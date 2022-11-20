NJPW Strong Results 11/19/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Peter Avalon vs. Keita

Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri before the bell rings. The referee checks on Keita. Avalon with a running forearm smash. Avalon with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Avalon grabs the left leg of Keita. Keita repeatedly kicks Avalon in the face. Avalon with a back elbow smash. Keita clotheslines Avalon over the top rope. Keita lands The Suicide Dive. Keita rolls Avalon back into the ring. Keita with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Keita whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon kicks Keita in the chest. Chop Exchange. Keita with a forearm smash. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Keita. Keita with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Keita dumps Avalon face first on the top rope. Keita with a Running Boot for a two count. Keita punches Avalon in the chest. Keita with two forearms. Second Chop Exchange. Keita kicks Avalon in the gut. Avalon blocks The Tornado DDT.

Avalon yanks Keita off the top turnbuckle. Avalon scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Avalon applies The Camel Clutch. Keita with elbows into the midsection of Avalon. Avalon with a Back Drop Suplex for a two count. Avalon goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Keita lands back on his feet. Avalon with a running forearm smash. Keita ducks under two clotheslines from Avalon. Keita rolls Avalon over for a two count. Keita with a sharp knee strike. Keita SuperKicks Avalon. Keita with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Avalon launches Keita over the top rope. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Avalon follows that with a Suicide Dive. Avalon rolls Keita back into the ring.

Avalon with a Slingshot Double Knee Drop for a two count. Avalon puts Keita on the top turnbuckle. Keita blocks The SuperPlex. Keita with forearm shivers. Keita hits The Key To The City. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Keita. Keita ducks under three clotheslines from Avalon. Keita with a Running Lariat. Keita scores the elbow knockdown. Keita decks Avalon with a JawBreaker. Keita kicks Avalon in the face. Keita with The Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Avalon repeatedly kicks the hamstring of Keita. Avalon applies The Golden Arch. Keita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Keita buries his elbow into the midsection of Avalon. Keita with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Keita connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Keita applies The Boston Crab. Avalon rolls Keita over for a two count. Avalon with a Running Enzuigiri. Avalon makes Keita tap out to The Golden Arch.

Winner: Peter Avalon via Submission

Second Match: El Phantasmo & Chris Bey vs. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada

Juice Robinson joins the commentary team for this match. Chris Bey and Blake Christian will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey applies a side headlock. Christian whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops Christian with a shoulder tackle. Christian pops back on his feet. Bey drops down on the canvas. Christian ducks a clothesline from Bey. Christian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bey holds onto the ropes. Christian sweeps out the legs of Bey. Christian with a low dropkick. Leg Sweep Exchange. Bey blocks The Half & Half Suplex. Bey with a back elbow smash. Christian answers with a Mid-Kick. Bey avoids The Standing MoonSault. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey sends Christian to the corner. Christian dives over Bey. Christian with Two Enzuigiri’s for a one count. Christian applies a front face lock. Christian tags in Dorada. Double Irish Whip. Dorada dropkicks Bey for a one count. Bey tags in Phantasmo.

Dorada applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Dorada across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Dorada lunges over Phantasmo. Dorada with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Dorada. Phantasmo with a gut punch. Phantasmo sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada kicks Phantasmo in the face. Dorada with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Dorada slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Dorada tells Phantasmo to bring it. Chop Exchange. Dorada with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag to Bey. Dorada dropkicks Bey into Phantasmo. Dorada lands The SomerSault Plancha. Christian with The Arabian MoonSault. Christian with a Double Reverse DDT on the floor. Christian rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Dorada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Dorada Driver. Phantasmo pulls Dorada down to the mat. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo tags in Bey.

Bullet Club gets Dorada tied up in the tree of woe. Bey knocks Christian off the ring apron. Nether Regions Attack. Bey bodyslams Dorada. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Bey stomps on Dorada’s chest. Phantasmo with a back heel kick. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo sends Dorada to the corner. Phantasmo with a Cartwheel Forearm. Dorada kicks Phantasmo in the face. Dorada with a DDT into the neutral color turnbuckle pad. Bey and Christian are tagged in. Christian with a diving clothesline. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian rolls under a clothesline from Bey. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian with a corner clothesline. Christian dumps Phantasmo out of the ring.

Christian puts Bey on the top turnbuckle. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Christian follows that with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Christian tags in Dorada. Bey avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dorada launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey drops Dorada with a SpringBoard Flatliner for a two count. Dorada side steps Bey into a turnbuckle pad. Bey launches Dorada over the top rope. Dorada with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dorada with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Christian tosses Dorada out of the ring. Dorada tags in Christian. Phantasmo attacks Dorada from behind. Christian denies The Art Of Finesse. Christian with a Rolling Death Valley Driver. Robinson throws water at Christian. Christian is throwing haymakers at Bey. Bey connects with The Assisted Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Chris Bey via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– Fred Rosser is looking forward to his upcoming match with Jay White.

Third Match: Homicide vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lawlor with a waist lock takedown. Homicide scrambles away from Lawlor. Palm Strike Exchange in the corner. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Homicide grapples around Lawlor. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Lawlor transitions into a Side Surfboard. Lawlor with The Sacrifice. Homicide cranks on the left ankle of Lawlor. Homicide grabs the left leg of Lawlor. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor chops Homicide. Lawlor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lawlor puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Homicide starts biting the left ear of Lawlor. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Homicide goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lawlor counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Lawlor cranks on the left shoulder of Homicide. Lawlor applies another arm-bar. Homicide puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide punches Lawlor in the back. Homicide kicks Lawlor in the ribs.

Homicide with a knife edge chop. Lawlor kicks the left knee of Homicide. Lawlor drops Homicide with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor DDT’s the left knee of Homicide. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Headlock. Homicide HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor blocks The STF. Lawlor transitions into a Rear Naked Choke. Both guys spill to the floor. Homicide with a PileDriver on the floor. Lawlor answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Both guys get back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Third Palm Strike Exchange. Homicide rake the eyes of Lawlor. Homicide grabs a fork. The referee admonishes Homicide. Homicide stabs a turnbuckle pad. Homicide tries to drive Lawlor’s face first into the wedged fork. Lawlor with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Lawlor maintains wrist control.

Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Omoplata. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Homicide. Homicide puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor with combo hamstring kicks. Homicide dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Homicide counters with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke with the bodyscissors. Homicide puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Homicide with a shot into the midsection of Lawlor. Homicide goes for The Avalanche Koji Cutter, but Lawlor counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Homicide with elbows into the midsection of Lawlor. Homicide starts biting Lawlor’s fingers. Lawlor goes for a chop block, but Homicide counters with a low knee strike. Homicide goes for The Cop Killa, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Homicide escapes The Rear Naked Choke. Homicide connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Homicide via Pinfall

