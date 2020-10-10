NJPW Strong Results 10/9/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Fred Rosser, Adrian Quest, and Barrett Brown vs. Misterioso, Logan Riegel, and Blake Christian In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brown and Riegel will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Riegel applies a waist lock. Riegel transitions into a side headlock. Brown with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brown with an arm-drag takeover. Riegel leapfrogs over Brown. Brown drops down on the canvas. Riegel with a leg sweep. Brown dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Brown applies a waist lock. Riegel decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Christian tags himself in. Brown drops Riegel with a shoulder tackle. Christian ducks a clothesline from Brown. Christian with a running shoulder tackle. Brown pops back on his feet. Shoulder Block Exchange. Christian with a forearm smash. Brown clotheslines Christian for a one count. Brown brings Christian to the corner. Brown tags in Quest. Quest kicks Christian in the gut. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Quest with a straight right hand. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Quest. Quest launches Christian over the top rope. Christian with an Apron Enzuigiri. Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Rosser and Misterioso are tagged in.

Rosser runs into Misterioso. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Rosser with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Misterioso. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Rosser whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Rosser side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with two corner clotheslines. Following a snap mare takeover, Misterioso with a basement dropkick for a one count. Misterioso with a lateral press for a one count. Misterioso kicks Rosser in the back. Misterioso with clubbing blows Rosser’s back. Misterioso tags in Riegel. Rosser catches Riegel in mid-air. Rosser with Two BackBreakers. Rosser slings Riegel across the ring. Rosser talks smack to Riegel. Rosser with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Rosser HeadButts Riegel. Rosser rolls Riegel back into the ring. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser hooks both legs for a two count. Rosser applies a front face lock. Rosser tags in Brown. Brown delivers a gut punch. Brown uppercuts Riegel. Brown kicks Riegel in the chest. Riegel is displaying his fighting spirit. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown with a blistering chop. Riegel denies the irish whip. Riegel creates distance with a Snap German Suplex. Quest and Misterioso are tagged in.

Quest with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Quest with a SpringBoard 360 Crossbody Block for a two count. Misterioso goes for The Uranage Slam, but Quest counters with The Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Quest sends Christian tumbling to the floor. Misterioso with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags in Christian. Christian punches Quest in the ribs. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian with a knife edge chop. Christian whips Quest across the ring. Christian dropkicks Quest for a two count. Christian applies a front face lock. Christian tags in Riegel. Riegel punches Quest in the back. Riegel with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Riegel drives Quest back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Misterioso tags himself in. Misterioso with a forearm smash. Misterioso with a knife edge chop. Misterioso whips Quest across the ring. Misterioso goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Quest counters with The Tornado DDT. Brown and Christian are tagged in. Christian ducks a clothesline from Brown. Christian lands The SomerSault Plancha. Christian pulls Rosser off the apron. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Christian goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Brown ducks out of the way. Brown hits The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow Misterioso sends Rosser tumbling to the floor. Misterioso kicks Rosser in the chest. Misterioso lands The Asai MoonSault. Quest responds with The Suicide Dive. Brown connects with The Running Knee. Brown applies a waist lock. Christian with two sharp elbow strikes. Christian with forearm shivers. Brown kicks Christian in the ribs. Brown SuperKicks Quest. Christian responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Christian plants Brown with Elia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso, Logan Riegel, and Blake Christian via Pinfall

Second Match: Clark Connors vs. Danny Limelight In The Finals Of The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Limelight with two hamstring kicks. Connors with a single leg pick. Connors grapples around Limelight. Limelight with a low kick. Limelight applies a front face lock. Connors with a wrist lock takedown. Connors applies a top wrist lock. Connors transitions into a front face lock. Connors applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Limelight put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a side headlock. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Limelight whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Connors talks smack to Limelight. Limelight shoves Connors. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Connors. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Connors puts Limelight on the top turnbuckle. Limelight kicks Connors in the face. Limelight with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Limelight hits The Fosbury Flop. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight rolls Connors back into the ring.

Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Connors counters with The PowerSlam for a two count. Connors slams Limelight’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors unloads Chop Exchange. Connors with more shoulder blocks. Connors repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with a back chop for a one count. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Connors with the lateral press for a one count. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Connors punches Limelight in the back. Connors bodyslams Limelight. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight kicks Connors in the ribs. Connors blocks a boot from Limelight. Connors with a single leg takedown. Limelight denies The Boston Crab. Limelight kicks Connors in the back. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Connors delivers a gut punch. Connors punches Limelight in the back. Limelight continues to kick Connors in the ribs. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with Thee Mid-Kicks. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce.

