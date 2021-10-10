NJPW Strong Results 10/9/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

First Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Rosser

Rosser attacks Suzuki before the bell rings. Rosser shoves down the referee. Forearm Exchange. Rosser dodges The Big Boot. Rosser drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Rosser with a knee drop. Rosser bodyslams Suzuki. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser talks smack to Suzuki. Rosser with another leg drop. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the back. Suzuki slaps Rosser in the face. Rosser HeadButts Suzuki. Rosser punches Suzuki in the back. Rosser with another headbutt. Rosser with a gut punch. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Rosser out of the ring. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Rosser around the steel barricade. Suzuki kicks the barricade for added pressure. Suzuki drives a chair into the midsection of Rosser. Rosser kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki throws a chair into Rosser’s face. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Rosser around the steel ring post. Suzuki taunts Rosser. Rosser gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

The referee snatches the chair out of Rosser’s hands. Suzuki with two toe kicks. Suzuki hammers down on the right shoulder of Rosser. Suzuki with The Mid-Kick. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Rosser puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki kicks Rosser out of the ring. Suzuki tells Rosser to bring it. Rosser with a chop/forearm combination. Suzuki kicks Rosser in the gut. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Rosser. Second Forearm Exchange. Rosser reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Ankle Lock. Rosser repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Rosser with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count.

Rosser wraps his wrist tape around Suzuki’s neck. Rosser applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Suzuki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser tees off on Suzuki. Rosser delivers his combination offense. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron for a two count. Rosser kicks Suzuki in the gut. Rosser with forearm shivers. Rosser HeadButts Suzuki. Rosser with another forearm smash. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser with a toe kick. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Rosser counters with The Back Body Drop. Rosser poses for the crowd. Rosser with a forearm/headbutt combination. Rosser kicks Suzuki in the face. Rosser with combination forearms. Suzuki refuses to go down. Suzuki rocks Rosser with four forearm smashes. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Ren Narita For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Kickboxing Display after the bell rings. Narita applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Narita grapples around Lawlor. Narita applies a headscissors neck lock. Chain grappling exchange. Lawlor applies a toe and ankle hold. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a side headlock. Narita transitions into the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita applies a rear chin lock. Narita transitions into a side headlock. Lawlor whips Narita across the ring. Narita drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the right knee of Narita. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Lawlor backs Narita into the blue turnbuckle pad. Lawlor grabs a side headlock. Narita with three knee lifts. Narits with heavy bodyshots. Narita follows that with a drop toe hold. Narita brings Lawlor down to the mat. Narita applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor with three overhand chops. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Narita with a double leg takedown. Narita goes back to The Heel Hook. Lawlor stomps on Narita’s face. Lawlor with a drop toe hold.

Lawlor has Narita draped across the ring apron. Lawlor with a Running Boot. Lawlor struts around the ringside area. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Lawlor. Narita punches Lawlor in the back. Narita kicks Lawlor in the gut. Lawlor with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Lawlor poses for the crowd. Narita gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Narita in the back. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Lawlor. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Lawlor in the back for a two count. Lawlor scores three right jabs. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor stands on the back of Narita’s neck. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a running elbow smashes. Narita kicks Lawlor in the gut. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita drills Lawlor with The BrainBuster for a two count. Narita applies a leg lock. Lawlor reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita kicks Lawlor in the gut. Narita with forearm shivers. Narita repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Narita with a running elbow smash. Narita abuses the referee’s five count.

Lawlor with two double leg takedowns. The referee checks on Narita. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor responds with The Texas Cloverleaf. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor scores a right jab. Lawlor with two hamstring kicks. Narita blocks The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor with the irish whip. Lawlor with a corner clothesline. Lawlor follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Narita hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Sleeper Hold Exchange. Narita applies The Cobra Twist. Narita goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Lawlor counters with The Guillotine Choke. Narita drives Lawlor back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Narita hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita maintains wrist control. Lawlor applies The Triangle Choke. Lawlor transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Narita repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s back. Narita applies The Narita Special. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Narita in the face. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor HeadButts Narita. Narita kicks the left knee of Lawlor. Nairta applies The Knee Bar. Narita transitions into The STF. Lawlor with an inside cradle for a two count. Lawlor makes Narita verbally submit to The St. Andrew’s Cross.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

White wants Eagles to do the too sweet hand gesture. White slaps Eagles in the face. Eagles duck a clothesline from White. Eagles with forearm shivers. Eagles applies a side headlock. White whips Eagles across the ring. White drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. White sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles ducks under a chop from White. Eagles with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from White. Eagles slides under White. White unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from White. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. White regroups on the outside. Eagles with a float over basement dropkick. White kicks Eagles in the face. White starts choking Eagles. White repeatedly whips Eagles into the turnbuckle pads. White wraps the handkerchief around Eagles neck. White goes into the lateral press for a one count. White repeatedly drives his knee into Eagles back. White applies side headlock. Eagles with elbows into the midsection of White. White whips Eagles across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown.

White flexes his muscles. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. Eagles kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. White applies a rear chin lock. Eagles gets back to a vertical base. White whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles holds onto the ropes. White blocks a boot from Eagles. Eagles ducks under a chop from White. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of White. Eagles drops White with The Mid-Kick. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles follows that with a Running Mid-Kick. Eagles with Two Running Meteora’s for a one count. White denies The Turbo Backpack. Swing and Miss Diplay. White kicks the right knee of Eagles. White decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. White drops Eagles with The DDT. Eagles side steps White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White with a blistering chop. White goes for The Blade Buster, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of White. Eagles with a sliding lariat across the back of White’s neck. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls White back into the ring. Eagles dives over White. Eagles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. White catches Eagles in mid-air. Eagles with clubbing elbow smashes. White with an Inside Out Lariat. White pie faces Eagles. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count.

White goes for The Aoi Shoudou, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of White. White responds with The Flatlaner. White goes for a Release German Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. White dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White talks smack to Eagles. White with The Landslide for a two count. Eagles denies The Sleeper Supex. White mocks Eagles. Eagles with elbows into the midsection of White. White throws Eagles into the canvas. White tells Eagles to give up. Forearm Exchange. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of White. White with forearm shivers. White with The Back Drop Driver. Eagles denies The Blade Runner. Eagles slaps White in the face. Eagles kicks the left knee of White. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles sweeps out the legs of White. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of White. White avoids The SpringBoard Missile. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks White. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles hits The Shiranui. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks White. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left leg of White. White avoids The Ron Miller Special. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White drills Eagles with The BrainBuster. White plants Eagles with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

