NJPW Strong Results 12/24/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado vs. Cody Chunn & Guillermo Rosas

Peter Avalon joins the commentary team for this match. Mascara Dorada and Guillermo Rosas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosas applies a side headlock. Dorada whips Rosas across the ring. Dorada drops down on the canvas. Dorada leapfrogs over Rosas. Rosas lunges over Dorada. Dorada with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dorado and Chhun are tagged in. Dorado lunges over Chhun. Chhun drops Dorado with a shoulder tackle. Chunn with a side headlock takeover. Dorado answers with the headscissors escape. Chhun avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chhun backs Dorado into the ropes. Chhun kicks Dorado in the gut. Chhun applies a hammerlock. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Chhun. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Chhun. Dorado with a gut punch. Dorado with a back hand. Chhun reverses out of the irish whip from Dorado. Dorado dives over Chhun. Dorado with a Headscissors Takeover. Dorado dropkicks Chhun. Dorado with a falling splash for a two count. Dorado tags in Dorada.

Dorado with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Dorado with a Corner Dropkick. Dorado ducks a clothesline from Chhun. SpringBoard Dropkick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Dorada slaps Chhun in the chest. Dorada sends Chhun to the corner. Chhun launches Dorada over the top rope. Dorada with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rosas wisely pulls Dorada off the ring apron. Rosas punches Dorada in the back. Rosas whips Dorado into the steel barricade. Chhun kicks Dorada in the gut. Chhun tags in Rosas. Chhun bodyslams Dorada. Chhun bodyslams Rosas on top of Dorada. Fist Drop/Splash Combination for a two count. Rosas chops Dorada. Rosas with a gut punch. Rosas with a corner clothesline. Rosas slams Dorada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Rosas is choking Dorada with his boot. Rosas tags in Chhun. Chhun repeatedly stomps on Dorada’s chest. Chhun tags in Rosas. Rosas with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rosas with a running elbow smash. Rosas tags in Chhun.

Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Chhun and Rosas puts the boots to Dorada. Chhun tags in Rosas. Rosas with a corner clothesline. Chhun with The Stinger Splash. Rosas kicks Dorada in the gut. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Rosas drops his weight on the right shoulder of Dorada. Rosas with a forearm smash. Rosas puts Dorada on the top turnbuckle. Dorada blocks The SuperPlex. Dorada slaps Rosas in the chest. Dorada drops Rosas with The Avalanche Reverse SlingBlade. Dorado and Chhun are tagged in. Dorado with a Spin Kick. Dorado chops Rosas. Chhun ducks a clothesline from Dorado. Dorado with a Back Body Drop. Standing Switch Exchange. Dorado drills Chhun with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Dorado with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dorado applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosas with a Running Senton Splash. Chhun tags in Rosas. Dorado with a gut punch. Rosas drives his knee into the midsection of Dorado. Chhun with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rosas SuperKicks Dorado. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Rosas tags in Chhun. Double Irish Whip. Dorado hits The Double Golden Rewind. Dorada with a SpringBoard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Dorado launches Chhun over the top rope. Dorado clotheslines Chhun. Dorado with a Flying Headscissors Takeover off the apron. Dorada with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop to Rosas. Dorado connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado via Pinfall

Second Match: Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood

Fish is playing mind games with Blackwood. Fish applies a front face lock. Blackwood with a waist lock go-behind. Blackwood grapples around Fish. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Fish backs Blackwood into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fish with The Gator Roll. Blackwood backs Fish into a turnbuckle pad. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Blackwood repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fish. Fish with a double leg takedown. Blackwood rams his forearm across Fish’s face. Fish regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fish backs Blackwood into a turnbuckle pad. Fish scores a bodyshot. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish kicks Blackwood in the face. Fish uppercuts Blackwood. Fish thrust kicks the chest of Blackwood. Fish sends Blackwood to the corner. Fish with a running elbow smash. Fish with a knee lift. Fish rocks Blackwood with a forearm smash. Blackwood reverses out of the irish whip from Fish. Fish launches Blackwood over the top rope. Fish with another bodyshot. Blackwood avoids the low soccer kick. Blackwood with a Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron.

