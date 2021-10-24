NJPW Strong Results 10/23/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentators: (Matthew Morris and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: David Finlay, Fred Yehi, Wheeler Yuta, Will Allday, and Brogan Finlay vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, and The DKC In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Wheeler Yuta and Kevin Knight will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight applies a front face lock. Yuta brings Knight down to the mat. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Yuta applies a side headlock. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight leapfrogs over Yuta. Knight bodyslams Yuta. Knight goes for a Standing Frog Splash, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Allday and Coughlin are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coughlin launches Allday to the corner. Coughlin flexes his muscles. Allday kicks Coughlin in the back. Allday taunts Taguchi. Allday slaps Coughlin in the face. The referee is trying to calm down Coughlin. Allday kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Coughlin blocks a boot from Allday. Coughlin goes for a Big Biel Throw, but Allday counters with a deep arm-drag. Coughlin dodges the running chop. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Allday counters with another arm-drag. Allday dives over Coughlin. Coughlin with an Inside Out Lariat. Coughlin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yuta gets in the way. Coughlin kicks Yuta in the gut. Coughlin with a Double Deadlift GutWrench Suplex for a two count.

Coughlin uppercuts Allday. Coughlin tags in DKC. DKC repeatedly stomps on Allday’s chest. DKC applies a side headlock. Allday with a JawBreaker. Chop Exchange. DKC with the irish whip. Allday drops DKC with The SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Allday tags in Yehi. Yehi with a double sledge. Yehi kicks DKC in the gut. Yehi applies a wrist lock. Yehi hyperextends the left shoulder of DKC. Yehi with The Arm-Ringer. DKC with a forearm smash. Yehi answers with a knife edge chop. Yehi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but DKC lands back on his feet. DKC repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Yehi. Yehi whips DKC across the ring. DKC ducks under the polish hammer. DKC rolls Yehi over for a two count. Yehi denies The Puma Blanca. Yehi with The Exploder Suplex. Yehi stomps on DKC’s back. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi tags in Finlay. Finlay with two uppercuts. Forearm Exchange. David tags in Brogan. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Brogan with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Brogan shoves Knight. Brogan with the elbow drop. Brogan applies a front face lock. Yuta tags himself in.

Yuta repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Yuta hammers down on the left shoulder of DKC. DKC with forearm shivers. Yuta with the arm-ringer. Second Forearm Exchange. Yuta drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. DKC dropkicks Yuta. David and Taguchi are tagged in. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Taguchi Japan gangs up on David. Assisted Hip Attack for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues around the ringside area. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but David counters with Two Atomic Drops. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi tags in Narita. Assisted Hip Attack. Brogan tags himself in. Third Forearm Exchange. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Brogan. Brogan with a corkscrew uppercut. Brogan with a running elbow smash. Brogan hits The Rolling Senton for a two count. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Brogan. Narita with a single leg takedown. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Allday breaks up the submission hold.

Allday ducks a clothesline from Knight. Allday delivers his combination offense. Allday with a flying forearm smash. Allday goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight sends Allday into the ropes. Knight dropkicks Allday to the floor. David drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from David. Knight goes for another dropkick, but David holds onto the ropes. David dumps Knight out of the ring. Taguchi with a flurry of karate chops. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. The Finlay’s avoids The Double Hip Attack. David with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike off the ring apron. Brogan connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Brogan kicks Narita in the face. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita goes for The BrainBuster, but Brogan counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Brogan rolls Narita over for a two count. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Brogan. Narita drill Brogan with The Brian Buster for a two count. Narita makes Brogan tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight and The DKC via Submission

