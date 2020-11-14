NJPW Strong Results 11/13/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: ACH & Blake Christian vs. Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne

ACH and Adrian Quest will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. ACH applies a side headlock. Quest whips ACH across the ring. ACH drops Quest with two shoulder tackles. Quest drops down on the canvas. ACH with a deep arm-drag. ACH sweeps out the legs of Quest. ACH blocks a boot from Quest. ACH with a reverse leg sweep. ACH with a basement dropkick. ACH sends Quest to the corner. Quest kicks ACH in the face. Quest is throwing haymakers at ACH. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from Quest. Quest decks ACH with a back elbow smash. Quest dives over ACH. ACH with a knife edge chop. Quest ducks a clothesline from ACH. Quest with a Running Hurricanrana. Quest with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Body Block for a two count. Quest brings ACH to the corner. Zayne tags himself in. Zayne punches ACH in the back. Zayne with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. ACH shoves Quest into Zayne. ACH tags in Christian. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Double Shoulder Block. Christian kicks out the legs of Zayne. Zayne drops down on the canvas. Christian tells Zayne to bring it. Christian leapfrogs over Zayne. Zayne cartwheels over Christian. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Christian. Christian denies The Pump Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian with an Elevated Dropkick for a two count.

Christian applies a front face lock. Christian tags in ACH. Double Irish Whip. Christian drops down on the canvas. ACH dropkicks Zayne. ACH with the lateral press for a one count. ACH blasts Zayne with a knife edge chop. ACH whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne floats over into The Inside Out FaceBuster for a two count. Zayne kicks ACH in the back. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne tags in Quest. Quest repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest whips ACH across the ring. Quest clotheslines ACH for a one count. Quest butterflies the arms of ACH. Quest tags in Zayne. Quest punches ACH in the back. Zayne kicks ACH in the back. Zayne with a Mid-Kick. Zayne stomps on ACH’s chest. Zayne punches ACH in the back. Zayne whips ACH across the ring. Zayne scores the elbow knockdown. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne tags in Quest. Quest with The Rebound Dropkick. Quest with a Vertical Suplex. Quest follows that with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Quest goes for The Standing MoonSault, but ACH gets his knees up in the air. Quest stops ACH in his tracks. ACH creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Christian and Zayne are tagged in.

Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Christian clotheslines Quest. Christian with a running forearm smash. Christian side steps Zayne into Quest. Christian thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Christian with a Corner Dropkick. Christian continues to side step Zayne into Quest. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. ACH dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH applies a waist lock. Quest with two sharp elbow strikes. ACH ducks a clothesline from Quest. ACH goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest with a RoundHouse Kick. Quest lands The Asai MoonSault. Zayne side steps Christian into the turnbuckle pad. Zayne with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Christian avoids The Crunch Wrap Supreme. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian dives over Zayne. Christian ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Christian goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Christian rolls him over for a two count. Zayne connects with The Reverse Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/JR Kratos & Rust Taylor vs. Fred Rosser

Lawlor throws his towel at Rosser before the bell rings. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Lawlor transitions into a hammerlock. Lawlor stomps on the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor drops Rosser with a knife edge chop. Lawlor talks smack to Rosser. Lawlor stomps on Rosser’s chest. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor uppercuts Rosser. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosser with repeated boots to the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser sends Lawlor to the corner. Rosser with two corner clotheslines. Rosser bodyslams Lawlor. Rosser drops his weight on the midsection of Lawlor for a one count. Rosser applies a front face lock. Rosser transitions into a side headlock. Lawlor backs Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor delivers a gut punch. Lawlor with a straight right hand. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor is mauling Rosser in the corner.

Lawlor stands on Rosser’s shoulders. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Lawlor. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Lawlor. Lawlor with two back elbow smashes. Lawlor blocks a boot from Rosser. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Lawlor with a Flying Sleeper Hold. Rosser drives Lawlor back first into the steel ring post. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the face. Rosser shoves Lawlor. Rosser with clubbing knee smashes. Rosser with The Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser HeadButts the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser with The Seated Senton for a two count. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the ribs. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the back. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor starts uppercutting the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor with The Standing Arm-Drag. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the gut. Lawlor works on the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosser scrambles to the corner which forces the break.

Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. Lawlor drops Rosser with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the back. Rosser avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Rosser with an inside cradle for a two count. Rosser rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Lawlor applies The Double Arm-Lock. Rosser wraps his legs around the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor and Rosser are trading back and forth shots. Rosser goes for The Discus Lariat, but Lawlor counters with The Exploder Suplex. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the face. Lawlor applies a guillotine choke. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Lawlor with two corner clotheslines. Rosser drops Lawlor with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Lawlor counters with The Texas CloverLeaf. Lawlor transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Rosser with elbows into the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Rosser connects with The Gut Check. Lawlor dodges The Running Boot. Lawlor makes Rosser tap out to The Omoplata/CloverLeaf Combination.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Fredericks and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks backs White into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White shoves the referee into Fredericks. Fredericks delivers a gut punch. Fredericks applies a side headlock. White backs Fredericks into the ropes. Fredericks is distracted by Owens. White kicks Fredericks in the gut. White with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. White applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips White across the ring. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over White. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks drops White with a shoulder tackle. Fredericks stomps on White’s back. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Robinson tags himself in. Fredericks grabs a side wrist lock. Robinson with a flying double sledge. Robinson bodyslams White. Robinson tags in Fredericks. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Fredericks tugs on White’s hair. Fredericks uppercuts White. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Owens continues to run interference. White pulls Fredericks down to the mat. White with The Pendulum BackBreaker. White tags in Loa.

Loa clears the ring. Fredericks with a gut punch. Loa HeadButts Fredericks. Loa slams Fredericks head on the turnbuckle pad. Loa kicks Fredericks in the gut. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa sends Fredericks to the corner. Loa with a Corner Spear. Loa with The SitOut Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Loa punches Fredericks in the back. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Owens. Owens punches Fredericks in the ribs. Fredericks is displaying his fighting spirit. Owens with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Owens drives his elbow into Fredericks back. Owens grabs the right wrist of Fredericks. Owens stomps on the midsection of Fredericks. Owens with a forearm shot across the back. Owens uses the middle rope as a weapon. Owens fish hooks Fredericks. The referee is trying to calm down King. Owens tags in White. White is putting the boots to Fredericks. White with a forearm smash. White rakes the eyes of Fredericks. White applies the single leg crab. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White goes for The BladeBuster, but Fredericks lands back on his feet. Fredericks sends White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Fredericks in the face. Fredericks creates distance with The SpineBuster. King and Loa are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks King in the gut. King dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. King with a Release German Suplex. King with a Back Body Drop to Owens. King drops White with a double hand chop. King whips Loa across the ring. King hits The Black Hole Slam. King tags in Robinson. King levels Loa with a Body Avalanche. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Loa lands back on his feet. Robinson decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Loa ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Loa with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Loa tags in Owens. White knocks King off the ring apron. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens with a Running Forearm Smash. White follows that with The Running European Uppercut. Loa drives Robinson back first into the turnbuckle pad. White hits The BladeBuster. Owens with The Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Robinson negates The Package PileDriver. Robinson runs Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens punches Robinson in the back. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Fredericks gets in the way. Fredericks uppercuts Owens. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Loa responds with The CodeBreaker. King clotheslines Loa. King goes for The Running PowerSlam, but White lands back on his feet. White kicks King in the gut. White nails King with The DDT. Owens with a Running Knee Strike. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Owens rolls him over for a two count. Robinson denies The V-Trigger. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

Fourth Match: PJ Black vs. Tama Tonga

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black slings Tonga across the ring. Black is playing mind games with Tonga. Strong lockup. Tonga denies the deep arm-drag. Tonga applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Black rolls Tonga over for a two count. Tonga regroups in the corner. Tonga kicks Black in the gut. Tonga with a body shots. Tonga punches Black in the back. Wrist Lock/Hammerlock Exchange. Black with a deep arm-drag. Black sweeps out the legs of Tonga. Black with a Cartwheel HeadScissors TakeOver. Tonga kicks Black in the gut. Tonga stomps on Black’s chest. Tonga with a straight right hand. Black is busted open. Tonga is mauling Black in the corner. Black with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Black with a SlingShot Pescado.

Black rolls Tonga back into the ring. Tonga has Black perched on the top turnbuckle. Tonga clotheslines Black to the floor. Black gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga with the irish whip. Tonga lands The Tongan Splash. Tonga rams his boot across Black’s face. Tonga with a Running Boot. Black with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Tonga whips Black across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Black with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Haymaker Exchange. Tonga whips Black across the ring. Black slips over Tonga’s back. Black drops Tonga with The Spinning Heel Kick. Black scores the elbow knockdown. Black with a Flying Elbow Smash. Black with a Flying Haymaker. Black follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the red turnbuckle pad. Black with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count.

Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist for a two count. Black denies The Samoan Drop. Black drops Tonga with The FlatLiner. Black applies The Koji Clutch. Tonga tugs on Black’s hair which forces the break. Tonga dumps Black out of the ring. Black with a straight right hand. Black kicks Tonga in the gut. Black with a knife edge chop. Black repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tonga. Black with forearm shivers. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga HeadButts Black. Black thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. Black with a knee lift. Tonga avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Black negates The GunStun. Second Forearm Exchange. Black connects with The SpringBoard Reverse DDT for a two count. Black dives over Tonga. Tonga hits The Alabama Slam for a two count. Black rolls Tonga over for a two count. Tonga plants Black with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Line Up For Next Weeks NJPW Strong

– The Riegel Twins vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

– Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor

– Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos

– KENTA (CH) vs. David Finlay For The IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract

