NJPW Strong Results 11/13/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Matthew Rehwoldt and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari backs Zayne into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daivari drops his knee on the left shoulder of Zayne. Daivari grabs a side wrist lock. Zayne with a wrist lock takedown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Daivari applies a waist lock. Daivari with clubbing blows to Zayne’s back. Daivari goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne scores the ankle pick. Zayne with a SpringBoard Double Knee Strike. Zayne with a Standing Reverse Senton Splash for a two count. Zayne applies a rear chin lock. Daivari whips Zayne across the ring. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Zayne. Daivari kicks Zayne in the gut. Daivari with a Running Dropkick.

Daivari gets Zayne tied up in the ropes. Daivari unloads three knife edge chops. Daivari thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Daivari with The Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count. Daivari slams Zayne’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Daivari is lighting up Zayne’s back and chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari pulls back the arms of Zayne. Daivari drops Zayne with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Daivari applies a modified cravate. Daivari denies the backslide pin attempt. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Zayne is throwing haymakers at Daivari. Zayne clotheslines Daivari. Zayne with combination forearms. Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne sweeps out the legs of Daivari.

Zayne with The SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne slaps Daivari in the chest. Zayne puts Daivari on the top turnbuckle. Zayne with an overhand chop. Daivari kicks Zayne in the chest. Chop Exchange. Zayne with forearm shivers. Daivari with a Jumping NeckBreaker. Daivari hits The Hammerlock DDT for a two count. Zayne avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne with The Asai MoonSault. Zayne rolls Daivari back into the ring. Daivari uses his feet to create separation. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with The Baja Blast for a two count. Daivari with two sharp elbow strikes. Daivari sends Zayne across the ring. Daivari SuperKicks Zayne. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari goes for The Magic Carpet Ride, but Zayne ducks out of the way. Zayne plants Daivari with The Taco Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Daivari shakes hands with Zayne.

Winner: Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight vs. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero

Danny Limelight and Rocky Romero will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Romero backs Limelight into the ropes. Limelight turns Romero over. The referee calls for a clean break. Limelight slaps Romero in the face. Limelight mocks Romero. Romero uppercuts Limelight. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor pulls Limelight out of the ring. Romero punches Limelight in the back. Limelight with a forearm smash. Romero kicks Limelight in the gut. Romero gets Limelight tied up in the ropes. Romero repeatedly kicks Limelight in the chest. Romero with The Flying Dropkick. Romero toys around with Limelight. Romero with a knife edge chop. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Lawlor drives his knee into Romero’s back. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Double Irish Whip. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight knocks Rosser off the ring apron. Lawlor drives Romero back first into the turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight with The PK. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Romero backs Lawlor into the ropes.

Forearm Exchange. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Romero. Lawlor blocks a boot from Romero. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Romero. Lawlor applies a Modified Ankle Lock. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Limelight with a Knee Drop. Limelight repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Romero. Limelight drives his knee into the left hamstring of Romero. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Limelight applies a front face lock. Lawlor kicks Romero in the gut. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Romero. Lawlor falls into the canvas for added pressure. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Lawlor bodyslams Romero. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Lawlor dances on the apron. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor sends Romero to the corner. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Running Bulldog/Leg Sweep Combination.

Rosser starts brawling with Lawlor. Limelight attacks Rosser from behind. Limelight is choking Rosser with his boot. Lawlor kicks Rosser out of the ring. Lawlor delivers his combination offense. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Romero with an inside cradle for a one count. Lawlor applies the single leg crab. Romero answers with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Limelight breaks up the submission hold. Lawlor applies The Knee Bar. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop. Romero with The Rewind Kick. Rosser and Limelight are tagged in. Rosser with a Back Body Drop. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser follows that with clubbing forearms across the back and chest of Limelight. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser sends Limelight to the corner. Limelight dives over Rosser.

Rosser decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Rosser knocks Lawlor off the apron. Limelight goes for The FrankenSteiner, but Rosser blocks it. Rosser with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Rosser goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Limelight counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rosser blocks The Windmill Kick. Lawlor made the blind tag. Rosser goes for The GutCheck, but Lawlor counters with The Big Boot. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser uses Lawlor’s legs as a weapon. Romero hits The Standing Shiranui. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Rosser connects with The GutCheck. Rosser with a low dropkick for a two count. Lawlor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lawlor dumps Rosser throat first on the top rope. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser plants Lawlor with The Bridging Back Press to pickup the victory. After the match, Team Filthy gangs up on Rosser and Romero. Lawlor gives Rosser a mini haircut.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White vs. Fred Yehi

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. White is playing mind games with Yehi. Standing Switch Exchange. Yehi with a waist lock takedown. Test Of Strength. Yehi with a drop toe hold. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. White reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. White regroups on the outside. White kicks Yehi in the gut. White punches Yehi in the back. White repeatedly stomps on Yehi’s chest. White is choking Yehi with his boot. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. White retreats to the ropes. Yehi puts his hands behind his back. Chop/Palm Strike Exchange. White kicks Yehi in the gut. White with a straight right hand. White with a forearm smash. White rakes the eyes of Yehi. White kicks Yehi out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Yehi back first into the steel barricade/ring apron. Yehi applies a wrist lock. Yehi repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Yehi with The Swinging Arm-Ringer on the mat. White ducks a clothesline from Yehi. White with The Exploder Suplex over the top rope.

White rolls Yehi back into the ring. White with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. White repeatedly drives his knee into Yehi’s back. White with a knife edge chop. Yehi kicks White in the gut. White kicks Yehi in the face. White scores the chop block for a one count. White applies a rear chin lock. White punches Yehi in the back. White with a blistering chop. White walks around Yehi. White with a knife edge chop. Yehi blocks a boot from White. White with a toe kick. White sends Yehi to the corner. Yehi runs through a chop from White. Yehi with The Exploder Suplex. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi follows that with clubbing knee drops in the corner. White denies The Vertical Suplex. Yehi blocks a boot from White. White with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Yehi with a low dropkick.

Yehi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. White decks Yehi with a back elbow smash. Yehi answers with another chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yehi. Yehi applies The Cobra Twist. White rakes the eyes of Yehi. White slams Yehi’s head on the top rope. White drops Yehi with The Snap DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Yehi denies The Uranage Slam. White with a knife edge chop. Yehi with The Spinning Back Fist. Yehi applies The Sleeper Hold. Yehi grabs a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Yehi kicks out the legs of White. Yehi goes back to The Sleeper Hold. White rolls Yehi over for a two count. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi with a Release German Suplex. Yehi drills White with The BrainBuster for a two count. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yehi is trying to wear White down with more chops. White with The Snap Sleeper Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner for a two count.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

Dickinson grabs the left leg of Suzuki. Dickinson brings Suzuki down to the mat. Suzuki kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Dickinson applies a leg lock. Dickinson transitions into a Figure Four Leg Lock. Dickinson goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Dickinson with a waist lock go-behind. Dickinson grabs a side headlock. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies a leg lock. Dickinson repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the chest. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Dickinson gets Suzuki in a guard. Suzuki denies The Triangle Choke. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Suzuki transitions into a front face lock. Dickinson backs Suzuki into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Suzuki kicks Dickinson in the gut. Chop Exchange. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Suzuki catches the left arm of Dickinson. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

Dickinson blocks a boot from Suzuki. Dickinson with a single leg takedown. Suzuki avoids The Knee Bar. Suzuki kicks Dickinson out of the ring. Suzuki with a toe kick. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki attacks the midsection of Dickinson. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Suzuki sends Dickinson face first into the steel ring post. Suzuki talks smack to the announce team. Suzuki plays around with the referee. Dickinson grabs the right leg of Suzuki. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Dickinson’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Suzuki bends the left wrist of Dickinson. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Dickinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki hammers down on the left shoulder of Dickinson. Dickinson avoids The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Dickinson with a Release German Suplex. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Dickinson follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Dickinson applies The STF. Suzuki refuses to quit. Dickinson continues to attack the left leg of Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Dickinson hammers down on the left knee of Suzuki. Dickinson goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Suzuki counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dickinson puts his foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Dickinson laughs at Suzuki. Suzuki unloads a series of mid-kicks. Dickinson denies The PK. Second Chop Exchange. Dickinson scores the ankle pick. Suzuki denies The STF. Dickinson drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Suzuki avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki rocks Dickinson with a forearm smash. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

