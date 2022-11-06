NJPW Strong Results 11/5/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels

Bateman joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels kicks Romero in the gut. Daniels with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Daniels applies a side headlock. Romero whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Daniels repeatedly stomps on Romero’s back. Daniels grabs a side headlock. Romero sends Daniels into the ropes. Romero drops down on the canvas. Daniels kicks Romero in the chest. Daniels thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Daniels poses for the crowd. Daniels punches Romero in the back. Daniels hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Daniels unloads two knife edge chops. Daniels whips Romero across the ring. Romero ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Romero does the spider man pose in the ropes. Romero sends Daniels tumbling to the floor. Romero lands Three Suicide Dives. Romero uppercuts Daniels. Romero rakes the back and chest of Daniels. Romero rolls Daniels back into the ring.

Daniels calls for a timeout. Romero with combo kicks. Romero drills Daniels with The BrainBuster for a two count. Daniels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero applies a waist lock. Daniels decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero applies The Octopus Stretch. Daniels grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Romero with a blistering chop. Forearm Exchange. Romero with the greco roman eye poke. Daniels dumps Romero face first on the top rope. Daniels punches Romero in the back. Daniels whips Romero across the ring. Daniels scores the elbow knockdown. Daniels bodyslams Romero. Daniels hits The Arabian MoonSault for a two count. Daniels clotheslines Romero for a two count. Daniels applies the cravate. Romero with elbows into the midsection of Daniels. Daniels hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Romero ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick.

Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Daniels launches Romero over the top rope. Romero with a forearm smash. Daniels avoids The Flying Clothesline. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Daniels. Romero has Daniels draped across the middle rope. Romero with The Strong Zero for a two count. Daniels denies The Shiranui. Romero uppercuts Daniels. Romero drops Daniels with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Daniels. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero side steps Daniels into the blue turnbuckle pad. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Forever Clotheslines. Daniels connects with The STO. Daniels goes for The Uranage Slam, but Romero counters with a deep arm-drag. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Daniels blocks The Shiranui. Daniels kicks Romero in the face. Daniels with a single leg takedown. Daniels uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Christopher Daniels via Pinfall

Second Match: The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. TMDK vs. The Young Lions vs. The Stray Dog Army In A Fatal Four Way Number One Contender’s Match

Jorel Nelson and The DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nelson applies a side headlock. Nelson transitions into a hammerlock. DKC grabs a side headlock. DKC with a side headlock takeover. Nelson answers with the headscissors escape. Nelson applies a side headlock. Nelson reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. Nelson goes for a PowerBomb, but DKC counters with a Hurricanrana. DKC with a Leaping Hip Attack. DKC tags in Knight. Double Hip Toss. Knight knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop. Knight with a Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight punches Nelson in the back. Knight kicks Nelson in the gut. Knight uppercuts Nelson. Knight drives Nelson back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags himself in. Isaacs kicks the left knee of Knight. Nelson with a Running Knee Strike. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Isaacs follows that with The Sliding Lariat. Isaacs with a gut punch to DKC. Nelson delivers The Pounce. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop. Team Filthy poses for the crowd.

Nelson knocks Haste off the apron. Knight slaps Isaacs in the chest. Isaacs answers with a forearm smash. Isaacs goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight sends Isaacs to SDA’s corner. Misterioso tags himself in. Knight blocks a boot from Misterioso. Knight with a straight right hand. Misterioso clotheslines Knight. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Misterioso tags in Brown. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Brown clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Brown with two running elbow smashes. Assisted Hip Toss into Knight. Misterioso with The Shotgun Meteora. Brown goes into the cover for a two count. Brown kicks Knight in the back. Brown with a running dropkick. Brown tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with a knife edge chop. Misterioso applies the full nelson lock. Brown inadvertently chops Misterioso. Knight with two overhand chops. Knight with an Arm-Drag/Headscissors Takeover Combination.

Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Knight avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Knight goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Knight ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Knight with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Knight bodyslams Misterioso. Knight goes for a Running Frog Splash, but Misterioso ducks out of the way. Haste tags himself in. Knight with a deep arm-drag. Haste with The Back Drop Driver. Tito tags himself in. Tito with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Chop Exchange. Tito is choking Knight with his boot. Tito tags in Haste. Tito bodyslams Knight. Haste with The Slingshot Senton. Haste applies a front face lock. Haste with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste tags in Tito. Haste with a Sliding Boot. Tito with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito drives Knight back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Haste tags himself in.

Haste with a leaping back elbow smash. Haste toys around with Knight. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste kicks Knight in the back. Forearm Exchange. Haste uppercuts Knight. Haste with a blistering chop. Knight dropkicks Haste. Nelson pulls DKC off the apron. Knight tags in Isaacs. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Haste kicks Isaacs in the face. Isaacs rocks Haste with a forearm smash. Isaacs sends Haste to the corner. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Isaacs knocks SDA off the apron. Isaacs with The T-Bone Suplex for a two count. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Isaacs with The Falcon Arrow. Nelson with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Isaacs dumps Tito out of the ring. Nelson with a forearm//knee lift combination. Haste with a Jumping Knee Strike. Haste ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Haste with The Back Drop Driver. Brown and DKC are tagged in.

DKC ducks a clothesline from Brown. DKC unloads a flurry of chops. DKC whips Brown across the ring. DKC with a Leg Lariat. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight decks Brown with a back elbow smash. DKC SuperKicks Brown. Knight drops Brown with a Leaping DDT. DKC hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Misterioso dropkicks Nelson to the floor. Isaacs with a Discus Haymaker. Tito ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Isaacs. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Knight kicks Tito in the gut. Tito throws Knight into WCWC. Tito lands The Suicide Dive. Misterioso with The Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC with combo karate chops. Double Toe Kick to DKC. Double Irish Whip. DKC ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Brown denies The Crucifix Bomb. Misterioso with The Backstabber. Brown connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Stray Dog Army via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd

Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd applies a headscissors neck lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Kidd. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Kidd transitions into a hammerlock. Kidd goes into the cover for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Kidd pats Tanahashi on the chest. Strong lockup. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Kidd backs Tanahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Kidd with two knife edge chops. Kidd sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kidd walks Tanahashi into the ropes. Kidd with three overhand chops. Kidd whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kidd dropkicks Tanahashi. Kidd mocks Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kidd. Tanahashi drops Kidd with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kidd kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kidd sends Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Kidd poses for the crowd. Kidd stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Kidd rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kidd with an elbow drop for a two count. Kidd with a knee drop. Kidd drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Kidd repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Tanahashi. Kidd drops his elbow on the right knee of Tanahashi. Kidd applies a leg lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd with a Senton Splash. Kidd applies The Cobra Twist. Tanahashi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Palm Strike/Forearm Exchange. Kidd whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Kidd. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kidd avoids The SlingBlade. Kidd applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Kidd drops Tanahashi with a Western Lariat for a two count. Kidd drags Tanahashi to the floor. Kidd with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Tanahashi blocks The PileDriver. Kidd slaps Tanahashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Kidd. Kidd dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Kidd talks smack to Tanahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd scores a right jab. Kidd continues to run his mouth. Kidd with a back chop. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with another SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory. After the match, Tanahashi hugs Kidd.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

