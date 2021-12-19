NJPW Strong Results 12/18/21

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, California

First Match: Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

Jordan Clearwater and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight drop steps into a side headlock. Clearwater reverses the hold. Knight whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater runs into Knight. Knight flexes his muscles. Shoulder Block Exchange. Knight shoves Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Knight in the gut. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater drops Knight with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Clearwater throws Knight into the blue corner. Clearwater tags in Finlay. Finlay kicks Knight in the gut. Finlay punches Knight in the back. Knight with a forearm smash. Knight with two uppercuts. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. DKC made the blind tag. Knight ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Knight punches Finlay in the back. Running Shoulder Block/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. DKC repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s back. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC sends Finlay to the corner. Finlay side steps DKC into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay attacks DKC from behind.

Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater knocks Knight off the ring apron. Finlay with forearm shivers. Clearwater and Finlay gangs up on DKC. The referee is trying to calm down Knight. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Clearwater tags in Finlay. Finlay puts the boots to DKC. Finlay with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks DKC in the gut. Clearwater is choking DKC with his boot. Finlay attacks DKC behind the referee’s back. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. DKC drops Clearwater with a Leg Lariat. Finlay and Knight are tagged in.

Knight with two shoulder tackles. Knight with three uppercuts. Knight sends Finlay to the corner. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Knight bodyslams DKC. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Finlay denies The Boston Crab. Knight tags in DKC. Knight punches Finlay in the back. Knight goes for a bodyslam, but Clearwater gets in the way. Clearwater shoves Knight into DKC. Clearwater with a Double Body Avalanche. Finlay hits The Rolling Senton for a two count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Knight dropkicks Finlay. Knight starts favoring his right ankle. DKC with a leaping kick to Clearwater. DKC with a series of karate chops for a two count. Finlay answers with forearm shivers. DKC connects with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Finlay puts DKC on his shoulder. DKC connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. DKC makes Finlay tap out to The Crucifix Stretch.

Winner: Kevin Knight & The DKC via Submission

Second Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay and Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos, Black Tiger and Royce Isaacs w/Jorel Nelson In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rocky Romero and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Tiger attacks Romero from behind. Isaacs drags Romero to his corner. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Isaacs tags in Tiger. Tiger stomps on Romero’s back. Tiger with a knife edge chop. Tiger with a forearm smash. Tier whips Romero across the ring. Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero decks Tiger with a back elbow smash. Tiger clotheslines Romero to the floor. Team Filthy gangs up on Romero. All hell is breaking loose in Riverside. Romero kicks Tiger in the gut. Romero dumps Tiger out of the ring. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. FinJuice gangs up on Tiger. The referee needs to get control over this match. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Romero rolls Tiger back into the ring. Romero with a knee drop. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero tags in Finlay. Finlay with a flying axe handle strike. Finlay bodyslams Romero. Finlay bodyslams Romero on top of Tiger. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Tiger. Robinson tags in Romero.

The Bodyslam Party continues. FinJuice clears the ring. Romero stomps on Tiger’s chest. Senton Splash Party for a two count. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Tiger. Tiger rocks Romero with a forearm smash. Isaacs slams Romero’s head on the top rope. Nelson attacks Romero behind the referee’s back. Tiger tags in Kratos. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Isaacs. Team Filthy clears the ring. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. FinJuice dumps Team Filthy out of the ring. Kratos kicks Finlay in the gut. Kratos gets rid of FinJuice. Isaacs stomps on Romero’s back. Isaacs toys around with Romero. Romero kicks Isaacs in the gut. Isaacs blocks a boot from Romero. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Isaacs with The One Arm PowerBomb. Isaacs tags in Kratos. Kratos hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos pie faces Romero. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Romero side steps Kratos into the turnbuckle pad. Romero tags in Robinson.

Robinson ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Robinson knocks Team Filthy off the apron. Robinson side steps Kratos into the blue turnbuckle pad. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson dropkicks Kratos. Kratos denies The Bodyslam. Robinson tells Kratos to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Robinson with a running elbow smash. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Robinson with a running clothesline. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Tiger counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Isaacs. Running Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Kratos denies The Double Flapjack. Double Toe Kick. Kratos denies The Double Bulldog. Double Dropkick. FinJuice delivers The Double Bulldog. Kratos sends Robinson into the ropes. Kratos with an Inside Out Lariat to Finlay. Kratos with The SitOut PowerBomb. Kratos tags in Tiger.

Tiger kicks Finlay in the gut. Tiger sends Finlay to the corner. Finlay dives over Tiger. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Romero. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with the irish whip. Forever Clotheslines. Tiger with a running haymaker. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Nelson follows that with a Shotgun Meteora. Tiger hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Robinson dumps Isaacs out of the ring. Robinson sends Kratos tumbling to the floor. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tiger answers with The Heel Hook. Romero rolls Tiger over for a two count. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero slaps Tiger in the face. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but Tiger counters with The Tombstone PileDriver. Tiger plants Romero with The Tiger Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: JR Kratos, Black Tiger and Royce Isaacs via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/Team Filthy vs. Fred Rosser For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Rosser slaps Lawlor in the face. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Lawlor grapples around Rosser. Lawlor backs Rosser into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser applies a wrist lock. Rosser grabs an arm-bar. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Rosser applies a hammerlock. Rosser hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rosser backs Lawlor into the ropes. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lawlor blocks a boot from Rosser. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser with a deep arm-drag. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Rosser transitions into a top wrist lock. Lawlor puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser kicks the left wrist of Lawlor. Lawlor gives Rosser the middle finger. Rosser grabs the left leg of Lawlor. Rosser with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Stalemate in the corner. Bodyshot Exchange. Knee Lift Exchange. The referee has to separate both guys. Lawlor attacks Rosser from behind. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser dives through the ropes to create separation.

Rosser knocks Lawlor off the ring apron. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Rosser sends Lawlor crashing into the steel barricade. Rosser tosses Lawlor around the ringside area. Rosser wraps wrist tape around Lawlor’s neck. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the face. Lawlor denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor clings onto the top rope. Lawlor delivers the blow behind the referee’s back. Lawlor drives Rosser face first into the barricade. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the gut. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor clotheslines Rosser over the barricade. Lawlor rolls Rosser back into the ring. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor stomps on Rosser’s back. Lawor unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Lawlor stands on the back of Rosser’s neck. Forearm/Boot Exchange in the corner. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Lawlor punches Rosser in the back. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor with Two Sliding Lariats for a two count.

Rosser is displaying his fighting spirit. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Lawlor with The Running Bulldog. Lawlor pulls back the arms of Rosser. Lawlor stomps on the midsection of Rosser. Rosser with an inside cradle for a two count. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with a Double Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor applies The Cloverleaf. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor and Rosser are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Rosser with a corner clothesline/knife edge chop combination. Lawlor sends Rosser chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Rosser hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Lawlor with two knee lifts. Lawlor with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Lawlor denies The Crossface Chicken Wing. Second Forearm Exchange. Rosser with combination lariats. Rosser hammers down on Lawlor’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a running axe handle strike. Rosser pulls Lawlor out to the apron. Rosser repeatedly slams Lawlor’s head on the apron. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the back. Rosser goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lawlor counters with a Guillotine Choke. Rosser drives Lawlor back first into the apron. Rosser catapults Lawlor face first into the steel ring post. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring.

Rosser hits The Gut Check. Rosser goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Lawlor counters with the ankle pick. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Rosser. Lawlor is raining down hammer fists. Rosser rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Rosser with a straight right hand. Double Knee Lift. Rosser denies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser with a chop/forearm combination. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Rosser rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Rosser with a massive haymaker. Rosser drops Lawlor with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Rosser with a Running Death Valley Bomb. Rosser with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser Powerslams Lawlor for a two count. Rosser hammers down on Lawlor’s chest. Rosser applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser transitions into The Crossface Chicken Wing. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Rosser goes for a Flying Seated Senton, but Lawlor counters with The Rear Naked Choke on the floor. Lawlor throws Rosser back first into the barricade. Rosser avoids the referee’s twenty count. Lawlor makes Rosser pass out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

