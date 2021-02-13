NJPW Strong Results 2/12/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: JR Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater

Kratos starts things off with The Pounce. Kratos with a running forearm smash. Kratos whips Clearwater into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with forearm shivers. Kratos slams Clearwater’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Kratos whips Clearwater across the ring. Kratos drops Clearwater with The Big Boot. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Kratos chest. The referee calls for a clean break. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater slams Kratos head on the turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with clubbing shoulder blocks. Clearwater with a knife edge chop. Kratos is pissed. Kratos shoves Clearwater. Kratos kicks Clearwater in the chest. Kratos with The Vertical Suplex. Kratos with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kratos follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Kratos transitions into a front face lock. Kratos with a waist lock go-behind. Clearwater with two sharp elbow strikes. Clearwater is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Kratos kicks Clearwater in the gut. Clearwater with a Jumping Knee Strike. Clearwater goes for a Bodyslam, but Kratos blocks it. Kratos punches Clearwater in the back. Kratos with the irish whip. Clearwater side steps Kratos into the blue turnbuckle pad. Clearwater drops Kratos with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on the left ankle of Kratos. Clearwater applies a toe and ankle hold. Kratos kicks Clearwater in the face. Clearwater with rapid fire haymakers. Clearwater sends Kratos to the corner. Kratos clotheslines Clearwater for a two count. Kratos applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Clearwater puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Clearwater side steps Kratos into another turnbuckle pad. Clearwater goes for a Running Bulldog, but Kratos counters with an Atomic Drop. Kratos delivers The Running Knee. Kratos connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: JR Kratos via Pinfall

– Kevin Kelly had a sit-down interview with KENTA. He’s been waiting for Jon Moxley to show up for a long time. Kenta calls Moxley cheap. He wants to become the first Japanese IWGP US Champion. Kenta plans on kicking Moxley’s ass on February 26th.

Second Match: Bateman vs. Clark Connors

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Test Of Strength. Bateman backs Connors into the ropes. Connors turns Bateman over. The referee calls for a clean break. Connors with a single leg takedown. Connors applies the single leg crab. Bateman grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bateman signals for the test of strength. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors backs Bateman into the ropes. Connors slaps Bateman in the chest. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Bateman scores a right jab. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with a back chop. Bateman is pissed. Bateman kicks Connors in the back. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Bateman kicks Connors in the face. Bateman bodyslams Connors. Bateman with an elbow drop for a two count. Bateman fish hooks Connors. Bateman drives his knee into Connors back for a two count.

Connors decks Bateman with a back elbow smash. Connors with three uppercuts. Connors with a running short-arm clothesline. Connors punches Bateman in the back. Connors with clubbing uppercut forearms. Bateman drops Connors with a Running Lariat. Bateman with a knife edge chop. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors repeatedly stomps on Bateman’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Connors kicks Bateman in the face. Connors with clubbing blows to Bateman’s back. Connors uppercuts Bateman. Connors Spears Bateman. Bateman denies The Boston Crab. Bateman repeatedly kicks Connors in the face. Bateman and Connors are trading back and forth shots. Bateman goes for a Pendulum BackBreaker, but Connors lands back on his feet. Connors Powerslams Bateman. Bateman kicks Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Connors goes for The Flying Spear, but Bateman counters with a front face lock. Bateman with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bateman connects with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins & Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight

Ren Narita and Chris Dickinson will start things off. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita grabs the right leg of Dickinson. Narita backs Dickinson into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dickinson with a single leg takedown. Dickinson keeps Narita grounded. Narita is trying to get Dickinson in a half guard. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Dickinson backs Narita into the turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Dickinson kicks Narita in the gut. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Narita whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson drops Narita with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Dickinson slings Narita to the corner. Narita tags in Perkins. Perkins with a back heel trip. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dickinson grabs a leg lock. Dickinson applies the single leg crab. Perkins transitions into a Knee Bar. Dickinson with a waist lock go-behind. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Perkins transitions into The Cobra Twist. Dickinson regains waist control. Dickinson carries Perkins into the ropes. Dickinson with a Release German Suplex. Dickinson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. Dickinson whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins rolls Dickinson over for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Perkins tags in Narita.

Narita grabs a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita applies a rear chin lock. Narita transitions into a side headlock. Dickinson with The Back Drop Driver. Narita runs Dickinson into the blue turnbuckle pad. Limelight tags himself in. Limelight kicks Narita in the ribs. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Narita. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Limelight talks smack to Narita. Narita uppercuts Limelight. Narita with a knife edge chop. Limelight slams the right shoulder of Narita on the middle rope. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Narita in the back. Dickinson hooks the outside leg for a one count. Dickinson applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Dickinson kicks Narita in the back. Dickinson tags in Limelight. Limelight with a Slingshot Senton. Limelight taunts Perkins. Team Filthy is mauling Narita in the corner. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Dickinson delivers a gut punch. Dickinson is choking Narita with his boot. Dickinson bodyslams Narita for a two count. Dickinson tags in Limelight.

Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Limelight punches Narita in the back. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Two Mid-Kicks. Dickinson toys around with Narita. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a Mid-Kick. Narita with a single leg takedown. Dickinson repeatedly kicks Narita in the back. Dickinson drops down on the canvas. Narita ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Narita creates distance with The Release German Suplex. Perkins and Limelight are tagged in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Perkins dropkicks Dickinson to the floor. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins drops Limelight with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins applies The Romero Stretch. Perkins rolls Limelight over for a two count. Perkins uppercuts Limelight. Perkins sends Limelight to the corner. Perkins with a running elbow smash. Limelight denies The Tornado DDT.

Perkins blocks a boot from Limelight. Perkins with a Back Drop Driver. Limelight avoids The Swanton Bomb. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Limelight counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Limelight with a Windmill Kick. Limelight hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Dickinson goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Perkins counters with The Octopus Stretch. Dickinson drops Perkins with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Perkins denies The BrainBuster. Perkins applies The Heel Hook. Narita gets Limelight trapped in The Sharpshooter. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Limelight dumps Perkins out of the ring. Narita kicks Limelight in the gut. Narita sends Limelight to the floor. Dickinson unloads three knife edge chops. Narita ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Narita repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s chest. Narita kicks Limelight out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Dickinson holds onto the ropes. Dickinson kicks Perkins in the face. Dickinson drills Narita with The BrainBuster. Dickinson makes Perkins tap out to The STF. After the match, Team Filthy gangs up on Narita. Dickinson plants Narita with The Burning Hammer.

Winner: Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight via Submission

