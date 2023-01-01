NJPW Strong Results 12/31/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni, Alex Kozlov and Jay White)

First Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew For The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship (NJPW Strong, September 10, 2022)

Kyle Fletcher and Jorel Nelson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Fletcher with a waist lock takedown. Nelson drop steps into a side headlock. Fletcher whips Nelson across the ring. Nelson runs into Fletcher. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fletcher kicks Nelson in the gut. Fletcher sends Nelson to the ring apron. Nelson with a Slingshot Spear. Nelson knocks Davis off the apron. Nelson with a leaping shoulder tackle. Nelson with a Leaping Meteora. Nelson applies a front face lock. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs with a gut punch. Nelson delivers The Pounce. Isaacs goes into the lateral press for a one count. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Nelson tags himself in. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Isaacs follows that with a Sliding Lariat. WCWC goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Davis gets in the way. WCWC gangs up on Davis. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Team Filthy Pose. Fletcher side steps Nelson into a turnbuckle pad. Nelson kicks Fletcher in the face. Fletcher with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Nelson crashing to the outside.

Stereo Belly to Back Suplex’s on the apron. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fletcher kicks Nelson in the back. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Davis applies a rear chin lock. Nelson with heavy bodyshots. Nelson with a forearm smash. Davis bodyslams Nelson. Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Nelson ducks out of the way. Nelson side steps Davis into the turnbuckle pad. Davis tag in Fletcher. Fletcher knocks Isaacs off the apron Fletcher kicks Nelson in the gut. Fletcher with a knife edge chop. Fletcher puts Nelson on the top turnbuckle. Nelson starts biting Fletcher’s forehead. Nelson with a Flying Crossbody Block. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs blasts Davis off the apron. Isaacs with a Leaping Lariat. Isaacs with clubbing corner clotheslines.

Isaacs ducks a forearm from Davis. Isaacs with a Superman Punch. Isaacs with a flurry of double lariats in the corner. Isaacs follows that with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Fletcher clings onto the top rope. Isaacs with boxing elbows. Short-Arm Reversal by Fletcher. Fletcher rocks Isaacs with a forearm smash. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Isaacs lands back on his feet. Isaacs with a Release German Suplex. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Isaacs with a Rolling Elbow to Davis. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Stereo Standing Switches. Stereo BrainBusters from Aussie Open. Aussie Open tees off on Nelson. Double Forearm. SuperKick Exchange. Nelson blocks a boot from Davis. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Isaacs follows that with a Death Valley Driver onto Nelson’s knees for a two count. Fletcher shoves Isaacs towards Nelson. Fletcher SuperKicks Nelson. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Davis. Assisted Enzuigiri. Assisted Flying Cutter for a to count. Fletcher dropkicks Nelson off the apron. Fletcher tags in Davis. Aussie Open with forearm shivers. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Clark Connors (NJPW Strong, February 5, 2022)

Test Of Strength. Perkins with a waist lock takedown. Perkins applies a front face lock. Connors backs Perkins into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Connors answers with the headscissors escape. Perkins grapevines the legs of Connors. Perkins repeatedly falls on the mat for added pressure. Connors grabs a side headlock. Perkins whips Connors across the ring. Connors walks Perkins into the ropes. Connors with a knife edge chop. Perkins does the spider man pose in the ropes. Connors drives Perkins bak first into the red turnbuckle pad. Connors unloads a series of knife edge chops. Connors ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Connors with Two Release German Suplex’s. Connors applies a waist lock. Perkins decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors answers with a knife edge chop. Perkins exits the ring. Connors delivers The Pounce onto the time keepers table. Connors rolls Perkins back into the ring. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Connors goes for The Powerslam, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Perkins hits The Divorce Court on the ring apron. Perkins rolls Connors back into the ring. Connors shoves Perkins. Perkins grabs the right leg of Connors. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into the left shoulder of Connors. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Perkins presses his elbow against Connors jaw. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Perkins hammers down on the back of Connors neck. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins brings Connors down to the mat. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins goes for The Face Wash, but Connors counters with The Pounce.

Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors whips Perkins into the red turnbuckle pad. Connors with The Corner Spear. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors follows that with a Back Body Drop. Connors with a Spinning Elbow Drop for a two count. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies a waist lock. Connors with a back elbow smash. Perkins avoids The Spear. Perkins hits The SpringBoard Divorce Court. Perkins with another round of boot scrapes. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Connors responds with The Full Nelson Lock. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Connors Spears Perkins out of the ring. Connors goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins applies The Triangle Choke in the ropes. The referee admonishes Perkins.

Perkins has Connors draped across the top strand. Perkins with The Guillotine Knee Drop. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins with The Cobra Twist Driver for a one count. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a one count. Perkins is shocked. Connors slaps Perkins in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The STF. Connors with an inside cradle for a two count. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Perkins dives over Connors. Connors denies The Tornado DDT. Perkins has Connors perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins attacks the left shoulder of Connors. Connors denies The SuperPlex. Connors HeadButts Perkins. Connors with The Frog Splash. Connors talks smack to Perkins. Connors PowerBomb Perkins for a two count. Perkins gives Connors the middle finger. Connors Powerslams Perkins. Connors plants Perkins with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

Third Match: Jay White vs. Hikuleo (NJPW Strong, May 13, 2022)

Hikuleo refuses to do the two sweet hand gesture. White is playing mind games with Hikuleo. White uses the referee as a human shield. White side steps Hikuleo into a turnbuckle pad. White continues to stick and move. Hikuleo walks after White. Hikuleo denies The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hikuleo pulls White out of the ring. White avoids the knife edge chop. White repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back and chest. White is throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Hikuleo shoves White. Hikuleo drops White with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on White’s back. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to White’s back. Forearm Exchange. White tumbles to the floor. Hikuleo dumps White face first on the steel barricade. Hikuleo is choking White with his boot. Hikuleo rolls White back into the ring. Hikuleo with a Big Biel Throw. Hikuleo slaps White in the chest. Hikuleo inadvertently chops the steel ring post. White sends Hikuleo face first into the ring post. White rolls Hikuleo back into the ring. White goes into the cover for a one count.

Hikuleo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White dodges The Running Boot. White delivers a chop block. White repeatedly wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the steel ring post. White slams the left leg of Hikuleo on the apron. Hikuleo push kicks White into the barricade. White starts choking Hikuleo with the ring skirt. White with a Draping NeckBreaker on the floor. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Hikuleo. White drops his weight on the left leg of Hikuleo. White applies a leg lock. White toys around with Hikuleo. Chop Exchange. White dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Hikuleo whips White into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. White kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo bodyslams White. Hikuleo with a Big Splash for a two count. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. White drops Hikuleo with The DDT for a two count. White with Two Uppercuts. White with a Flatliner. White follows that with a Release German Suplex.

White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo denies The Sleeper Suplex. White delivers a chop block. Hikuleo decks White with a back elbow smash. White with a running clothesline. White hyperextends the left knee of Hikuleo. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hikuleo uses his feet to create separation. White is mauling Hikuleo in the corner. White wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the middle rope. White transitions into a corner mount. Hikuleo PowerBombs White. White wisely exits the ring. Hikuleo rolls White back into the ring. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. White nails Hikuleo with The Draping DDT for a two count. Hikuleo denies The Blade Runner. White unloads three knife edge chops. Hikuleo with an Inside Out Lariat. Hikuleo delivers a blistering chop. Hikuleo levels White with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with a Running Powerslam for a two count. White denies The Chokeslam. White ducks under a chop from Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams White. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, White hugs Hikuleo to close the show.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

