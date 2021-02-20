NJPW Strong Results 2/19/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest, and Misterioso vs. Rey Horus, Barrett Brown and The DKC In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brown backs Quest into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Brown whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Brown. Quest applies a waist lock. Brown with a back elbow smash. Brown goes for a Bodyslam, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Brown clotheslines Quest for a two count. Brown tags in DKC. DKC punches Quest in the back. DKC with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. DKC repeatedly stomps on Quest’s back. Forearm Exchange. Quest drives his knee into the midsection of Quest. Quest punches DKC in the back. Misterioso tags himself in. Misterioso targets DKC’s chest. Overhand Chop Exchange. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Misterioso. DKC with a forearm smash. Misterioso answers with a knee lift. Misterioso with a hip smash.

DKC continues to kick the left hamstring of Misterioso. DKC with a gut punch. DKC unloads two chops. DKC with a Hip Toss. DKC Chop for a one count. Misterioso denies The Bodyslam. DKC is lighting up Misterioso’s chest. DKC with the irish whip. Misterioso side steps DKC into the turnbuckle pad. Misteriso PowerBombs DKC for a two count. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Misterioso sends DKC chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Misterioso tags in Romero. Romero is putting the boots to DKC. Following a snap mare takeover, Romero with a basement dropkick for a two count. Romero applies a front face lock. Quest tags himself in. Quest bodyslams DKC. Quest with an elbow drop for a two count. Quest with clubbing blows to DKC’s chest. Quest applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags himself in. Misterioso targets the left hamstring of DKC. Misterioso slams DKC’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. DKC slaps Misterioso in the chest. Misterioso kicks DKC in the chest. Misterioso punches DKC in the back. Misterioso with The Rolling Senton. Misterioso follows that with The MoonSault for a two count. Romero and Quest clears the ring.

Misterioso and DKC are trading back and forth shots. Misterioso with two knee lifts. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Misterioso tags in Romero. Romero bodyslams DKC. Romero applies the single leg crab. Brown with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Romero drops Brown with The Arm-Ringer. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero sends DKC to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. DKC creates distance with The Running Dropkick. Quest and Horus are tagged in. Horus ducks a clothesline from Quest. Horus knocks Misterioso off the ring apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Horus. Horus with a Spinning Back Kick. Horus kicks the left hamstring of Quest. Horus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Horus with a Leg Drop for a two count. Horus hammers down on the back of Quest’s neck. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest ducks a clothesline from Horus. Quest applies The Full Nelson Lock. Horus avoids the double team attack. Quest inadvertently dropkicks Misterioso. Horus rolls under a clothesline from Quest. Horus with The SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Quest goes for The Suicide Dive, but Horus counters with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Horus with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Quest with forearm shivers. Quest ducks a clothesline from Horus. Quest with a Belly to Back Suplex. Quest tags in Romero.

Romero with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Horus denies The Shiranui. Horus drops Romero with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Horus tags in Brown. Brown with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown with a basement dropkick for a two count. Brown bodyslams Romero for a two count. Brown with forearm shivers. Romero dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Romero goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown with a Release German Suplex. Horus and DKC clears the ring. Horus with a Spinning Back Kick. Horus kicks Romero in the chest. DKC with a Spinning Back Fist. Brown connects with The Running Knee for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Misterioso with a HandSpring Double Back Elbow Smash. Assisted Hurricanrana to Horus. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Romero decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Romero with a straight right hand. Romero goes for The BrainBuster, but Brown counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Brown with a Jumping Knee Strike. Brown thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Romero makes Brown tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Winner: Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest, and Misterioso via Submission

Second Match: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo has the obvious strength advantage. Slugfest in the corner. Rosser repeatedly kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Hikuleo clotheslines Rosser. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo HeadButts Rosser. Hikuleo with another forearm smash. Hikuleo starts choking Rosser. Hikuleo whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Rosser applies The Sleeper Hold. Hikuleo backs Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back and chest. Hikuleo kicks Rosser off the top turnbuckle. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Hikuleo goes for a Lawn Dart, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Hikuleo decks Rosser with a back elbow smash. Hikuleo Powerslams Rosser on the floor. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s chest. Hikuleo wraps Rosser’s back around the steel ring post.

