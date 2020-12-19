NJPW Strong Results 12/18/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight

Romero attacks Limelight before the bell rings. Romero with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Forearm Exchange. Romero sends Limelight to the corner. Limelight kicks Romero in the face. Limelight with a waist lock go-behind. Romero with three sharp elbow strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Limelight blocks a boot from Romero. Romero with The Rewind Kick. Romero with a corner clothesline. Limelight side steps Romero into the red turnbuckle pad. Limelight slams the left shoulder of Romero on the top rope. Limelight pulls Romero out of the ring. Limelight sends Romero shoulder first into the steel ring post. Limelight stomps on the left shoulder of Romero. Limelight wraps the left shoulder of Romero around the steel ring post. Limelight with a Running Boot. Limelight rolls Romero back into the ring.

Limelight continues to work on the left shoulder of Romero. Limelight with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Romero with a knife edge chop. Limelight kicks the left shoulder of Romero. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight applies an arm-bar. Limelight hammers down on the left shoulder of Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Romero. Limelight with a Judo Takedown. Limelight bends the left elbow of Romero. Romero rolls Limelight over for a two count. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Limelight talks smack to Romero. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight kicks Romero in the back. Limelight is choking Romero with his boot. The referee admonishes Limelight. Romero kicks Limelight in the gut. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight dropkicks Romero. Limelight mocks Romero. Forever Clothesline Exchange. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight slaps Romero in the face. Romero delivers his combination offense.

Romero has Limelight draped across the middle rope. Romero kicks Limelight in the chest. Romero with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Romero kicks Limelight in the back. Limelight answers with two shoulder kicks. Romero with an open palm strike. Limelight denies The Shiranui. Limelight hits The Half & Half Suplex. Limelight tells Romero to get up. Romero denies The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Limelight with a forearm smash. Romero goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Limelight counters with The Inside Out Northern Lights Suplex. Limelight applies the double wrist lock. Romero puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Limelight toys around with Romero. Limelight connects with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Romero dropkicks Limelight in mid-air. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Romero goes for The BrainBuster, but Limelight rolls him over for a two count. Limelight kicks the left shoulder of Romero. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero makes Limelight tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

Second Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Taylor backs Cobb into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Cobb with a single leg takedown. Taylor with a waist lock go-behind. Taylor shoves Cobb. Test Of Strength. Cobb with a waist lock takedown. Cobb applies a front face lock. Taylor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Cobb bodyslams Taylor. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Taylor counters with The Triangle Choke. Taylor punches the left shoulder of Cobb. Taylor unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Taylor wraps the left shoulder of Cobb around the middle rope. Taylor kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb forearm shivers. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb.

Taylor uppercuts Cobb. Taylor with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Taylor with the lateral press for a one count. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Taylor wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Cobb. Taylor with forearm shivers. Taylor mocks Cobb. Taylor kicks Cobb in the ribs. Taylor repeatedly uppercuts the left shoulder of Cobb. Taylor with clubbing chest kicks. Cobb fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Cobb rocks Taylor with a forearm smash. Cobb uppercuts Taylor. Cobb whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor holds onto the ropes. Taylor kicks Cobb in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb hits The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb goes for a German Suplex, but Taylor blocks it. Taylor with a Spinning Back Kick. Taylor with a Crescent Kick. Taylor follows that with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Taylor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Taylor with a single leg takedown. Taylor applies The Ankle Lock. Cobb refuses to quit. Cobb and Taylor are trading back and forth shots. Taylor kicks the left shoulder of Cobb. Taylor delivers his combination offense. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Cobb with a Snap German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: PJ Black & Fred Rosser vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos

Fred Rosser and JR Kratos will start things off. Rosser side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Rosser pats the back of Kratos head. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Rosser applies a side headlock. Kratos whips Rosser across the ring. Kratos drops Rosser with a shoulder tackle. Rosser regroups on the outside. Rosser runs into Kratos. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Rosser with a leaping shoulder block. Rosser tags in Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kratos blocks a boot from Black. Kratos with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Lawlor. Lawlor punches Black in the back. Lawlor delivers a gut punch. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Lawlor applies a rear chin lock. Lawlor transitions into a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Black decks Lawlor with a back elbow smash. Black applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips Black across the ring. Lawlor runs around Black. Lawlor drops Black with The Spinning Heel Kick.

Lawlor bodyslams Black. Lawlor stands on Black’s hair. Lawlor with a running elbow drop for a one count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor hammers down on the back of Black’s neck. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor kicks Black in the back. Lawlor with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Black drops down on the canvas. Black goes for a Leapfrog, but Lawlor counters with The Ankle Lock. Black repeatedly kicks Lawlor in the face. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos whips Black across the ring. Lawlor trips Black from the outside. Kratos sends Black chest first into the canvas. Kratos with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos with a straight right hand. Black slaps Kratos in the chest. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Kratos whips Black into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos tags in Lawlor. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Black. Lawlor stomps on Black’s chest. Lawlor with a cheap shot to Rosser. The referee is trying to calm down Rosser.

Team Filthy gangs up on Black. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor goes for a German Suplex, but Black lands back on his feet. Black creates distance with The Spinning Heel Kick. Black tags in Rosser. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Rosser knocks Kratos off the ring apron. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Lawlor. Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser clotheslines Lawlor over the top rope. Rosser with The Flying Leg Drop off the apron. Kratos drops Rosser with The Big Boot. Rosser sends Kratos face first into the steel ring post. Lawlor applies a waist lock. Rosser with three sharp elbow strikes. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser goes for The GutCheck, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor hits The Exploder. Black and Kratos are tagged in. Black ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Black unloads a flurry of strikes. Double Rolling Elbow. Running Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Rosser with heavy bodyshots. Rosser and Lawlor are brawling on the ring apron. Lawlor inadvertently clocks Kratos with The Apron Enzuigiri. Rosser connects with The GutCheck. Black plants Kratos with The Placebo Effect to pickup the victory.

Winner: PJ Black & Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Fourth Match: KENTA (CH) vs. Brody King For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Right To Challenge Contract

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King shoves Kenta into the canvas. Strong lockup. King backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. King pats Kenta on the chest. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Kenta with Two Palm Strikes. King answers with a forearm smash. King bodyslams Kenta. King with The Senton Splash for a two count. King with forearm shivers. King blasts Kenta with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the cravate. King rams his elbow across Kenta’s face. King with clubbing blows to Kenta’s chest for a two count. King drops Kenta with a knife edge chop. King with a forearm smash. King whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs away from King. King pulls Kenta up to the ring apron. Kenta slams King’s face on the top rope.

Kenta with a chop block. Kenta kicks King in the gut. Kenta dropkicks the left knee of King. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left knee of King. Kenta is choking King with his boot. Kenta toys around with King. Kenta applies The Heel Hook. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of King. The referee admonishes Kenta. Kenta with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kenta continues to stomp on the left knee of King. Kenta repeatedly kicks King in the back. King is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with an Open Palm Strike. Kenta unloads Two Spinning Back Fists. King rocks Kenta with a forearm smash. King sends Kenta to the corner. King with a corner clothesline. King slams Kenta’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. King with a Running Clothesline for a two count. Kenta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kenta rakes the eyes of King. Kenta kicks King in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand.

Kenta with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kenta applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly stomps on King’s face. King with heavy bodyshots. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta rakes the eyes of King. Kenta denies The ChokeSlam. Kenta dropkicks the left knee of King. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. King denies The GTS. King hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. King drops Kenta with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. King drills Kenta with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Kenta negates The Gonzo Bomb. Kenta shoves King into the referee. Kenta kicks King in the gut. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta clocks King with the red briefcase. Kenta blasts King with The PK. Kenta connects with The GTS to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta calls out Jon Moxley.

Winner: Still Holder Of The IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract, KENTA via Pinfall

