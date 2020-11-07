NJPW Strong Results 11/6/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Fred Rosser vs. Jordan Clearwater

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser backs Clearwater into the turnbuckle pad. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser applies a wrist lock. Clearwater reverses the hold. Rosser backs Clearwater into the ropes. Rosser with a fireman’s carry takeover. Rosser applies a side headlock. Rosser with a knee drop. Rosser grabs another side headlock. Clearwater transitions into a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rosser regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Rosser applies a hammerlock. Clearwater decks Rosser with a back elbow smash. Rosser applies a side headlock. Clearwater whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Clearwater drops down on the canvas. Clearwater leapfrogs over Rosser. Rosser PowerSlams Clearwater. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser kicks Clearwater in the back. Rosser with a Leaping Leg Drop.

Rosser HeadButts Clearwater. Rosser with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Clearwater kicks Rosser in the gut. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Clearwater. Rosser bodyslams Clearwater. Rosser with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser with a back chop. Rosser with a knee lift. Rosser HeadButts Clearwater. Clearwater negates The GutCheck. Clearwater is throwing haymakers at Rosser. Clearwater drops Rosser with The Running NeckBreaker on the ring apron. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Clearwater is raining down haymakers. The referee admonishes Clearwater. Rosser kicks Clearwater in the gut. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Clearwater goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Rosser with clubbing lariats. Clearwater with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rosser connects with The GutCheck. Rosser plants Clearwater with The Seated Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Second Match: Danny Limelight vs. Chase Owens

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Limelight into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight grabs a side wrist lock. Owens pulls Limelight down to the mat. Owens goes for an elbow drop, but Limelight ducks out of the way. Limelight applies a side headlock. Owens slings Limelight across the ring. Owens kicks Limelight in the gut. Owens whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight slips over Owens back. Limelight shoves Owens towards the ropes. Limelight dropkicks Owens. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Owens launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with a Flying Hurricanrana. Limelight drops Owens with The SpringBoard Tornado FlatLiner. Limelight hits The Corkscrew Body Block. Limelight rolls Owens back into the ring. Owens uses the referee as a human shield. Limelight sends Owens tumbling to the floor.

Owens avoids the running knee lift. Owens with a knee lift of his own. Owens throws Limelight out of the ring. Owens drives Limelight back first into the ring apron. Owens rolls Limelight back into the ring. Owens stomps on Limelight’s back. Owens with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens with the lateral press for a two count. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Owens answers with a forearm shot across the back of Limelight. Owens with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Owens applies a waist lock. Owens drives his knee into Limelight’s back. Owens kicks Limelight in the ribs. Owens stomps on the left hand of Limelight. Owens is choking Limelight with his knee. Owens whips Limelight into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens talks smack to Limelight. Limelight unloads two knife edge chops. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Limelight. Limelight kicks Owens in the face.

Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight with The SpringBoard Meteora. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Owens. Limelight with The Half & Half Suplex. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Limelight follows that with The Hook Kick. Limelight hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Owens dodges The Diving Corner Clothesline. Owens back chops Limelight. Owens with a BackBreaker onto the knee. Owens toys around with Limelight. Owens connects with The Jewel Heist for a two count. Limelight negates The Package PileDriver. Owens with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Forearm Exchange. Limelight kicks the left knee of Owens. Limelight drops Owens with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Owens avoids The Symbiote DDT. Owens decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Limelight with a RoundHouse Kick. Owens responds with The V-Trigger. Owens plants Limelight with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos & Rust Taylor

Rocky Romero and Rust Taylor will start things off. Feeling out process. Taylor backs Romero into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Intense lockup. Romero backs Taylor into the turnbuckle pad. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Taylor with a wrist lock takedown. Romero puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor continues to work on the left wist of Romero. Taylor with an arm-ringer into the canvas. Taylor applies a double wrist lock. Taylor goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero with forearm shivers. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero slides under Taylor. Romero uppercuts Taylor. Romero with a forearm smash. Taylor grabs the left shoulder of Romero. Romero with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Romero ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Romero with a Hurricanana. Romero with a straight right hand. Romero tags in Cobb. Cobb bodyslams Taylor. Cobb bodyslams Romero on top of Taylor. Romero can’t pick Cobb up. Taylor crawls under Cobb. Taylor tags in Kratos.

Huge standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Kratos. Cobb dropkicks Kratos. Kratos drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Kratos delivers a gut punch. Kratos with the irish whip. Cobb avoids the corner clothesline. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Kratos catches Cobb in mid-air. Kratos with a gut punch. Kratos clotheslines Cobb. Kratos knocks Romero off the ring apron. Kratos stomps on Cobb’s back. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos kicks Cobb in the gut. Kratos sends Cobb face first into the middle rope for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Taylor.

Taylor kicks Cobb in the ribs. Taylor unloads two chops. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Taylor side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Taylor with an inside cradle for a two count. Taylor captures the left shoulder of Cobb. Taylor applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Romero kicks Taylor in the back. Taylor brings Cobb to the corner. Taylor tags in Kratos. Kratos punches Cobb in the back. Cobb is displaying his fighting spirit. Kratos rocks Cobb with a forearm smash. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Kratos slams Cobb’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with three corner clotheslines. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos tags in Taylor. Taylor hyperextends the left elbow of Cobb. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Cobb. Taylor applies a key lock. Romero breaks up the submission hold. The referee is trying to calm down Kratos. Taylor with a chop/uppercut combination. Cobb creates distance with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Cobb tags in Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero knocks Kratos off the apron. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with the irish whip. Forever Clotheslines. Taylor kicks Romero in the face. Taylor with a Running European Uppercut. Romero ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Taylor. Taylor applies a top wrist lock. Taylor with an arm-bar takedown. Romero with a forearm smash. Taylor dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Romero uppercuts Taylor. Taylor kicks the right shoulder of Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Taylor tags in Kratos. Kratos knocks Cobb off the apron. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Running Boot Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Kratos responds with The Pounce. Romero delivers his combination offense. Kratos negates The Slice Bread #2. Kratos connects with The Michinoku Driver. Kratos plants Romero with The Game Changer to pickup the victory. After the match, Taylor applies the double wrist lock on the bottom rope. Kratos kicks Cobb out of the ring.

Winner: JR Kratos & Rust Taylor via Pinfall

Line Up For Next Weeks NJPW Strong

– Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, and Tanga Loa In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Fred Rosser vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

– PJ Black vs. Tama Tonga