Second Match: Chris Dickinson & Robbie Eagles vs. Chris Bey & El Phantasmo

Chris Dickinson and Chris Bey will start things off. Dickinson with a double leg takedown. Dickinson mocks Phantasmo. Test Of Strength. Dickinson blocks a boot from Bey. Tip Up by Dickinson. Bey side steps Dickinson into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Dickinson’s back. Dickinson scores the ankle pick. Dickinson applies a waist lock. Bey decks Dickinson with a back elbow smash. Bey with a forearm smash. Dickinson catches Bey in mid-air. Dickinson drives Bey back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Dickinson tags in Eagles. Eagles applies a wrist lock. Bey rakes the eyes of Eagles. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Eagles whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Eagles. Phantamso sends Eagles into the ropes. Eagles goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Eagles avoids The PK. Phantasmo brings Eagles down to the mat. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo wants Eagles to shake his hand. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Eagles tags in Dickinson.

Dickinson tells Phantasmo to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Bey tags himself in. Chop Exchange. Dickinson tags in Eagles. Double Irish Whip. Eagles with a running forearm smash. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Eagles follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Dickinson with a German Suplex. Double Hip Toss to Phantasmo. Eagles and Dickinson plays to the crowd. Double PK. Assisted Pescado to the outside. Eagles rolls Bey back into the ring. Phantasmo drives Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo rolls Eagles back into the ring. Bey repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Bey is choking Eagles with his boot. The referee admonishes Bey. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Bey knocks Dickinson off the ring apron. Bey with two toe kicks. Double Irish Whip. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Nether Regions Attack. Bey goes into the cover for a two count. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo blasts Dickinson off the apron. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Back Rake Party. Double Irish Whip. Eagles holds onto the ropes. Eagles kicks Bey in the face. Eagles sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside.

Bey blocks a boot from Eagles. Bey rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Phantasmo wisely pulls Dickinson off the apron. Phantasmo rakes the back of Eagles. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles shoves Bey into Phantasmo. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow/Dropkick Combination. Eagles tags in Dickinson. Dickinson with two clotheslines. Dickinson with two corner clotheslines. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Dickinson drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Dickinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey gets in the way. Dickinson with a Double Vertical Suplex. Dickinson kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Dickinson drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Dickinson runs through the double clothesline. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Dickinson. Bey sweeps out the legs of Dickinson. Bey with a Senton Splash. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Phantasmo nails Dickinson with The V-Trigger. Dickinson denies The One Winged Angel. Dickinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Eagles and Bey are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks the right shoulder of Bey. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Bey. Bey dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey delivers his combination offense. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles with the leg sweep. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Bey denies The Ron Miller Special. Bey rolls Eagles over for a two count. Bey drops Eagles with The Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles denies The Art Of Finesse. Eagles with the backslide cover for a two count. Eagles hits The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles negates The Sudden Death. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles SuperKicks Bey. Phantasmo slams Dickinson’s head on the top rope. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Bey. Dickinson catches Phantasmo in mid-air. Dickinson connects with The Death Valley Driver. Eagles makes Bey tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Chris Dickinson & Robbie Eagles via Submission

Third Match: Will Ospreay & TJ Perkins vs. Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

Fredericks lands The SomerSault Plancha before the bell rings. Fredericks tees off on Ospreay. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Fredericks with forearm shivers. United Empire runs away from The Young Lions. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Fredericks neck. Ospreay goes for The PileDriver, but Fredericks counters with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Perkins side steps Connors into the red turnbuckle pad. Perkins is throwing haymakers at Connors. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins dives over Connors. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Connors. Perkins sends Connors tumbling to the floor. Ospreay with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Ospreay drives Connors back first into the steel barricade. Ospreay with two haymakers. Ospreay HeadButts Connors. Ospreay rolls Connors back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with a double knee drop for a one count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay with a gut punch. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay knocks Fredericks off the apron. Ospreay is choking Connors with his knee. Ospreay slams Connors head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Connors. Ospreay tags in Perkins.

