open palm strike. Loa goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gordon lands back on his feet. Gordon dropkicks Loa. Gordon tags in King. King with forearm shivers. King with the irish whip. King follows that with a corner clothesline. King hits The Black Hole Slam.

Tonga punches King in the back. Tonga with a forearm smash. King responds with a Back Body Drop. King punches Loa in the back. King with a forearm smash. King with a blistering chop. King whips Loa across the ring. Loa ducks a clothesline from King. Loa Spears King. Tonga and Gordon are tagged in. Gordon dives over Tonga. Gordon with rapid fire haymakers. Gordon thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Gordon connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa kicks King in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King clotheslines Loa to the floor. Gordon matrix under a clothesline from Tonga. Gordon SuperKicks Tonga. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gordon with a back elbow smash. Tonga plants Gordon with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jay White vs. Rocky Romero

White is playing mind games with Romero. Romero slaps White in the face. Romero rolls White over for a two count. White regroups on the outside. Romero ducks a clothesline from White. Romero with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero kicks White in the face. Romero with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Romero kicks White in the gut. Romero punches White in the back. Romero with a knife edge chop. White drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. White with the irish whip. Romero side steps White into the red turnbuckle pad. Forever Clotheslines. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White drops Romero with The DDT. White with a blistering chop. White with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. White applies a hammerlock stretch. White with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. White with forearm shivers across the back of Romero. White whips Romero into the red turnbuckle pad. White applies a waist lock. Romero with two sharp elbow strikes. White punches Romero in the back. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

White talks smack to Romero. White drops Romero with a knife edge chop. White is willing to give Romero a free shot. Forearm Exchange. White drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. White whips Romero across the ring. Romero hits The Spinning DDT. White tumbles to the floor. Romero with clubbing blows to White’s back. Romero dropkicks White. Romero with The SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Romero kicks the left shoulder of White. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of White. Romero wraps the left shoulder of White around the rope. The referee admonishes Romero. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop. White clings onto the bottom rope. Romero is putting the boots to White. White laughs at Romero. Romero continues to stomp on White’s chest. Romero goes for The Tornado DDT, but White blocks it. White with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White drags Romero to the corner. White with a knife edge chop. White puts Romero on the top turnbuckle. White goes for The SuperPlex, but Romero counters with The Kimura Lock. White rakes the eyes of Romero. White block a boot from Romero. Romero uppercuts White. Romero decks White with a back elbow smash. Romero with The Tornado DDT. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. White put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. White denies The Shiranui. Romero with an Arm-Ringer. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero follows that with an open palm strike. Romero negates The Blade Runner. Romero with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero slaps White in the face. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but White counters with a BackBreaker. White plants Romero with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

– Next week on NJPW Strong, it will be the beginning of the New Japan Showdown Tour.