Limelight side steps Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with The SpringBoard Meteora. Connors rises back on his feet. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Connors. Limelight hits The Half and Half Suplex. Connors avoids The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Limelight applies The Dragon Sleeper. Limelight drops Connors with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight drags Connors to the corner. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Limelight goes for The 450 Splash, but Connors ducks out of the way. Limelight avoids The Spear. Limelight connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. The referee checks on Connors. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Connors avoids The Symbiote DDT. Limelight with another Mid-Kick. Limelight puts Connors on the top turnbuckle. Limelight goes for an Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex, but Connors blocks it. Connors uppercuts Limelight. Limelight backflips onto his feet. Connors with an open palm strike. Connors drops Limelight with The Flying Spear. Connors makes Limelight tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– NJPW Strong will be introducing the NEVER Division next week.

Third Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) vs. David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, TJ Perkins, ACH, and Karl Fredericks In A 12-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

– The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall, submission, or over the top rope.

Chase Owens and Karl Fredericks will start things off. Owens kicks Fredericks in the gut. Owens with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Owens applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips Owens across the ring. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Owens. Owens shoves Fredericks into the ropes. Hikuleo grabs Fredericks. Fredericks decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Fredericks kicks Owens in the face. Bullet Club is trying to dump Fredericks over the top rope. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Owens holds on for dear life. All hell is breaking loose. Fredericks punches Owens in the back. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks bodyslams Owens. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Romero tags himself in. Romero kicks Owens in the ribs. Romero with a closed fist shot. White is pissed. Romero uppercuts Owens. White kicks Romero in the back. Owens with a running clothesline. Owens tags in Tama Tonga. Tonga repeatedly rakes the back of Romero. Tonga applies a nerve hold. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tonga slams Romero’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa slaps the ribs of Romero. Loa tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo with an open hand chop. Hikuleo with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Hikuleo clears the ring. Hikuleo sends Romero to the corner. Hikuleo tags in Kenta. Kenta unloads two knife edge chops. Kenta tags in Owens. Kenta punches Romero in the back. Romero is displaying his fighting spirit. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens stomps on Romero’s chest. Owens with a blistering chop. Owens tags in White. White whips Romero across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. White drives his knee into Romero’s back. White applies a rear chin lock. White transitions into a front face lock. Romero with heavy bodyshots. White drops Romero with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. White toys around with Romero. White drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. White with the irish whip. Romero uppercuts White. White goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero crawls under White. White stops Romero in his tracks. White avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero rolls White over for a two count. White with a knife edge chop. Romero sends White to the ring apron. White with a forearm smash. White knocks Finlay off the apron. Romero dumps White over the top rope. Jay White has been eliminated.

White tees off on Romero. Loa is putting the boots to Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Loa. Romero creates distance with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Romero tags in ACH. ACH with a forearm knockdown. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH cartwheels around The Big Boot. ACH avoids The Pump Kick. ACH dropkicks Loa. Loa sends ACH to the apron. ACH with a forearm smash. Loa shoves ACH off the middle rope. ACH has been eliminated. Fredericks with clubbing blows to Loa’s back. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Fredericks. Loa with a corner clothesline. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Loa. Fredericks clotheslines Loa over the top rope. Tanga Loa has been eliminated. Tonga attacks Fredericks from behind. Tonga is trying to kick Fredericks off the apron. Tonga with rapid fire haymakers. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Fredericks uppercuts Tonga. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Tonga avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga connects with The GunStun. Karl Fredericks has been eliminated. Forearm Exchange. Cobb denies The GunSlinger. Cobb with clubbing elbow smashes. Hikuleo HeadButts Cobb. Hikuleo clears the ring. Cobbwith a chop/forearm combination. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Hikuleo lands back on his feet. Hikuleo sends Cobb to the corner. Kenta tugs on Cobb’s hair. Hikuleo dumps Cobb over the top rope. Jeff Cobb has been eliminated.

Romero and Perkins are double teaming Hikuleo. Kenta and Owens joins the fray. Forever Clotheslines. Hikuleo with a Double Vertical Suplex. Hikuleo clotheslines Romero over the top rope. Rocky Romero has been eliminated. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Hikuleo drops Perkins with The Big Boot. Perkins skins the cat. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver over the top rope. Hikuleo has been eliminated. Hikuleo pulls Perkins off the apron. TJ Perkins has been eliminated. Kenta and Owens are double teaming Finlay. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Finlay in the back for a two count. Kenta slams Finlay’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta tags in Owens. Kenta stomps on Finlay’s back. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens applies a wrist lock. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Finlay for a two count. Owens tags in Kenta. Kenta with two haymakers. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta follows that with a back heel kick. Kenta drives Finlay back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta tags in Owens. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay with a flurry of uppercuts. Finlay dives over Owens. Owens inadvertently drops Kenta with a forearm smash. Finlay sends Owens to the apron. Finlay with three haymakers. Owens kicks Finlay in the face. Kenta inadvertently kicks Owens off the apron. Chase Owens has been eliminated. Finlay connects with The Stunner. Finlay launches Kenta over the top rope to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, TJ Perkins, ACH, and Karl Fredericks

