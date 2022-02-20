NJPW Strong Results 2/19/22

Washington Hall

Seattle, Washington

First Match: Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Midnight Heat

Kevin Knight and Ricky Gibson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight pushes Gibson. DKC and Pearl are tagged in. Chop Exchange. Midnight Heat is trying to call a timeout. DKC blocks a boot from Pearl. DKC with a back heel trip. DKC applies a side headlock. DKC transitions into a front face lock. DKC with a waist lock go-behind. DKC sends Pearl into the ropes. DKC tells Pearl to bring it. Test Of Strength. Pearl drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. DKC unloads a flurry of chops. DKC tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss to Gibson. Knight kicks Pearl in the gut. Knight with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Knight stomps on Pearl’s back. Knight uppercuts Pearl. Knight tags in DKC. DKC repeatedly stomps on Pearl’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, DKC kicks Pearl in the back for a two count. DKC with clubbing karate chops. Pearl dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Pearl shoves DKC into the blue turnbuckle pad. DKC decks Gibson with a back elbow smash. DKC is displaying his fighting spirit.

DKC goes for The Sunset Flip, but Pearl tags out to Gibson. DKC ducks a clothesline from Pearl. Pearl drops down on the canvas. Gibson with a shoulder block. Pearl knocks Knight off the ring apron. DKC denies The Sunset Flip. Midnight Heat hits The Black Sabbath for a two count. Gibson drives his knee into the left shoulder of DKC. Gibson applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Gibson tags in Pearl. Pearl with a flying double axe handle strike. Pearl applies an arm-bar. DKC responds with The Knee Bar. Pearl grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Pearl stomps on DKC’s chest. Pearl punches DKC in the jaw. Pearl whips DKC into the blue turnbuckle pad. Pearl tags in Gibson. Gibson drives his knee into DKC’s ribs. Gibson applies an arm-bar. DKC with forearm shivers. Gibson with a drop toe hold. Gibson tags in Pearl. Pearl with the elbow drop for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Pearl goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but DKC ducks out of the way. Pearl tags in Gibson.

Midnight Heat continues to cut the ring in half. Gibson whips DKC into the blue turnbuckle pad. Gibson applies an arm-bar. Gibson tags in Pearl. Pearl inadvertently knocks down Gibson with the flying double axe handle strike. Pearl wisely blasts Knight off the apron. Pearl whips DKC across the ring. Pearl scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Pearl with a palm strike. DKC with forearm shivers. Pearl drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Pearl punches DKC in the back. DKC drops Pearl with a Leg Lariat. Knight and Gibson are tagged in. Knight ducks a clothesline from Gibson. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight sends Gibson to the corner. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Knight bodyslams Gibson. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Pearl goes for a Senton Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight peppers Pearl with forearms. Knight whips Pearl across the ring. Knight dropkicks Pearl. Running Shoulder Tackle/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. DKC with clubbing karate chops in the corner. DKC tags in Knight. Knight with a knife edge chop. Gibson reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight goes for The Sunset Flip, but Gibson rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Midnight Heat via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser vs. Gabriel Kidd

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser backs Kidd back into the ropes. Kidd turns Rosser. Strong lockup. Rosser applies a side headlock. Kidd backs Rosser into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser runs into Kidd. Shoulder Block Exchange. Rosser kicks Kidd in the gut. Rosser grabs a side headlock. Kidd sends Rosser into the ropes. Rosser drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with The Back Drop Driver. Rosser clotheslines Kidd. Kidd regroups on the outside. Kidd talks smack to Rosser. Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Rosser in the back. Rosser tees off on Kidd. Kidd with a big palm strike. Forearm/HeadButt Exchange. Rosser punches Kidd in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Rosser with a gut punch. Rosser is lighting up Kidd’s chest. Chop/Corner Clothesline/Forearm Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers.

The referee is trying to calm down Kidd. Kidd sits down on the New Japan logo. Kidd tells Rosser to bring it. Palm Strike Exchange. Rosser HeadButts Kidd. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Rosser with Two HeadButts. Rosser with a blistering chop. Kidd answers with combination palm strikes. Rosser hits The Gut Check. Lariat Exchange. Rosser with clubbing clotheslines across the back of Kidd’s neck. Kidd drops Rosser with The Western Lariat. Kidd drills Rosser with The BrainBuster. Rosser denies The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Kidd bodyslams Rosser. Kidd goes for The MoonSault, but Rosser ducks out of the way. Rosser with a Running Knee Strike. Rosser with The Running Lariat for a two count. Rosser follows that with The Running Death Valley Driver for a two count. Rosser is having a hard time getting Kidd up to a vertical base. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory. After the match, Rosser had a nice embrace with Kidd.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White w/Hikuleo vs. Jay Lethal

White is playing mind games with Lethal. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Lethal into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. White with a shoulder block. White with three side headlock takeovers. Lethal reverses the hold. White answers with the headscissors neck lock. White grabs a side headlock. Lethal sends White into the ropes. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal follows that with a SpringBoard Dropkick. White regroups on the outside. Hikuleo stops Lethal in his tracks. Lethal with a running dropkick on the outside. Lethal rolls White back into the ring. Lethal hooks the outside leg for a one count. White slams Lethal’s head on the top rope. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White kicks Lethal in the gut. White drops Lethal with The DDT. White grabs Lethal by his ears. White slams Lethal’s head on the turnbuckle pad. White repeatedly stomps on Lethal’s chest. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. Chop Exchange. White reveres out of the irish whip from Lethal. Standing Switch Exchange. White ducks a clothesline from Lethal. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. White poses for the crowd.

White stomps on Lethal’s face. White toys around with Lethal. Lethal blocks a boot from White. White goes for The DDT, but Lethal counters with a Back Body Drop. Lethal clotheslines White. White exits the ring. Lethal knocks White off the ring apron. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal rolls White back into the ring. White denies Hail To The King. Lethal goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but White counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Lethal with a BackBreaker. Lethal applies The Torture Rack. Lethal with The Rolling Argentine Senton. Lethal delivers Hail To The King for a two count. Lethal applies a front face lock. Lethal with heavy bodyshots. Lethal goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White applies a waist lock. Lethal decks White with a back elbow smash. White drops Lethal with The Flatliner. White with a Release German Suplex. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Lethal denies The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Lethal blocks it. Lethal nails White with The Pump Kick.

Lethal with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends White tumbling to the floor. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Lethal rolls White back into the ring. Lethal denies The Blade Runner. White sends Lethal chest first into the turnbuckle pad. The referee checks on Lethal in the corner. Lethal with desperation chops.White shoves down the referee. White attacks the left knee of Lethal. White blocks a boot from Lethal. White hyperextends the left knee of Lethal. Lethal SuperKicks White. White denies The Lethal Injection. Lethal scores the ankle pick. Lethal applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Chop Exchange. White kicks the left knee of Lethal. White taunts Lethal. Lethal kicks the right knee of White. Forearm Exchange. Lethal drops White with The Cutter. White avoids The Lethal Injection. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Lethal rolls him over for a two count. Lethal with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Lethal goes for The Lethal Injection, but White counters with the chop block. White connects with Two Sleeper Suplex’s. White plants Lethal with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

