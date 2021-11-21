NJPW Strong Results 11/20/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Matthew Rehwoldt and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight & Yuya Uemura

David Finlay and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay applies a hammerlock. Finlay transitions into an arm-bar. Finlay with a quick cover for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Knight applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Knight across the ring. FInlay scores the elbow knockdown. Finlay goes for a Senton Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight applies a wrist lock. Knight tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Finlay tags in Robinson. Uemura with three deep arm-drags. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Knight tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Knight knocks Finlay off the ring apron. Knight with a leaping foot stomp for a one count. Knight punches Robinson in the back. Knight uppercuts Robinson. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with The Senton Splash. Robinson taunts Uemura. Robinson HeadButts Knight. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a Knee Drop for a two count. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Knight with a knife edge chop. Robinson HeadButts Knight. Short-Arm Reversal by Knight. Robinson brings Knight down to the canvas. Robinson applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Uemura breaks up the submission hold. Robinson with a side wrist lock. Robinson whips Knight across the ring. Robinson dropkicks Knight. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay sends Knight into the ropes. Finlay dropkicks Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Knight goes for The Dropkick, but Finlay holds onto the ropes. Finlay with a jackknife hold for a two count. Knight with the backslide cover for a two count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson continues to headbutt Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Knight goes for The Dropkick, but Robinson counters with The Boston Crab. Knight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Robinson knocks Uemura off the apron. Robinson talks smack to the crowd. Knight dropkicks Robinson. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay stops Knight in his tracks. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight whips Finlay across the ring. Knight dropkicks Finlay. Knight tags in Uemura. Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura with three running elbow smashes. Uemura with forearm shivers. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Finlay denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Uemura with a chop/forearm combination. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Uemura applies a wrist lock. Finlay denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura denies The Vertical Suplex. Uemura applies The Kimura Lock. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Uemura refuses to let go of the hold. Robinson with forearm shivers. Robinson spits at Uemura. Knight with a double leg takedown. Knight gets Robinson trapped in The Boston Crab. Finlay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Finlay sends Uemura crashing to the outside. Finlay decks Knight with a back elbow smash. Finlay tags in Robinson. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight with a diving shoulder tackle. Knight is fired up. Knight bodyslams Robinson. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight uppercuts Robinson. FinJuice responds with The Double Flapjack for a two count. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. FinJuice connects with Two Running Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combinations for a two count. FinJuice goes for The Doomsday Device, but Knight counters with The Victory Roll for a two count. Knight with forearm shivers. Robinson side steps Knight into the red turnbuckle pad. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. FinJuice plants Knight with their Flying Elbow Drop/Pendulum BackBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Second Match: Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey

