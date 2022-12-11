NJPW Strong Results 12/10/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. King poses for the crowd. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sharpe applies a hammerlock. King with two arm-drags. King applies an arm-bar. King grabs a side wrist lock. Sharpe reverses the hold. King grabs the top rope which forces the break. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King with a back elbow smash. King kicks Sharpe in the gut. King with a forearm smash. King whips Sharpe across the ring. King goes for a Hip Toss, but Sharpe lands back on his feet. Sharpe with a deep arm-drag. Sharpe with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sharpe follows that with a double handed chop. King launches Sharpe over the top rope. Sharpe with a shoulder block. Sharpe with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sharpe peppers King with forearm shivers in the corner. King shoves Sharpe. Sharpe answers with another forearm. King dropkicks Sharpe off the top turnbuckle. King repeatedly stomps on Sharpe’s chest. King applies a chin lock on the bottom rope. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex.

King transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. King with a gut punch. King sends Sharpe to the corner. Sharpe decks King with a back elbow smash. Sharpe kicks King in the face. King drops Sharpe with a Leg Lariat for a two count. King applies a chin bar. Sharpe with elbows into the midsection of King. King with a drop toe hold. King applies The Camel Clutch. King fish hooks Sharpe. Sharpe with heavy bodyshots. Sharpe with forearm shivers. Sharpe applies a wrist lock. Sharpe sends King to the corner. King dives over Sharpe. Sharpe with a running dropkick. Sharpe with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Sharpe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but King lands back on his feet. King with a Snap Dragon Suplex. King blocks a boot from Sharpe. King with a Capoeira Kick. King hits The SpineBuster for a two count. King kicks Sharpe in the face. King with a forearm smash. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Sharpe lands back on his feet. Sharpe launches King over the top rope. King with another forearm smash. Sharpe answers with a palm strike. King blocks The SuperPlex. Sharpe with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Sharpe with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Sharpe applies a waist lock. King decks Sharpe with a back elbow smash. Sharpe kicks King in the face. Sharpe goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but King counters with The Royal Flush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny King via Pinfall

Second Match: Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels applies a wrist lock. Daniels transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Daniels slaps DKC in the back of the head. The referee is trying to calm down DKC. Side Headlock Exchange. Daniels whips DKC across the ring. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels poses for the crowd. Daniels signals for the test of strength. Daniels kicks DKC in the gut. Daniels punches DKC in the back. Daniels hammers down on the left shoulder of DKC. DKC with an arm-drag takeover. DKC dopkicks Daniels. DKC with a flying mare takeover. DKC kicks Daniels in the back. DKC with a Mid-Kick. Daniels launches DKC over the top rope. DKC with a shoulder block. DKC slips over Daniels back. DKC ducks a clothesline from Daniels. DKC with a Hurricanrana. DKC punches Daniels in the back. Daniels drives DKC back first into the turnbuckle pad. Daniels with clubbing shoulder blocks. Daniels pulls DKC down to the mat. Daniels is putting the boots to DKC. Daniels clotheslines DKC for a two count. Daniels hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Daniels whips DKC into a turnbuckle pad.

Daniels kicks DKC in the face. Daniels with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Daniels applies a rear chin lock. DKC with elbows into the midsection of Daniels. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC whips Daniels across the ring. DKC goes for a Dropkick, but Daniels holds onto the ropes. Daniels tosses DKC out of the ring. Daniels knocks DKC off the ring apron. DC ducks a clothesline from Daniels. DKC with an Apron Enzuigiri. DKC with a Flying Hurricanrana. DKC follows that with a Running Hip Attack. DKC with a Running SomerSault Senton. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop. DKC with a Flying Leg Lariat for a two count. DKC kicks Daniels in the gut. DKC with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. DKC with a karate chop. Daniels answers with a back elbow smash. DKC ducks a clothesline from Daniels. DKC unloads a flurry of chops. Daniels avoids The Roundhouse Kick. DKC SuperKicks Daniels for a two count. DKC transitions into a corner mount. DKC sends Daniels to the corner. DKC with a flying forearm smash. Daniels dumps DKC crotch first on the top rope. Daniels with a Uranage Slam. Daniels connects with The BME to pickup the victory. After the match, Daniels plants DKC with The PileDriver.

Winner: Christopher Daniels via Pinfall

Third Match: Jay White, El Phantasmo and The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay and Alan Angels In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

El Phantasmo and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay slides under Phantasmo’s legs. Finlay leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Phantasmo for a two count. Finlay tags in Angels. Angels with a gut punch. Phantasmo gets treated like a punching bag in the corner. Angels applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo kicks Angels in the gut. Phantasmo sends Angels to the corner. Angels dives over Phantasmo. Angels ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Angels with a Modified Bulldog. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a running chop. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Nelson drives his knee into Angels back. Angels knocks WCWC off the ring apron. Phantasmo with The Pump Kick. Phantasmo tags in White.

White kicks Angels in the gut. White repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Angels is getting demolished in the corner. White tags in Isaacs. Isaacs stomps on the midsection of Angels. Isaacs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Isaacs HeadButts Angels. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Isaacs bodyslams Angels. Nelson knocks Hikule off the apron. WCWC poses for the crowd. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a one count. Nelson is raining down forearms for a two count. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Nelson with a Corner Meteora. Isaacs with a BackBreaker. The referee is trying to get Tonga out of the ring. Isaacs tags in White. White stands on Angels face. White with a blistering chop. White tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo clears the ring. White applies a front face lock. Phantasmo rakes the back of Angels for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Angels with a Standing Shiranui. Angels tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo with a Hip Toss. Hikuleo bodyslams Isaacs. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Phantasmo attacks Hikuleo from behind. Hikuleo slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Phantasmo dodges The Running Boot. Phantasmo tags in White. Too Sweet Chops. White dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Hikuleo drops White with a blistering chop. Hikuleo tags in Tonga. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga throws his vest at White. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Tonga dumps White out of the ring. Tonga hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Tonga slams White’s head on the apron. Tonga drives White face first into the steel ring post. Tonga rolls White back into the ring. Tonga talks smack to White. White avoids The Stinger Splash. White with a knife edge chop. Tonga explodes out of the corner with a Running Lariat. Tonga with another Stinger Splash. Tonga Powerslams White. White denies The GunStun. Tonga blocks The Blade Runner. White drops Tonga with a DDT. Simultaneous tag to Nelson. Tonga dodges The Corner Meteora. Tonga uppercuts Isaacs. Tonga with a corner clothesline. Isaacs catches Tonga in mid-air.

Isaacs with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Finlay with clubbing uppercuts. Short-Arm Reversal by Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay denies The Blade Runner. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but White lands back on his feet. Finlay with three sharp elbow strikes. Bobby Fish trips Finlay from the outside. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Hikuleo Chokeslams Phantasmo. Hikuleo goes for a Double Chokeslam, but White counters with a chop block. WCWC clotheslines Hikuleo over the top rope. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. WCWC delivers their combination offense. Assisted Running Cutter for a two count. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Angels with a Spinning Heel Kick. Angels ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Angels with The Half & Half Suplex. Nelson side steps Angels into the red turnbuckle pad. Angels kicks Nelson in the face. Angels for a Flying Hurricanrana, but WCWC counters with The Assisted German Suplex. Nelson goes for a PowerBomb, but Tonga counters with a GunStun to Isaacs. Tonga dodges The Running Knee Strike. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay and Alan Angels via Pinfall

