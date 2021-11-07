NJPW Strong Results 11/6/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Matthew Rehwoldt and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: David Finlay, Alex Coughlin and Yuya Uemura vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos & The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Danny Limelight joins the commentary team for this match. Yuya Uemura and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura with three deep arm-drags. Uemura applies another arm-bar. Uemura whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura tags in Finlay. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a Running Boot. Finlay with a Running Knee Drop. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex. Finlay follows that with a knife edge chop. Finlay tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin applies a wrist lock. Nelson reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Nelson scores the elbow knockdown. Coughlin with a leaping shoulder tackle. Nelson tags in Kratos.

Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin dodges The Big Boot. Coughlin continues to dish out forearms. Kratos stomps on the left foot of Coughlin. Kratos rocks Coughlin with a forearm smash. Kratos goes for a Bodyslam, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin dropkicks Kratos. Coughlin with a corner clothesline. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Kratos is pissed. Kratos slaps Coughlin in the face. Kratos sends Coughlin to the corner. Coughlin side steps Kratos into the turnbuckles. Kratos with a leaping clothesline for a two count. Kratos with clubbing knee strikes. Kratos is raining down elbow smashes. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. West Coast Wrecking Crew clears the ring. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Kratos lands back on his feet. Kratos with clubbing blows to Coughlin’s back. Kratos tags in Isaacs. Isaacs kicks Coughlin in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Coughlin with a Release German Suplex. Coughlin tags in Finlay.

Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Corkscrew European Uppercut. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Finlay dropkicks Nelson. Finlay knocks Kratos off the ring apron. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura sends Isaacs to the corner. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura bodyslams Isaacs. Uemura with a leping elbow drop for a two count. Isaacs denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Uemura hits The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Finlay blocks a boot from Nelson. Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kratos responds with The Sky High. Coughlin bodyslams Kratos. Nelson ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Nelson with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Nelson catapults Coughlin into a Powerslam from Isaacs. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura dropkicks Nelson. Uemura rolls Isaacs over for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Uemura. West Coast Wrecking Crew connects with their German Suplex/SpringBoard Cutter Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Coughlin starts brawling with Kratos.

Winner: Team Filthy via Pinfall

Second Match: Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Robinson whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Robinson. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo with the greco roman eye poke. Phantasmo with a back heel trip. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Robinson leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo sends Robinson into the ropes. Robinson starts favoring his right knee. Phantasmo kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Robison with a Traditional Atomic Drop. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo calls a timeout. Robinson sends Phantasmo back first into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a Back Body Drop. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Phantasmo falls into the canvas. Phantasmo denies The Juice Box. Phantasmo slaps Robinson in the face.

Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo rakes the back of Robinson. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Robinson. Phantasmo slaps Robinson in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake for a two count. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo pulls Robinson down to the mat. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo transitions into a front face lock. Juice Jabs. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Robinson. Phantasmo with another back rake. Phantasmo applies the double nipple twister. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a one count. Robinson follows that with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Phantasmo with a back rake. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Robinson. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson plays to the crowd. Phantasmo has Robinson perched on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Robinson goes for a Back Body Drop, but Phantasmo counters with a sunset flip for a one count. Phantasmo connects with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo rolls Robinson back into the ring. Phantasmo nails Robinson with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Phantasmo denies Pulp Friction. Phantasmo shoves Robinson towards the referee. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Phantasmo is trying to wake up the referee. Robinson negates The Sudden Death. Robinson hits Pulp Friction for a two count. Robinson with an Inside Out Lariat. Robinson plants Phantasmo with The HHB to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– Buddy Matthews Vignette.

Third Match: Will Ospreay & TJ Perkins vs. Ren Narita & Clark Connors

TJ Perkins and Clark Connors will start things off. Perkins is playing mind games with Connors. Ospreay and Narita are tagged in. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Ospreay gives Narita the middle finger. Ospreay tags in Perkins. Perkins kicks Narita in the gut. Perkins applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with headscissors takeover. Perkins dabs. Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Narita avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Narita applies The Heel Hook. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita stomps on Perkins back. Connors tags himself in. Narita repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Connors knocks Ospreay off the ring apron. Conners unloads a series of knife edge chops. Narita tags himself in. Narita kicks Perkins in the gut. Narita applies the cravate. Narita with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Ospreay off the apron. Narita continues to stomp on Perkins chest. Narita slams Perkins head on the red turnbuckle pad. Narita tags in Connors. Double Irish Whip. Narita with a running elbow smash. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay runs into the ring and attacks Connors and Narita.

Double Back Body Drop. Connors with a knife edge chop. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins takes a brief water break on the apron. Perkins spit water into Connors eyes. Perkins slides under Connors. Ospreay attacks Connors behind the referee’s back. Ospreay dumps Narita out of the ring. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Perkins is choking Connors with his boot. Ospreay with a blistering chop. Ospreay whips Narita into the steel barricade. Ospreay sends Narita face first into the steel ring post. Perkins uppercuts Connors. Perkins tags in Ospreay. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay kicks Connors in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Ospreay with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay slams Connors head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay is choking Connors with his boot. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Connors. Ospreay slams Connors head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay tags in Perkins. Perkins rams his boot across Connors face. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins hyperextends the right knee of Connors for a two count.

Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Connors holds onto the ropes. Connors kicks Perkins in the face. Connors ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Perkins tags in Ospreay. Ospreay stops Connors in his tracks. Ospreay kicks Connors in the gut. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Narita. Narita with forearm shivers. Ospreay blocks a boot from Narita. Ospreay hammers down on the right knee of Narita. Ospreay with a blistering chop. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita kicks Ospreay in the gut. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster for a two count. Ospreay denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Narita with a forearm smash. Narita whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick.

Perkins knocks Connors off the apron. Ospreay drops Narita with The Chelsea’s Grin. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Connors has Perkins trapped in The Camel Clutch. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Ospreay grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Narita tags in Connors. Narita kicks Ospreay in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay sends Narita crashing to the outside. Connors with a knife edge chop. Perkins made the blind tag. Ospreay with a waist lock go-behind. Ospreay SuperKicks Connors. Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Ospreay dumps Narita out of the ring. Narita avoids Pip Pip Cheerio. Connors denies The Detonation Kick. Connors decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Narita tags himself in. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Perkins applies The Dragon Sleeper. Narita nails Perkins with The Pump Kick. Narita kicks Ospreay off the apron. Connors Spears Perkins. Narita connects with The Bridging Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Perkins attacks the left knee of Connors. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay throws the referee out of the ring. Narita avoids The Hidden Blade. Narita drops Ospreay with The Big Boot. Narita poses with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Narita proceeds to challenge Ospreay to a singles match.

Winner: Ren Narita & Clark Connors via Pinfall