Ariya Daivari and Chris Bey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Bey flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Daivari applies a wrist lock. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a wrist lock takeover, Daivari stomps on the left shoulder of Bey. Daivari tags in Rush. Rush with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Rush with a forearm smash. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Bey leapfrogs over Rush. Drop Down Exchange. Bey blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Bey. Bey avoids The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Rush ducks a clothesline from Bey. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Bey dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush crawls under Bey. Rush up kicks the left shoulder of Bey. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Rush applies a wrist lock. Bey with an arm-drag takeover. Bey sends Rush to the corner. Phantasmo grabs Rush from behind. Rush decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Rush kicks Bey in the face. Phantasmo runs interference. Bey hits The SpineBuster in mid-air for a two count. Bey taunts Daivari. Bey attacks Rush with the magic carpet. Bey is choking Rush with his boot. Bey brings Rush to his corner. Bey tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Rush. Phantasmo is choking Rush with his boot. Phantasmo tags in Bey. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Nether Regions Attack. Bey drops his knee on the back of Rush’s neck. Rush with a chop/forearm combination. Bey with a thumb to the eye. Bey with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Bey tugs on Rush’s hair. Bey goes for another Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush tags in Daivari. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Bey. Daivari unloads three knife edge chops. Bey reverses out of the irish who from Daivari. Daivari with a flying forearm smash. Short- Arm Reversal by Bey. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Bey. Daivari with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Daivari kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Daivari gets Phantasmo tied up in the ropes. Daivari is lighting up Phantasmo’s chest. Daivari side steps Bey into Phantasmo. Daivari slams Bey’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari slams Bey’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Daivari with The Roundhouse Kick. Daivari kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bey dropkicks Daivari off the ring apron. Phantasmo whips Daivari into the steel barricade. Phantasmo rolls Daivari back into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bey applies a front face lock. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Daivari’s chest. Phantasmo draps the magic carpet across the top strand. Phantamso tags in Bey. Bey stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Bullet Club rakes the magic carpet. Daivari with a chop/haymaker combination. Double Nipple Hold. Double Irish Whip. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Daivari. Phantasmo with a knee lift. Bey sweeps out the legs of Daivari. Phantasmo knocks Rush off the apron. Bey with a basement dropkick. Bey with a Senton Splash. Phantasmo follows that with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Bey applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Bey across the ring. Bey ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Rush and Phantasmo are tagged in. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Phantasmo. Rush with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Rush knocks Bey off the apron. Rush clotheslines Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Rush with two running clotheslines. Rush follows that with a Swinging Unprettier. Rush hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Come Up. Phantasmo tags in Bey. Flying Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Rush holds onto the ropes. Rush launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Phantamso. Bey drops Rush with a flying forearm smash. Bey inadvertently clocks Phantasmo with The Suicide Dive. Rush with The Asai MoonSault. Daivari lands The Magic Carpet Ride to the outside. Rush rolls Bey back into the ring. Rush tags in Daivari. Two Frog Splashes. Phantasmo breaks up the cover with Thunder Kiss 86. Rush with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Rush hits The Come Up on Bey. Phantasmo responds with The Sudden Death. Bey connects with The Spinning Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Chris Bey via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins vs. Clark Connors

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins with Two Leg Scissors Takedown. Perkins proceeds to dab. Connors unloads two knife edge chops. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins retreats to the outside. Perkins gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Strong lockup. Perkins applies a side headlock. Connors answers with the headscissors neck lock. Connors with Two Basement PileDrivers. Connors mocks Perkins. Perkins grapevines the legs of Connors. Perkins grabs a side headlock. Connors sends Perkins into the ropes. Perkins ducks under two chops from Connors. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Connors stomps on Perkins back. Perkins regroups on the outside. Perkins clips the back of Connors left knee. Connors kicks Perkins into the steel barricade. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors sends Perkins face first into the barricade. Connors punches Perkins in the back. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors throws a water bottle at Perkins. Connors sends Perkins face first into the steel ring post. Connors resets the referee’s twenty count. Connors whips Perkins into the barricade. Connors is fired up.

Connors with a series of knife edge chops. Connors uppercuts Perkins. Connors rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Perkins is choking Connors with his boot. Connors denies The Face Wash. Perkins scores the ankle pick. Perkins hammerlocks the left shoulder of Connors. Perkins hyperextends the left leg of Connors. Connors kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Connors. Perkins DDT’s the left knee of Connors. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a one count. Perkins starts removing Connor medical tape. Connors push kicks Perkins to the ring apron. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Connors Spears Perkins off the apron. Perkins decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Perkins sends Connors shoulder first into the ring post. Perkins applies the single leg crab in between the turnbuckles. Perkis tosses Connors back inside the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins figure fours the legs of Connors. Perkins applies a front face lock. Perkins mocks the Philly crowd. Perkins bends the left elbow of Connors. Connors with a Desperation Flatliner. Connors is lighting up Perkins chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Connors Powerslams Perkins for a two count.

Perkins scores the elbow knockdown. Perkins dives over Connors. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins shoves the referee. Perkins goes for The Face Wash, but Connors counters with a running shoulder tackle. Connors with a flurry of boot scrapes of his own. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Connors. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Perkins continues to dropkick the left knee of Connors. Connors HeadButts Perkins. Perkins applies a modified single leg crab. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins stomps on the left knee of Connors. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Connors with a leaping palm strike. Perkins denies The SuperPlex. Perkins with a Knee Crusher. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Connors kicks Perkins in the face. Connors denies The Detonation Kick. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors connects with The Spear for a two count. Perkins denies The Trophy Kill. Connors with an inside cradle for a two count. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Connors. Connors avoids The Spinout Elbow Drop. Connors rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

