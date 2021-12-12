NJPW Strong Results 12/11/21

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Gabriel Kidd

Code Of Honor. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd rolls out of the side wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Gresham grabs a side headlock. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. Kidd answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kidd dares Gresham to grapple on the mat. Chain Grappling Exchange. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Gresham scores the ankle pick. Gresham applies the toe and ankle hold. Gresham transitions into a side headlock. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kidd lifts Gresham up in the air. Kidd with two wrist lock takedowns. Kidd applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Gresham rolls Kidd over for a two count. Kidd with a deep arm-drag. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Gresham with a headscissors neck lock. Kidd with another deep arm-drag. Kidd goes back to the arm-bar. Kidd backs Gresham into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Gresham escapes the toe and ankle hold. Kidd with a double leg takedown. Kidd applies a leg lock. Gresham puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Gresham refuses to shake Kidd’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Gresham into the ropes. Gresham turns Kidd over. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Stalemate in the corner. Gresham with an inadverted eye poke. Kidd is pissed. Kidd shakes Gresham’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a waist lock. Gresham with a drop toe hold. Gresham grapevines the legs of Kidd. Gresham applies The Indian Death Lock. Kidd slaps Gresham in the face. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd shoves Gresham into the ropes. The referee is trying to calm down Gresham. Kidd backs Gresham into the red turnbuckle pad. Double Leg Takedown Exchange. Both men are jockeying for position in the corner. The referee needs to get control of this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. Kidd answers with the headscissors escape. Kidd drops Gresham with a shoulder tackle.

Forearm Exchange. Kidd bodyslams Gresham. Kidd with an irish whip/knife edge chop combination. Gresham launches Kidd over the top rope. Gresham blocks a punch from Kidd. Gresham sweeps out the legs of Kidd. Gresham dropkicks Kidd off the ring apron. Gresham with a Running Boot. Gresham with a deep arm-drag. Gresham applies an arm-bar. Gresham transitions into a wrist lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd goes for the hammer throw, but Gresham holds onto the ropes. Kidd dropkicks Gresham. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Gresham hyperextends the left shoulder of Kidd. Kidd drives Gresham face first into the turnbuckle pad. Kidd drops Gresham with The Big Boot for a two count. Gresham denies The Butterfly Suplex. Gresham goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Kidd holds onto the ropes. Gresham with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Gresham avoids the dropkick. Gresham kicks the left shoulder of Kidd. Gresham with a deep arm-drag. Gresham connects with The Leg Scissors Pin to pickup the victory. After the match, Gresham has a nice embrace with Kidd.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Second Match: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and TJ Perkins vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and Ren Narita In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks LA Dojo before the bell rings. Connors tees off on Perkins. Fredericks sends Cobb face first into the steel ring post. Ospreay whips Narita into the steel barricade. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay kicks Narita in the back of the head. Connors unloads two knife edge chops. Perkins dives over Connors. Connors drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay kicks Connors in the gut. Ospreay punches Fredericks. Double Back Body Drop. Narita kicks Ospreay over the top rope. Narita knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Fredericks lands The SomerSault Plancha. Narita stomps on Perkins back. Connors with a southpaw haymaker. Connors is lighting up Perkins chest. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors slams Perkins head on the red turnbuckle pad. Connors tags in Fredericks. Fredericks kicks Perkins in the gut. Fredericks bodyslams Perkins. Fredericks stomps on the midsection of Perkins for a one count. Fredericks punches Perkins in the back. Fredericks tags in Narita.

Narita kicks Perkins in the gut. Narita with forearm shivers. Narita slams Perkins head on the red turnbuckle pad. Narita with a toe kick. Fredericks hammers down on the back of Perkins neck. Fredericks whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Connors. Perkins decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Fredericks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Narita tags himself in. Narita punches Perkins in the back. Narita repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Narita applies The Cobra Twist in the ropes. The referee admonishes Narita. Perkins rakes the eyes of Narita. Perkins tags in Ospreay. Forearm Exchange. Narita sends Ospreay to the corner. Narita with a running elbow smash. Narita with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Cobb pulls Narita out of the ring. Ospreay clears the ring. Cobb launches Narita back first into the barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Riverside.

Ospreay rolls Narita back into the ring. Ospreay goes into the lateral press for a two count. Ospreay brings Narita to the corner. Ospreay applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins punches Narita in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in. Cobb with a gut punch. Cobb HeadButts Narita for a one count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb whips Narita into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb stands on Narita’s chest. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Cobb mocks Fredericks. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay knocks Fredericks off the apron. Ospreay takes a swipe at Connors. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Narita with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Narita’s neck. Narita kicks Ospreay in the face. Narita is displaying his fighting spirit. Ospreay with a blistering chop. Narita answers with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita tags in Connors.

Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors knocks Cobb off the apron. Connors is lighting up Ospreay’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Ospreay. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Connors whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay tags in Perkins. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Perkins with The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins with The Face Wash. Connors Powerslams Perkins. Connors continues to knock Cobb off the apron. Connors Spears Perkins through the ropes. Connors rolls Perkins back into the ring. Connors with a forearm smash. Ospreay grabs the left leg of Connors. Perkins with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Narita breaks up the submission hold. Perkins blocks a boot from Narita. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Fredericks with a reverse hammer throw over the barricade. Connors clotheslines Perkins. Fredericks and Cobb are tagged in.

Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks with two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb kicks Fredericks in the gut. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Fredericks uppercuts Ospreay. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks with a leaping back elbow smash. Fredericks follows that with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Cobb denies The MD. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fredericks counters with a high knee strike. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Narita kicks Ospreay in the face. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Connors left knee gave out as he entered the ring. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks uppercuts Cobb. Cobb with a running elbow smash. Assisted Enzuigiri. Cobb drives Fredericks back first into the turnbuckle pad. Perkins SuperKicks Fredericks. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Double Irish Whip. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Perkins stomps on the left knee of Connors. Perkins goes back to The Sharpshooter. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King

Ishii gets up in King’s grill. King shoves Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii runs into King. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. King drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. King with a chop/forearm combination. King bodyslams Ishii. King with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. King drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. King punches Ishii in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the cravate. King with clubbing blows to Ishii’s ribs for a two count. King stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Ishii kicks the left hamstring of King. King denies The Vertical Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from King. Ishii with a forearm shot across the back of King. King blocks The Vertical Suplex. King punches Ishii in the back. King with another chop/forearm combination. King is lighting up Ishii’s chest.

King sends Ishii to the corner. King with a blistering chop. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. King rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii side steps King into the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with four sharp elbow strikes. Ishii with a forearm smash. King grabs Ishii by his throat. Ishii HeadButts King. King drops Ishii with a Lariat. Chop Exchange. King goes for The Gonzo Bomb, but Ishii blocks it. King with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. King with two forearm smashes. King levels Ishii with The Body Avalanche. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. King hits The PileDriver for a two count.

Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from King. Ishii applies a waist lock. King decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Third Forearm Exchange. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii sends King into the ropes. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii with three running lariats. King refuses to go down. Ishii HeadButts King. King denies The Sliding Lariat. Ishii with a forearm smash. King with a throat chop. Ishii clotheslines King for a two count. King blocks two lariats from Ishii. King with a forearm smash. Ishii fires up in the corner. Ishii ducks a clothesline from King. King with The Black Hole Slam. King connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. King goes for The Gonzo Bomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. King with a knife edge chop. Ishii headbutts the midsection of King. King with a forearm smash. Ishii answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. King goes for The Gonzo Bomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants King with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 287 of The Hoots Podcast