NJPW Strong Results 10/30/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentators: (Matthew Morris and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

Rocky Romero and Danny Limelight will start things off. Limelight is playing mind games with Romero. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight with a waist lock go-behind. Limelight with a single leg takedown. Limelight applies a Knee Bar. Romero answers with a Full Nelson Lock. Romero transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Romero slaps Limelight in the back of the head. Limelight regroups in the corner. Limelight kicks Romero in the gut. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight unloads two knife edge chops. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Limelight with a Flying Arm-Drag. Limelight starts dancing in the center of the ring. Romero slaps Limelight in the face. Romero mocks Limelight. Limelight kicks Romero in the face. Limelight blocks a boot from Romero. Limelight goes for a Palm Strike, but Romero counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Limelight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s chest. Limelight with a forearm smash. Romero kicks Limelight in the gut. Romero with the arm-ringer. Rosser and Kratos are tagged in.

Rosser applies a side headlock. Kratos sends Rosser to the corner. Strong lockup. Kratos with a waist lock takedown. Kratos drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Rosser gives Limelight the middle finger. Rosser drop steps into a side headlock. Kratos whips Rosser across the ring. Kratos blocks a boot from Rosser. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Rosser scores the elbow knockdown. Rosser kicks Kratos out of the ring. Kratos denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Rosser with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Kratos stomps on the right foot of Rosser. Second Forearm Exchange. Kratos nails Rosser with a throat thrust. Kratos knocks Rosser off the ring apron. Kratos drives Rosser back first into the steel barricade. Kratos rolls Rosser back into the ring. Kratos rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Limelight attacks Rosser behind the referee’s back. Kratos kicks the middle rope into Rosser’s face. Kratos sends Rosser face first into the middle rope. Kratos stomps on Rosser’s chest. Kratos tags in Limelight. Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Limelight starts brawling with Romero. Limelight dumps Romero out of the ring. Limelight uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Limelight. The referee is trying to calm down Romero. Limelight knocks Romero off the apron. Limelight backs Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos with a liver shot. Kratos with a straight right hand. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Kratos stomps on Rosser’s chest. Kratos whips Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos taunts Romero. Kratos is picking Rosser apart. Kratos goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Rosser delivers the chop block. Rosser with a basement knee strike. Romero and Limelight are tagged in. Romero ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero sends Limelight to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Romero with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Romero has Limelight draped across the middle rope. Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Romero stomps on Limelight’s chest. Romero with another arm-ringer. Romero plays to the crowd. Romero drives his knee into the left shoulder of Limelight. Limelight denies The Vertical Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Limelight with The Roundhouse Kick. Limelight with The Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Limelight tags in Kratos.

Limelight sends Romero to the corner. Limelight with a leaping back elbow smash. Kratos with The Big Boot. Limelight follows that with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Kratos hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosser tees off on Kratos. Rosser sends Limelight to the apron. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Romero side steps Kratos into the turnbuckle pad. Romero tags in Rosser. Big Boot Exchange. Rosser with combination lariats. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Kratos with a leaping forearm smash. Rosser puts Limelight on his shoulders. Rosser kicks Kratos in the face. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike. Limelight with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Kratos hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Limelight dumps Romero out of the ring. Rosser fights out of the electric chair position. Kratos tags in Limelight. Rosser shoves Kratos into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rosser sends Limelight chest first into the canvas. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser with a running shoulder block that sends Kratos tumbling to the floor. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Limelight drops Rosser with The Windmill Kick. Rosser negates The Symbiote DDT. Rosser connects with The Gut Feeling to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero via Pinfall

Second Match: Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori backs Rush into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishimori pats Rush on the chest. Strong lockup. Ishimori backs Rush into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rush ducks under the back elbow smash. Ishimori sends Rush face first into the canvas. Ishimori flexes his muscles. Ishimori continues to outpower Rush. Rush sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Rush applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Rush across the ring. Rush drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Rush cartwheels over Ishimori. Rush sends Ishimori into the ropes. Rush leapfrogs over Ishimori. Rush avoids the basement dropkick. Rush goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Ishimori ducks out of the way. Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Ishimori. Rush ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Rush sends Ishimori into the ropes. Rush dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Rush ducks another clothesline from Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Rush crawls under Ishimori. Rush goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Ishimori sends him crashing to the outside.

