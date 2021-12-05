NJPW Strong Results 12/4/21

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Misterioso

Adrian Quest and Bateman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bateman sends Quest face first into the canvas. Quest avoids the foot stomp. Quest blocks a boot from Bateman. Quest with a forearm smash. Bateman gives Quest a standing ovation. Quest signals for the test of strength. Quest slaps Bateman in the chest. Quest with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Quest with a Running Headscissors Takeover into the turnbuckle pad. Quest rolls under a clothesline from Bateman. Quest with a Roundhouse Kick. Quest with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Quest with two forearm smashes. Bateman nails Quest with a throat thrust. Bateman rocks Quest with a forearm smash. Bateman is choking Quest with his boot. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Double Irish Whip. Quest kicks Bateman in the face. Quest with a Hip Toss over the top rope. Bateman inadvertently knocks Misterioso off the ring apron. Quest dropkicks Bateman to the floor. Quest tags in Rush. Rush with a Handspring Kick. Quest with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Stereo Suicide Dives. Rush rolls Misterioso back into the ring.

Rush goes into the cover for a two count. Misterioso shoves Rush. Rush side steps Misterioso into the red turnbuckle pad. Rush with a corner clothesline. Quest tags himself in. Quest with a running forearm smash. Low Enzuigiri/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Quest hammers down on the back of Misterioso’s neck. Misterioso with a forearm smash. Quest fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Quest sends Misterioso to the corner. Misterioso launches Quest over the top rope. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Misterioso sends Quest chest first into the canvas. Misterioso with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Misterioso hooks the outside leg for a one count. Misterioso with two overhand chops. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman with a gut punch. Bateman with a knife edge chop. Bateman follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Quest with a knife edge chop. Bateman answers with a throat thrust. Bateman sends Quest to the corner. Quest decks Bateman with a back elbow smash. Bateman catches Quest in mid-air. Bateman sends Quest chest first into the canvas. Bateman tags in Misterioso.

Misterioso with a forearm smash. Misterioso with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Bateman attacks Quest behind the referee’s back. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Side Slam/Slingshot Senton Combination. Second Forearm Exchange. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Misterioso kicks Quest in the gut. Misterioso with The Wasteland. Misterioso goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Quest gets his feet up in the air. Quest drills Misterios with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Rush and Bateman are tagged in. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Bateman. Tip Up by Bateman. Bateman whips Rush across the ring. Rush runs around Bateman. Rush slides under The Big Boot. Rush with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Rush ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Misterioso. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush pops back on his feet.

Rush kicks Bateman in the gut. Bateman denies The Vertical Suplex. Bateman kicks Rush in the face. Bateman with The Rolling Elbow. Rush hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Bateman avoids The Frog Splash. Misterioso with a Spinning Back Kick. Misterioso kicks Rush in the chest. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Bateman drops Rush with The Big Boot. Bateman drills Rush with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Stray Dog Army goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Quest tags himself in. Rush dropkicks Bateman to the floor. Quest delivers The Missile Dropkick. Quest with The Wheelbarrow Rollup for a two count. Quest with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Misterioso drives his elbow into the midsection of Quest. Misterioso with The Rolling Senton. Misterioso lands The MoonSault for a two count. Rush fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Misterioso. Rush with The Spinning Hook Kick. Rush connects with The Come Up. Rush wipes out Bateman with The Asai MoonSault. Quest plants Misterioso with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & Adrian Quest via Pinfall

Second Match: Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Barnett blocks a boot from Coughlin. Barnett with a single leg takedown. Barnett kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Barnett brings Coughlin down to the mat. Barnett keeps Coughlin grounded. Barnett applies a toe and ankle hold. Barnett grapples around Coughlin. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Coughlin has the leverage advantage. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Barnett does a spin drill. Coughlin avoids The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Barnett applies The Ankle Lock. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tight bodylock. Coughlin with a waist lock takedown. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Barnett grapevines the legs of Coughlin. Double Leg Lock. Barnett applies the single leg crab. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Coughlin regroups on the outside.

Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Barnett with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Coughlin slaps Barnett in the back. Barnett applies a side headlock. Coughlin answers with the headscissors neck lock. Coughlin kicks Barnett in the face. Coughlin with a single leg takedown. Coughlin applies a leg lock. Coughlin fights out of the guard. Coughlin denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Coughlin applies The Heel Hook. Barnett grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Barnett with forearm shivers. Barnett with Two Front Chancery Suplex’s. Barnett applies a top wrist lock. Barnett transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Coughlin rolls Barnett over for a two count. Coughlin applies the single leg crab. Barnett answers with a leg lock. Coughlin slaps Barnett in the face. Forearm Exchange. Barnett with The Mid-Kick. Coughlin with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Coughlin clotheslines Barnett for a two count. Barnett repeatedly kicks Coughlin in the face. Barnett with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Barnett connects with The CradleBuster. Barnett makes Coughlin tap out to The Cross Leg Lock. After the match, Barnett shows Coughlin his respect.

Winner: Josh Barnett via Submission

You just heard @realkevinkelly right- Next week on #njpwSTRONG, for the first time ever, @brodyxking battles Tomohiro Ishii! pic.twitter.com/Ab1PFke3St — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021

Third Match: JONAH vs. Lucas Riley

Riley with a waist lock go-behind. Jonah slings Riley across the ring. Jonah tells Riley to bring it. Riley grabs the left leg of Jonah. Jonah tosses Riley around like a rag doll. Jonah poses for the crowd. Riley applies a side headlock. Jonah whips Riley across the ring. Riley holds onto the ropes. Riley kicks Jonah in the face. Riley ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Riley drops down on the canvas. Jonah drops Riley with a Body Block. Jonah with a gut punch. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Riley fires back with heavy bodyshots.

Jonah HeadButts Riley. Jonah slaps Riley in the chest. Jonah with a Delayed Toss. Riley unloads three chops. Jonah rocks Riley with a forearm smash. Jonah is choking Riley with his boot. Jonah whips Riley into the blue turnbuckle pad. Riley dives over Jonah. Forearm Exchange. Jonah sends Riley into the ropes. Riley with a SpringBoard Kick. Riley goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah goes for a PowerBomb, but Riley lands back on his feet. Riley ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Riley delivers his combination offense. Jonah with an Inside Out Lariat. Jonah hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Jonah drags Riley to the corner. Jonah with The Senton Splash for a two count. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, David Finlay attacks Jonah from behind. Jonah retreats to the outside.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura

Jay White and Yuya Uemura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. White repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Forearm Exchange. White drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. White applies a side headlock. Uemura whips White across the ring. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. White backs Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from White. White kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. White backs Uemura into the ropes. White repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from White. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura leapfrogs over White. Uemura ducks a clothesline from White. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with another deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. White sends Uemura back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo grabs Uemura from behind. White rakes the eyes of Uemura. White tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo tugs on Uemura’s hair. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a series of chops. Hikuleo is pissed. Hikuleo denies the deep arm-drag. Hikuleo sends Uemura face first into the canvas. Hikuleo with a blistering chop for a two count. Hikuleo throws Uemura into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in White. Uemura kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. White bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. White with a knife edge chop. Uemura dropkicks White. Uemura tags in Zayne. Zayne with two haymakers. Zayne drops White with The Discus Lariat. Zayne dropkicks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Zayne with combination forearms. Zayne with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Zayne sweeps out the legs of White. Zayne hits The SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. White denies The Taco Driver. White with three sharp elbow strikes. White denies The Baja Blast. White pulls Zayne down to the mat. White goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne rolls under a clothesline from White. Zayne tags in Uemura.

Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Hikuleo attacks Uemura from behind. Hikuleo whips Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura bodyslams White. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. White applies a side headlock. White hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura uppercuts White. Uemura with a blistering chop. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White pulls Uemura down to the mat. White tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo goes for a Powerslam, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Hikuleo denies The Bell to Back Suplex. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Uemura tags in Zayne. Zayne dodges The Big Boot. Zayne with a chop/forearm combination. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hikuleo responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Uemura runs interference. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner. Zayne denies The Blade Runner. White decks Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hikuleo avoids The CrunchWrap. Hikuleo Chokeslams Zayne. Hikuleo plants Zayne with The Tongan Driller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White & Hikuleo via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 286 of The Hoots Podcast