NJPW Strong Results 10/30/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: The Riegel Twins vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

Sterling Riegel and The DKC will start things off. DKC with a single leg takedown. Sterling applies a side headlock. DKC reveres the hold. DKC with a side headlock takeover. Sterling answers with the headscissors neck lock. DKC floats over into a side headlock. DKC transitions into a front face lock. Sterling hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sterling applies a rear chin lock. DKC transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, DKC applies a headscissors neck lock. Sterling grabs a side headlock. DKC with a FlapJack. DKC tags in Connors. Connors with a single leg trip. Connors applies a standing leg lock. Connors with the lateral press for a one count. Sterling backs Connors into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sterling tags in Logan. Chain grappling exchange. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Logan with a waist lock takedown. Logan applies a front face lock. Logan backs Connors into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sterling tags himself in. Logan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Sterling kicks Connors in the gut. Sterling with a forearm smash. Connors with a knife edge chop. Connors decks Logan with a back elbow smash. Sterling thrust kicks the midsection of Connors. Logan tags himself in. Logan knocks DKC off the apron. Logan with a running elbow smash. Sterling sweeps out the legs of Connors. Logan with The SlingShot Senton. Logan tags in Sterling.

Sterling with The SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Sterling hammers down on the back of Connors back. Sterling stomps on Connors back. Sterling applies a front face lock. Sterling drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Sterling with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sterling with clubbing blows to Connors back. Sterling follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors whips Sterling across the ring. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors drives Sterling back first into the red turnbuckle pad. DKC tags himself in. DKC delivers a gut punch. DKC with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. DKC transitions into a front face lock. DKC grabs a side headlock. DKC rams his forearm across Sterling’s face. DKC goes back to the front face lock. Connors tags himself in. Connors kicks Sterling in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Connors knocks Logan off the apron. Connors repeatedly stomps on Sterling’s chest. Connors punches DKC in the back. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sterling is displaying his fighting spirit. Connors punches Sterling in the back. Connors bodyslams Sterling for a two count. DKC blasts Logan off the apron. Sterling launches DKC over the top rope. Sterling kicks Connors in the face. Sterling dives over Connors. Sterling tags in Logan.

Logan ducks a clothesline from Connors. Logan with a running forearm smash. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Logan dumps Connors out of the ring. Logan with The SlingShot Pescado. Logan repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Logan rolls Connors back into the ring. Logan with a shoulder block. Logan slips over Connors back. Logan hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Logan kicks Connors in the back. Logan with a forearm smash. Logan slaps Connors in the chest. Connors fires back with an open palm strike. Logan drops Connors with The Discus Lariat. Assisted PowerBomb. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. Logan follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sterling with clubbing blows to DKC’s back. Sterling dumps DKC out of the ring. Logan with an open palm strike. Connors PowerSlams Logan. Sterling and DKC are tagged in. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Sterling. DKC connects with The Modified Falcon Arrow for a two count. Connors Spears Logan. Sterling leapfrogs over Connors. Sterling with a Leaping NeckBreaker. DKC responds with Two Running Karate Chops. DKC goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Logan counters with The Pump Kick. The Riegel Twins plants DKC with The Double Spike DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Riegel Twins via Pinfall

Second Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Fredericks backs Christian into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fredericks signals for the test of strength. Fredericks kicks the left leg of Christian. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks backs Christian into the red turnbuckle pad. Fredericks with an open hand chop. Christian drop steps into a side headlock. Fredericks whips Christian across the ring. Christian runs into Fredericks. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Christian. Fredericks goes for a Leaping Crossbody Block, but Christian ducks out of the way. Christian with a running boot. Christian with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian drops Fredericks with The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash.