Ishimori punches Rush in the back. Ishimori drives Rush shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishiori wraps the left shoulder of Rush around the steel barricade. Ishimori kicks the barricade for added pressure. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Rush kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori is mauling Rush in the corner. Ishimori punches Rush in the back. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Rush shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Rush is throwing haymakers at Ishimori. Rush with a forearm smash. Rush decks Ishimori with a JawBreaker. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Ishimori counters with a basement dropkick. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Rush. Ishimori goes back to the hammerlock. Rush with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori continues to punch Rush in the back. Rush side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Rush with forearm shivers. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush with two clotheslines. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash.

Rush with a corner clothesline. Rush follows that with a running clothesline. Rush hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rush unloads a series of mid-kicks. Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori drops Rush with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Ishimori with The La Mistica. Ishimori applies Game Over. Ishimori transitions into a Triangle Choke. Rushi with The SitOut PowerBomb. Rush with The Handspring Kick. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Ishimori. Ishimori dodges The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishimori kicks Rush in the gut. Rush headbutts the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori dodges The Scissors Kick. Rush avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rush with The Windmill Kick. Ishimori rises back on his feet. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Ishimori. Rush delivers The Spinning Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Rush connects with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Filthy before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Archer sends Lawlor face first into the steel ring post. Archer with a liver shot to Isaacs. Meeting Of The Minds. Archer rolls Isaacs back into the ring. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Isaacs. Double Irish Whip. Archer with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Archer drops Isaacs with The Big Boot. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Archer dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Isaacs around the top rope. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor kicks Suzuki in the back. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Archer. Isaacs with a Top Rope Stunner. Lawlor pulls Suzuki out of the ring. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Suzuki is pissed. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Lawlor stomps on Suzuki’s back. Lawlor rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Isaacs is choking Suzuki with his boot. Isaacs HeadButts Suzuki. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Third Forearm Exchange. Isaac buries his shoulder into the midsection of Suzuki. Lawlor tags himself in.

Lawlor kicks Suzuki in the gut. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Isaacs attacks Suzuki behind the referee’s back. Lawlor with a toe kick. Lawlor brings Suzuki down to the mat. Lawlor applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor stomps on Suzuki’s back. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Isaacs knocks Archer off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Archer. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Suzuki kicks Isaacs in the gut. Isaacs with the elbow drop. Isaacs stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Isaacs punches Suzuki in the back. Suzuki and Isaacs are trading back and forth shots. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Isaacs tags in Lawlor. Lawlor with a gut punch. Lawlor unloads a flurry of right jabs. Lawlor stomps on Suzuki’s back. Forearm/Bodyshot Exchange. Big Boot Exchange. Suzuki drops Lawlor with The Kitchen Sink. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer runs through a clothesline from Lawlor. Archer knocks Isaacs off the apron. Archer shrugs off chops and jabs from Lawlor. Archer with two clotheslines. Archer with a running elbow smash. Lawlor side steps Archer into the blue turnbuckle pad. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Archer with a Counter Vertical Suplex.

Archer puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Archer rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Lawlor counters with The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor applies a waist lock. Lawlor sends Archer back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Running Lariat/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a one count. Isaacs knocks Suzuki off the apron. Isaacs toys around with Archer. Isaacs denies The Chokeslam. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer with The Black Hole Slam. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki sends Isaacs to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor kicks Archer in the face. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer connects with The Blackout. Isaacs with The Back Drop Driver. Isaacs sends Archer tumbling to the floor. Isaacs with a Pop Up Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Isaacs knocks Archer off the apron. Isaacs with a High Angle German Suplex for a two count. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Suzuki kicks Isaacs in the face. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Suzuki rocks Isaacs with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki plants Isaacs with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Chris Dickinson comes down to the ring and challenges Minoru Suzuki to a match at NJPW Showdown in Philadelphia.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

