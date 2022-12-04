NJPW Strong Results 12/3/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus

Rocky Romero and Virus will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Romero with a waist lock takedown. Romero applies a front face lock. Virus transitions into a wrist lock. Romero gets back to a vertical base. Knuckle Lock. Virus sweeps out the legs of Romero. Virus with a waist lock go-behind. Romero applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Virus rolls Romero over for a two count. Romero does a shimmy dance in the corner. Quest and Atlantis are tagged in. Quest with a single leg takedown. Atlantis drops down on the canvas. Quest with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Quest with a SpringBoard Tornillo. Quest with two forearm smashes. Titan answers with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Quest whips Atlantis across the ring. Atlantis holds onto the ropes. Atlantis kicks Quest in the chest. Atlantis ducks a clothesline from Quest. Atlantis SuperKicks Quest to the floor. Quest regroups on the outside. Romero and Virus are tagged in.

Romero applies a side headlock. Virus whips Romero across the ring. Romero drops Virus with a shoulder tackle. Atlantis with an Apron Enzuigiri. Virus clotheslines Romero over the top rope. Virus swats away a dropkick from Quest. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Pump Kick. Atlantis lands The Suicide Dive. Virus rolls Quest back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Atlantis kicks Quest in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Virus slaps Quest in the chest. Virus dumps Quest out of the ring. Atlantis blocks a boot from Romero. Virus kicks the right hamstring of Romero. Atlantis with a double sledge. Atlantis and Virus are mauling Romero in the corner. Romero side steps Virus into a turnbuckle pad. Romero with a Hurricanrana to Atlantis. Forever Clotheslines. Virus kicks Romero in the face. Virus with a running clothesline. Quest with a SpringBoard Clothesline for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Quest drops down on the canvas. Romero with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Assisted Spinning DDT. Quest with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Romero kicks Atlantis in the gut. Romero ducks a clothesline from Atlantis. Quest kicks Atlantis in the face. Romero with The Falcon Arrow. Quest with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Plancha for a two count. Virus rocks Romero with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Virus scores a left jab. Virus whips Quest across the ring. Virus with a chop block. Virus with a basement dropkick for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Virus kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a Pump Knee Strike. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Atlantis sends Romero to the corner. Atlantis with Two Monkey Flips for a two count. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Atlantis avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Quest SuperKicks Atlantis. Atlantis dropkicks Quest. Quest answers with another SuperKick. Quest with a Back Body Driver. Quest follows that with a Triangle Plancha. Virus unloads two knife edge chops. Virus sends Romero to the corner. Romero kicks Virus in the face. Virus Powerslams Romero for a two count. Romero with clubbing mid-kicks. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick for a two count. Virus denies The Slice Bread #2. Romero denies The Vertebreaker. Romero sweeps out the legs of Virus. Romero with The La Magistral for a two count. Virus with The SpineBuster. Romero connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest via Pinfall

Second Match: Homicide vs. Danny Limelight

Limelight talks smack to Homicide after the bell rings. Homicide uppercuts Limelight. Homicide with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Homicide with clubbing shoulder blocks. Homicide whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight slips over Homicide’s back. Limelight sends Homicide into the ropes. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Homicide with The Koji Cutter. Limelight dropkicks Homicide to the floor. Homicide avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Homicide with a Running Lariat on the floor. Homicide slams Limelight’s head on the steel barricade. Homicide rakes the back of Limelight. Homicide with another uppercut. Homicide launches Limelight into a row of chairs. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight drops Homicide with a SpringBoard BlockBuster. Limelight rolls Homicide back into the ring. Limelight with a Flying Crossbody Block. Homicide decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Limelight kicks Homicide in the face. Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Homicide goes for a Flying Cannonball Senton, but Limelight counters with an Enzuigiri. Limelight with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Limelight with a diving corner clothesline. Limelight follows that with The Slingshot Pescado for a two count.

Homicide with heavy bodyshots. Limelight rocks Homicide with a forearm smash. Limelight with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight pie faces Homicide. Limelight with forearm shivers. Neither man can hit The Three Amigos. Limelight rakes the eyes of Homicide. Limelight with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Homicide has Limelight perched on the top turnbuckle. Homicide with The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Limelight kicks Homicide in the gut. Limelight sends Homicide to the corner. Homicide with a Monkey Flip into the blue turnbuckle pad. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Homicide follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Homicide starts biting Limelight’s fingers. Homicide fish hooks Limelight. Homicide starts biting Limelight’s forehead. Limelight with two forearm smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Homicide. Homicide with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Limelight denies The Boston Crab.

Homicide blocks The Spinning Back Kick. Homicide applies The STF. Limelight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide continues to bite Limelight. Homicide rakes the back of Limelight. Limelight blocks The Tornado DDT. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight hits The Symbiote DDT for a two count. Homicide goes for The Cop Killa, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight dives over Homicide. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Homicide connects with The Cop Killa to pickup the victory. After the match, Homicide flings multiple weapons into the ring. Bobby Fish attacks Homicide from behind. Fish transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Homicide. Fish plants Homicide with The Exploder Suplex into the ropes. Fish is here doing the bidding for his friend “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

Winner: Homicide via Pinfall

– The Motor City Machine Guns are looking forward to their upcoming title defense against The Stray Dog Army.

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian

Robinson is playing mind games with Christian. Christian lands The Suicide Dive. Christian is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Christian rolls Robinson back into the ring. Christian slams Robinson’s head on the top rope. Christian sweeps out the legs of Robinson. Christian with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Christian with a Slingshot Senton Splash. Robinson catches Christian in mid-air. Robinson dumps Christian throat first on the steel barricade. Robinson inadvertently clotheslines the steel ring post. Christian with a shoulder block. Christian slams the left shoulder of Robinson on the barricade. Christian wraps the left shoulder of Robinson around the barricade. Christian repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Robinson. Christian rolls Robinson back into the ring. Christian dives over Robinson. Robinson with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson whips Christian across the ring. Robinson with The SpineBuster for a two count.

Robinson argues with the referee. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Christian kicks the left shoulder of Robinson. Robinson with a Face Plant. Robinson with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash. Robinson with Three HeadButts. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Robinson with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson sends Christian to the corner. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian with a SpringBoard Forearm. Christian continues to kick the left shoulder of Robinson. Christian dodges The Leg Lariat. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Robinson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Christian blocks The Left Hand Of God. Christian thrust kicks the left knee of Robinson. Christian stomps on the left hand of Robinson. Christian delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Robinson rolls himself out of harms way. Christian hits The Roll Through Frog Splash on the ring apron. Christian with The Arabian MoonSault to the outside. Christian rolls Robinson back into the ring. Christian with a Roll Through Arm-Breaker. Christian applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Christian kicks the left wrist of Robinson. Christian connects with The Victory Roll for a two count. Robinson uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

