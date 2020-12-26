NJPW Strong Results 12/25/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Fred Rosser vs. Clark Connors (Kevin Kelly’s Pick – NJPW Strong – October 23, 2020)

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Conners immediately backs Rosser into the ropes. Rosser regroups on the outside. Rosser backs Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosser drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser applies The Modified STF. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser kicks Connors in the ribs. Connors sweeps out the legs of Rosser. Connors Spears Rosser for a one count. Connors repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Rosser with an open hand chop. Rosser delivers a gut punch. Rosser with a blistering chop. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Connors dropkicks Rosser. Connors with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back.

Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser tugs on Connors hair. Connors whips Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Connors applies a double wrist lock. Connors transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Rosser repeatedly kicks Connors in the face. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Connors punches Rosser in the back. Rosser with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Rosser follows that with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser stomps on the back of Connors head. Rosser whips Connors across the ring. Connors ducks under two clotheslines from Rosser. Connors PowerSlams Rosser for a two count. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Rosser refuses to quit. Connors is trying to wear down Rosser. Connors uppercuts Rosser. Connors goes for The Flying Spear, but Rosser counters with The Knee Lift. Rosser connects with The GutCheck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Second Match: Clark Connors vs. Danny Limelight In The Finals Of The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament (Rocky Romero’s Pick – NJPW Strong – October 9, 2020)

Limelight with two hamstring kicks. Connors with a single leg pick. Connors grapples around Limelight. Limelight with a low kick. Limelight applies a front face lock. Connors with a wrist lock takedown. Connors applies a top wrist lock. Connors transitions into a front face lock. Connors applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Limelight put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a side headlock. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Limelight whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Connors talks smack to Limelight. Limelight shoves Connors. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Connors. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Connors puts Limelight on the top turnbuckle. Limelight kicks Connors in the face. Limelight with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Limelight hits The Fosbury Flop. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight rolls Connors back into the ring.

Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Connors counters with The PowerSlam for a two count. Connors slams Limelight’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors unloads Chop Exchange. Connors with more shoulder blocks. Connors repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with a back chop for a one count. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Connors with the lateral press for a one count. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Connors punches Limelight in the back. Connors bodyslams Limelight. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight kicks Connors in the ribs. Connors blocks a boot from Limelight. Connors with a single leg takedown. Limelight denies The Boston Crab. Limelight kicks Connors in the back. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Connors delivers a gut punch. Connors punches Limelight in the back. Limelight continues to kick Connors in the ribs. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with Thee Mid-Kicks. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce.

Limelight side steps Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with The SpringBoard Meteora. Connors rises back on his feet. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Connors. Limelight hits The Half and Half Suplex. Connors avoids The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Limelight applies The Dragon Sleeper. Limelight drops Connors with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight drags Connors to the corner. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Limelight goes for The 450 Splash, but Connors ducks out of the way. Limelight avoids The Spear. Limelight connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. The referee checks on Connors. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Connors avoids The Symbiote DDT. Limelight with another Mid-Kick. Limelight puts Connors on the top turnbuckle. Limelight goes for an Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex, but Connors blocks it. Connors uppercuts Limelight. Limelight backflips onto his feet. Connors with an open palm strike. Connors drops Limelight with The Flying Spear. Connors makes Limelight tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/JR Kratos & Rust Taylor vs. Fred Rosser (Alex Kozlov’s Pick – NJPW Strong – November 13, 2020)

Lawlor throws his towel at Rosser before the bell rings. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Lawlor transitions into a hammerlock. Lawlor stomps on the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor drops Rosser with a knife edge chop. Lawlor talks smack to Rosser. Lawlor stomps on Rosser’s chest. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor uppercuts Rosser. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosser with repeated boots to the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser sends Lawlor to the corner. Rosser with two corner clotheslines. Rosser bodyslams Lawlor. Rosser drops his weight on the midsection of Lawlor for a one count. Rosser applies a front face lock. Rosser transitions into a side headlock. Lawlor backs Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor delivers a gut punch. Lawlor with a straight right hand. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor is mauling Rosser in the corner.

Lawlor stands on Rosser’s shoulders. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Lawlor. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Lawlor. Lawlor with two back elbow smashes. Lawlor blocks a boot from Rosser. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Lawlor with a Flying Sleeper Hold. Rosser drives Lawlor back first into the steel ring post. Rosser kicks Lawlor in the face. Rosser shoves Lawlor. Rosser with clubbing knee smashes. Rosser with The Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser HeadButts the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser with The Seated Senton for a two count. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the ribs. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the back. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor starts uppercutting the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor with The Standing Arm-Drag. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the gut. Lawlor works on the left shoulder of Rosser. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosser scrambles to the corner which forces the break.

Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. Lawlor drops Rosser with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the back. Rosser avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Rosser with an inside cradle for a two count. Rosser rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Lawlor applies The Double Arm-Lock. Rosser wraps his legs around the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor and Rosser are trading back and forth shots. Rosser goes for The Discus Lariat, but Lawlor counters with The Exploder Suplex. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the face. Lawlor applies a guillotine choke. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Lawlor with two corner clotheslines. Rosser drops Lawlor with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Lawlor counters with The Texas CloverLeaf. Lawlor transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Rosser with elbows into the midsection of Lawlor. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Rosser connects with The Gut Check. Lawlor dodges The Running Boot. Lawlor makes Rosser tap out to The Omoplata/CloverLeaf Combination.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: Jay White vs. Rocky Romero (Fred Rosser’s Pick – NJPW Strong – October 23, 2020)

White is playing mind games with Romero. Romero slaps White in the face. Romero rolls White over for a two count. White regroups on the outside. Romero ducks a clothesline from White. Romero with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero kicks White in the face. Romero with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Romero kicks White in the gut. Romero punches White in the back. Romero with a knife edge chop. White drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. White with the irish whip. Romero side steps White into the red turnbuckle pad. Forever Clotheslines. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White drops Romero with The DDT. White with a blistering chop. White with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. White applies a hammerlock stretch. White with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. White with forearm shivers across the back of Romero. White whips Romero into the red turnbuckle pad. White applies a waist lock. Romero with two sharp elbow strikes. White punches Romero in the back. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

White talks smack to Romero. White drops Romero with a knife edge chop. White is willing to give Romero a free shot. Forearm Exchange. White drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. White whips Romero across the ring. Romero hits The Spinning DDT. White tumbles to the floor. Romero with clubbing blows to White’s back. Romero dropkicks White. Romero with The SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Romero kicks the left shoulder of White. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of White. Romero wraps the left shoulder of White around the rope. The referee admonishes Romero. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop. White clings onto the bottom rope. Romero is putting the boots to White. White laughs at Romero. Romero continues to stomp on White’s chest. Romero goes for The Tornado DDT, but White blocks it. White with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White drags Romero to the corner. White with a knife edge chop. White puts Romero on the top turnbuckle. White goes for The SuperPlex, but Romero counters with The Kimura Lock. White rakes the eyes of Romero. White block a boot from Romero. Romero uppercuts White. Romero decks White with a back elbow smash. Romero with The Tornado DDT. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. White put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. White denies The Shiranui. Romero with an Arm-Ringer. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero follows that with an open palm strike. Romero negates The Blade Runner. Romero with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero slaps White in the face. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but White counters with a BackBreaker. White plants Romero with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