Hikuleo delivers a gut punch. Hikuleo continues to use the ring post as a weapon. Hikuleo tells the referee to shut up. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Rosser’s chest. Hikuleo drives his elbow into the midsection of Rosser. Hikuleo rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Hikuleo is choking Rosser with his knee. Hikuleo toys around with Rosser. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo bodyslams Rosser. Hikuleo follows that with The Leg Drop for a two count.

Hikuleo paint brushes Rosser. Hikuleo applies The Cobra Twist. Hikuleo digs his fingers into Rosser’s ribcage for added pressure. Hikuleo with a Concrete Sledge. Rosser is displaying his fighting spirit. Hikuleo with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo with desperation covers. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the face. Hikuleo is choking Rosser with his knee. Hikuleo whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser holds onto the ropes. Rosser dodges The Big Boot. Rosser with a Flying Clothesline. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam for a two count. Hikuleo is displaying his frustration. Hikuleo goes for The Tongan Driller, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Rosser tugs on Hikuleo’s hair. Rosser plants Hikuleo with the backslide cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo destroys one of the ringside assistants.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Rush refuses to shake Phantasmo’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rush backs Phantasmo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rush tells Phantasmo to bring it. Phantasmo plugs his pro wrestling t’s store. Strong lockup. Phantasmo backs Rush into the ropes. Phantasmo slaps Rush in the face. Rush starts laughing. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hand fighting display. Following a snap mare takeover, Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rush with a drop toe hold. Rush applies a front face lock. Rush grabs a side wrist lock. Phantasmo with a single leg takedown. Phantasmo grapevines the legs of Rush. Phantasmo applies the bow and arrow stretch. Leg Sweep Exchange. Rush has had enough of Phantasmo’s games. Rush grabs the left leg of Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold.

Phantasmo grabs a side headlock. Rush whips Phantasmo across the ring. Rush drops down on the canvas. Rush leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Rush. Rush cartwheels around Phantasmo. Rush goes for a Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. Quick shoving contest. Rush calls Phantasmo trash. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush avoids The Pump Kick. Rush runs around Phantasmo. Rush nails Phantasmo with The Pump Kick. Rush with an elbow drop for a two count. Rush stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Phantasmo. Rush sends Phantasmo to the ring apron. Rush with a Handspring Kick. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Rush. Rush applies a front face lock. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush kicks out the legs of Phantasmo. Rush with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Rush transitions into a front face lock. Phantasmo grabs the left leg of Rush. Rush with two haymakers. Tip Up by Phantasmo. Phantasmo drops Rush with The DDT for a two count.

Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Phantasmo puts his leg on the back of Rush’s neck. Phantasmo abuses the referee’s five count. Rush headbutts the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo rakes the back of Rush. Phantasmo whips Rush into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo taunts Rush. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Rush. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Rush’s chest. Phantasmo slaps Rush in the chest. Rush side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Rush with an up kick. Rush ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Come Up. Phantasmo goes for The Reverse Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Rush tees off on Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies the irish whip. Rush kicks the left hamstring of Phantasmo. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Rush. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Rush avoids The Quebrada. Rush connects with The Come Up for a two count. Rush is displaying his frustration. Rush drags Phantasmo to the corner. Rush is throwing haymakers at Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Final Hour. Rush scouted the low blow. Rush cranks on the right shoulder of Phantasmo. Rush with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rush repeatedly kicks Phantasmo in the back. Rush tells Phantasmo to get up. Phantasmo negates The Spinning Unprettier. Phantasmo shoves Rush into the referee. Phantasmo plants Rush with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