Blackwood chops Fish. Blackwood continues to kick the right hamstring of Fish. Blackwood with clubbing mid-kicks. Blackwood rolls Fish back into the ring. Blackwood dives over Fish. Blackwood applies The Sleeper Hold. Fish thrust kicks the midsection of Blackwood. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Fish delivers a gut punch. Fish with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fish taunts the LA Crowd. Fish with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Fish with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Blackwood. Fish drives Blackwood back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fish drops Blackwood with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Blackwood with heavy bodyshots. Fish answers with another forearm. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Blackwood. Third Forearm Exchange. Blackwood with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Blackwood with a running forearm smash. Fish decks Blackwood with a back elbow smash. Blackwood with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Fish and Blackwood are trading back and forth shots. Blackwood repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Fish. Blackwood with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Fish responds with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip into the ropes. Fish with a forearm/bodyshot combination. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Blackwood. Blackwood clings onto the ropes. Blackwood with The Northern Lights Suplex. Blackwood applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fish puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fish fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Blackwood dodges The Back Fist. Blackwood with an overhead kick. Fish has Blackwood perched on the top turnbuckle. Fish connects with The Avalanche Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Fish gets into a massive brawl with Homicide. David Finlay comes to the aid of Homicide with the shillelagh.

Winner: Bobby Fish via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Rosser runs into Kratos after the bell rings. Shoulder Block Exchange. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kratos drops down on the canvas. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Kratos leapfrogs over Rosser. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosser with a Running Seated Senton. Rosser with combo lariats across Kratos neck. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Kratos. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Rosser goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kratos applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosser escapes the hold. Rosser kicks Kratos in the face. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser kicks the right hamstring of Kratos. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes in the corner. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Rosser SuperKicks Kratos. Rosser applies a front face lock. Rosser drags Kratos to the ring apron. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser chops Kratos. Rosser goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kratos blocks it. Kratos punches Rosser in the back. Kratos hammers down on the back of Rosser’s neck. Kratos goes for a PowerBomb, but Rosser blocks it.

Kratos slaps the left hamstring of Rosser. Rosser with a Seated Senton on the apron. Kratos catches Rosser in mid-air. Kratos drives Rosser back first into the steel ring post. Kratos with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Kratos starts removing the ringside padding. Rosser with rapid fire bodyshots. Kratos answers with two forearm smashes. Kratos rolls Rosser back into the ring. Kratos slaps Rosser in the chest. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s face. Kratos with a palm strike. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Kratos with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kratos rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Kratos puts Rosser on the top turnbuckle. Rosser with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Kratos chops Rosser. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Rosser slams Kratos head on the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kratos clotheslines Rosser back into the ring. Rosser delivers a chop block. Rosser with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Rosser with a Running Boot. Rosser follows that with a NeckBreaker on the apron.

Kratos applies a side headlock. Rosser nails Kratos with The Tombstone PileDriver on the exposed floor. Rosser prevents the referee from counting Kratos out. Rosser tees off on Kratos. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos pulls Rosser down to the mat. Rosser with combo forearms. Kratos answers with The STO. Rosser kicks Kratos in the face. Rosser with a Pump Kick. Rosser goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Kratos counters with a straight right hand. Kratos sends Rosser to the corner. Rosser with a Leaping Boot. Kratos responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos with The SuperPlex. Kratos clotheslines Rosser over the top rope. Kratos lands The Flying Plancha. Kratos rolls Rosser back into the ring. Kratos with a Running Lariat. Kratos hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Rosser fights out of the electric chair position. Rosser with another chop block. Kratos blocks The STF. Rosser with hammer elbows. Rosser makes Kratos pass out to The Rear Naked Choke. After the match, Peter Avalon attacks Rosser from behind. Avalon wants to become the next challenger. That leads us to a massive brawl featuring the entire roster to close the show.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Referee Stoppage

