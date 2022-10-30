NJPW Strong Results 10/29/22

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Kevin Knight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari with a waist lock go-behind. Knight applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Knight across the ring. Knight drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Daivari blocks The Boston Crab. Daivari regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Daivari with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Daivari slams Knight’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Daivari sends Knight to the corner. Knight dives over Daivari. Knight ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Knight punches Daivari in the back. Knight whips Daivari across the ring. Knight goes for a Dropkick, but Daivari holds onto the ropes. Daivari with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Daivari poses for the crowd. Daivari drives Knight shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Knight blocks The Vertical Suplex.

Knight with a double leg takedown. Daivari with rapid fire up kicks. Daivari chops Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari slams the left shoulder of Knight on the top rope. Daivari with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Chop Exchange. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari goes for a Sunset Flip, but Knight counters with The Boston Crab. Daivari grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Daivari nails Knight with a double throat thurst. Knight avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Knight ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Knight dropkicks Daivari.

Knight with a stomp/uppercut combination in the corner. Knight with the irish whip. Knight follows that with The Stinger Splash. Knight bodyslams Daivari. Knight with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Daivari fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Knight with a Leg Lariat. Knight pops back on his feet. Daivari denies The Boston Crab. Daivari is throwing haymakers at Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari kicks Knight in the face. Knight catches Daivari in mid-air. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Daivari refuses to quit. Daivari avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Daivari drives Knight back first into the steel barricade. Daivari rolls Knight back into the ring. Daivari grabs the ring bell. The referee snatches the ring bell away from Daivari. Knight rolls Daivari over for a one count. Knight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Daivari lands back on his feet. Daivari shoves Knight towards the referee. Daivari delivers the low blow. Daivari rolls Knight over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Second Match: Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne & Mistico

Mascara Dorada and Mistico will start things off. Dorada drops down on the canvas. Stereo Backflips. Mistico with a Headscissors Takeover. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Mistico. Dorada with a Headscisssors Takeover of his own. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Christian and Zayne are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Christian blocks a foot stomp from Zayne. Christian kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian rolls under a leapfrog from Zayne. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline for a two count. Christian with The Airplane Spin. Zayne pulls Christian down to the mat. Zayne dropkicks the back of Christian’s neck. Zayne applies a front face lock. Zayne tags in Mistico.

Mistico kicks the left hamstring of Christian. Mistico repeatedly stomps on Christian’s back. Mistico sends Christian to the corner. Mistico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mistico with a Running SuperKick. Mistico applies a wrist lock. Mistico tags in Zayne. Zayne kicks the left hamstring of Christian. Zayne kicks Christian in the face. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne sends Christian to the corner. Zayne blocks a boot from Christian. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian with a back elbow smash. Zayne goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Zayne fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Zayne pulls Christian down to the mat. Christian with another Enzuigiri. Dorada and Mistico are tagged in.

Dorada with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Dorada kicks Mistico in the back. Mistico side steps Dorada into a turnbuckle pad. Dorada SuperKicks Mistico. Dorada with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada with another SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Dorada follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Dorada rolls Mistico back into the ring. Dorada with The SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Mistico denies The Dorada Driver. Mistico with a Spinning Back Kick. Dorada reverses out of the irish whip from Mistico. Mistico with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Mistico tags in Zayne. Double Irish Whip. Zayne with a running elbow smash. Zayne puts Dorada on the top turnbuckle. Mistico with a Running Enzuigiri. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne tags in Mistico. Mistico with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count.

Mistico tags in Zayne. Zayne goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dorada lands back on his feet. Dorada tags in Christian. Zayne kicks Christian in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Christian kicks Mistico in the face. Christian SuperKicks Zayne. Chrisian uses Mistico as a weapon. Christian with a Half Nelson Suplex. Christian with a Tiger Feint Kick. Christian lands The Triangle MoonSault. Christian connects with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Zayne dodges The Curb Stomp. Zayne with a Pump Knee Strike. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian with The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne denies The Dorada Driver. Zayne shoves Dorada into Christin. Zayne hits The Baja Blast. Christian responds with a Roll Through Cutter. Christian puts Zayne on his shoulders. Mistico made the blind tag. Christian with another Airplane Spin. Mistico with a Running Enzuigiri. Mistico plants Christian with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & Mistico via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii backs Lawlor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishii pats Lawlor in the back. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lawlor signals for the test of strength. Lawlor kicks Ishii in the gut. Lawlor runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii blocks the single leg takedown. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ishii. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Lawlor with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Lawlor stomps on the left hamstring of Ishii. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with another hamstring kick. Lawlor with two forearm smashes. Lawlor drives his knee into Ishii’s chest. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii is pissed. Lawlor kicks Ishii in the jaw. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex.

Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Lawlor with The Big Boot. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor rakes the eyes of Ishii. Lawlor with a chop/jab combination. Lawlor is mauling Ishii in the corner. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Ishii drops Lawlor with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a back chop. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock in the ropes. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Lawlor with a Side Slam for a two count. Lawlor with a shoulder block. Lawlor follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Lawlor with a leaping back elbow smash. Ishii denies The Tornado DDT.

Lawlor with forearm shivers. Ishii with a Leaping HeadButt. Ishii with The Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Lawlor blocks it. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii blocks The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Lawlor counters with a Hammerlock Stretch Muffler. Lawlor transitions into a Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor connects with The TTD for a two count. Ishii blocks The PK. Lawlor ducks a forearm from Ishii. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii avoids The Kamigoye. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor delivers his combination offense. Lawlor with a Leaping Boot. Ishii PowerBombs Lawlor for a two count. Ishii goes for The Inside Out Lariat, but Lawlor counters with The Exploder Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii plants Lawlor with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