Christian with a Hook Kick. Christian with a basement dropkick. Christian follows that with a Pop Up HeadScissors TakeOver. Christian lands The Suicide Dive. Christian rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Christian stomps on Fredericks back. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Christian with forearm shivers. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Fredericks repeatedly kicks Christian in the back. Fredericks with the lateral press for a two count. Fredericks bodyslams Christian. Fredericks stomps on the midsection of Christian for a two count. Christian delivers his combination offense. Fredericks uppercuts Christian. Fredericks hits The Snap BackBreaker for a two count.

Fredericks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Christian sweeps out the legs of Fredericks. Christian with The Tiger Feint Kick. Christian dives over Fredericks. Fredericks launches Christian over the top rope. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Christian applies a waist lock. Fredericks with two sharp elbow strikes. Fredericks kicks Christian in the gut. Fredericks slaps Christian in the chest. Christian ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Christian with The Victory Roll for a two count. Christian with another rollup for a two count. Christian follows with a Jumping Knee Strike. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks makes Christian tap out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The Bullet Club (KENTA, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Hikuleo) vs. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne, and Misterioso In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tanga Loa and PJ Black will start things off. Black signals for the test of strength. Loa kicks Black in the gut. Loa applies a side headlock. Black whips Loa across the ring. Loa drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black leapfrogs over Loa. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black with The Leg Sweep for a two count. Black trips Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black slips over Loa’s back. Black with a Spinning Heel Kick. Black with a Flying Elbow Smash. Tonga drives his knee into Black’s back. Black takes a swipe at Tonga. Black ducks a clothesline from Loa. Black with a Back Body Drop. Black with a Flying Forearm Smash. Black tags in Misterioso. Black with a Flying Crossbody Block. Loa side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso kicks Loa in the chest. Misterioso with The Roll Through Dropkick for a one count. Loa uppercuts Misterioso. Loa brings Misterioso to the corner. Loa tags in Tonga.

Loa repeatedly stomps on Misterioso’s chest. GOD are double teaming Misterioso. Double Irish Whip. GOD denies The HandSpring Double Back Elbow Smash. Misterioso with a Hurricanrana to Loa. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Tonga. Misterioso thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. Misterioso SuperKicks Tonga for a one count. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags in Zayne. Misterioso kicks Tonga in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Tonga holds onto the ropes. Tonga launches Misterioso over the top rope. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Zayne with a deep arm-drag. Zayne with a Leaping HeadScissors TakeOver. Zayne follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Zayne goes for The Canadian Leg Sweep, but Tonga blocks it. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne holds onto the ropes. Zayne kicks Tonga in the face. Zayne decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Hikuleo ChokeSlams Zayne behind the referee’s back. Tonga tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo stomps on Zayne’s back. Hikuleo with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Hikuleo is lighting up Zayne’s chest. Hikuleo tags in Kenta. Kenta with an open hand chop. Kenta stomps on Zayne’s chest. Kenta whips Zayne across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta kicks Zayne in the back. Kenta tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga knocks Black off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Black. Tonga drags Zayne to the corner. Kenta tags himself in. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Zayne in the back. Kenta with a cheap shot to Finlay. Finlay is pissed. Kenta goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne tags in Finlay. Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Kenta. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with Two Running European Uppercuts. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count.

Loa punches Finlay in the back. Bullet Club goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Black with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Double Irish Whip. Kenta kicks Finlay in the chest. Black ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Black. Tonga pulls Black out of the ring. Kenta with a Big Boot. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Kenta drops Finlay with The DDT. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo stomps on Finlay’s back. Hikuleo repeatedly throws Finlay into the turnbuckle pads. Hikuleo goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo PowerSlams Finlay. Finlay sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Tonga applies The Ankle Lock. Zayne delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Finlay tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hikuleo negates The Sunset Flip. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Misterioso dodges The Big Boot. Misterioso dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Misterioso with a knife edge chop. Misterioso goes for The SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Hikuleo counters with The Gunslinger to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

Lineup For Next Weeks NJPW Strong

– Fred Rosser vs. Jordan Clearwater

– Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor & JR Kratos