Connors is displaying his fighting spirit. Ospreay pulls Connors down to the mat. Perkins rams his boot across Connors face. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins with a snap mare takedown for a two count. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Connors with elbows into the midsection of Perkins. Perkins answers with a knee lift. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a cheap shot to Fredericks on the apron. Perkins grapevines the legs of Connors. Perkins blows a kiss to Fredericks. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Perkins hyperextends the right leg of Connors. Perkins tags in Ospreay. Perkins applies a front face lock. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay with the arm-ringer for a two count. Ospreay applies the cravate. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Connors neck. Ospreay takes a swipe at Fredericks. Chop Exchange. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Fredericks. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Fredericks with two chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Ospreay. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Fredericks uppercuts Ospreay. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop. Ospreay denies The MD. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Fredericks avoids Pip Pip Cheerio. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Connors and Perkins are tagged in.

Connors with a double leg takedown. Connors transitions into a ground and pound attack. Connors punches Perkins. Perkins ducks under two clotheslines from Connors. Connors catches Perkins in mid-air. Connors with a Release German Suplex. Connors with a SpringBoard Spear for a two count. Ospreay dumps Fredericks out of the ring. Connors unloads three knife edge chops. Perkins runs interference. Ospreay SuperKicks Connors. Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Ospreay slams Fredericks head on two turnbuckle pads. Ospreay is choking Frederick with his boot. Perkins transitions into a corner mount. Connors dumps Perkins face first on the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks is throwing haymakers at Ospreay. Connors is lighting up Perkins chest. Fredericks with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Fredericks with another Stinger Splash. Connors Powerslams Perkins. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop. Fredericks with The Slingshot Pescado. Connors lands The Coffin Drop for a two count. Ospreay sends Fredericks crashing to the outside. Connors punches Ospreay. Connors avoids The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins side steps Connors into the exposed steel. Perkins rolls Connors over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, United Empire gangs up on Kevin Knight and The DKC. Ren Narita and Alex Coughlin storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Will Ospreay & TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo In A Texas Bull Rope Match

Hikuleo drops Robinson with The Big Boot before the bell ring. Hikuleo repeatedly whips Robinson with the bull rope. Hikuleo shoves down the referee. Hikuleo whips Robinson across the ring. Hikuleo Powerslams Robinson. Hikuleo wraps the bull rope around Robinson’s neck. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Hikuleo is trying to hang Robinson. The referee finally gets both men tied to the bull rope. Robinson pulls Hikuleo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Robinson HeadButts Hikuleo. Robinson continues to pull Hikuleo into the ring post. Robinson ties Hikuleo against the ring post. Robinson attacks Hikuleo with a metal cookie sheet. Robinson goes for The Draping DDT, but Hikuleo blocks it. Hikuleo drives Robinson back first into the steel barricade. Hikuleo blasts Robinson with the cookie sheet. Hikuleo repeatedly pulls Robinson back first into the barricade. Robinson with a flying forearm smash. Robinson is raining down haymakers. Robinson dumps Hikuleo over the barricade.

Robinson with southpaw haymakers. Hikuleo kicks Robinson in the gut. Hikuleo rocks Robinson with a forearm smash. The action spills to the backstage area. Robinson repeatedly hits Hikuleo with a trash can lid. Robinson is lighting up Hikuleo’s back with the bull rope. Hikuleo stops Robinson in his tracks. Robinson takes out the legs of Hikuleo. Robinson with a Sliding Lariat. Robinson with a Back Senton Splash. Robinson wedges two chairs in between the turnbuckles. Robinson is choking Hikuleo with the bull rope. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson drives Hikuleo face first into the wedged chairs. Hikuleo Chokeslams Robinson. Hikuleo with a running forearm smash. Robinson avoids the corner mount. Robinson with the bull rope assisted low blow. Juice Jabs. Hikuleo denies The Left Hand Of God. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Robinson flips Hikuleo over with the bull rope. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson puts the trash can over Hikuleo’s head. Robinson with Two Cow Bell Shots. Robinson drives the cow bell into Hikuleo’s face. Robinson wraps the bull rope around Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo passes out which forces the referee to call off the match.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Referee Stoppage

