NJPW Strong Results 2/26/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: ACH, Brody King, and The Riegel Twins vs. TJ Perkins, Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, and The DKC In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

ACH and The DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. DKC applies a side headlock. ACH whips DKC across the ring. DKC runs into ACH. ACH with a chop/forearm combination. ACH with the irish whip. DKC dives over ACH. DKC rolls under a clothesline from ACH. DKC dropkicks ACH for a one count. DKC punches ACH in the back. DKC kicks the left shoulder of ACH. ACH with a blistering chop. ACH slams DKC’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. ACH tags in Sterling. Sterling kicks DKC in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Sterling dropkicks the back of DKC’s neck. Sterling tags in Logan. Logan with a shoulder block. Logan slips over DKC’s back. Logan ducks a clothesline from DKC. Sterling thrust kicks the midsection of DKC. Sterling with a knee lift. Logan drops DKC with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Logan kicks DKC in the chest. Logan with clubbing blows to DKC’s back. Logan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but DKC lands back on his feet. Perkins tags himself in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a side headlock. Logan whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins lunges over Logan. Logan with a double leapfrog. Perkins with an arm-drag takedown for a one count. Logan avoids the leg sweep. Logan with a basement dropkick. Logan applies a wrist lock. Logan whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Logan breaks the grip. King and Knight are tagged in. King shoves Knight. Knight with three uppercuts. King drops Knight with a forearm smash. Knight shoves King. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Knight leapfrogs over King. Knight dropkicks King. King answers with a shoulder tackle. King with a Senton Splash for a two count. King with a blistering chop. King tags in ACH. ACH knocks DKC off the ring apron. ACH is choking Knight with his knee. The referee is trying to get Perkins out of the ring. ACH bodyslams Knight. ACH applies a front face lock. ACH tags in Sterling. Sterling with a forearm smash. Sterling with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Sterling follows that with a snap vertical suplex for a one count. Sterling applies a side headlock. Logan tags himself in. Logan targets the back of Knight. Logan applies a front face lock. Logan hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count.

Logan backs Knight into the blue turnbuckle pad. Logan tags in King. King kicks Knight in the gut. King with a chop/forearm combination. Knight uppercuts King. King answers with two forearm smashes. King tags in Sterling. Sterling with a running forearm smash. Sterling stomps on Knight’s chest. Knight denies The Vertical Supelx. Sterling with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Knight with two uppercuts. Knight bodyslams Sterling. ACH and Clark Connors are tagged in. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Connors with a Hip Toss. Connors clears the ring. ACH decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors Powerslams ACH for a two count. Connors tags in Perkins. Perkins dropkicks King off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Up Kick/Spear Combination. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Third Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Knight dropkicks King to the floor. Perkins tags in DKC. Perkins with The Rebound Dropkick. ACH with a back elbow smash. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but DKC counters with an inside cradle for a two count. DKC kick the left hamstring of ACH. DKC delivers his combination offense. DKC goes for a dropkick, but ACH holds onto the ropes. ACH SuperKicks DKC. ACH plants DKC with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King, ACH, and The Riegel Twins via Pinfall

Second Match: Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita

Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Narita wraps his legs around Dickinson’s neck. Narita with a waist lock go-behind. Dickinson grabs a side wrist lock. Dickinson with two arm-ringers. Narita backs Dickinson into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Narita slaps Dickinson in the chest. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Dickinson kicks the left hamstring of Narita. Dickinson with a Mid-Kick. Dickinson applies a half nelson. Dickinson rolls Narita over for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson is putting the boots to Narita. Dickinson with a blistering chop. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson rakes the eyes of Narita. Dickinson kicks the right hamstring of Narita. Dickinson with a snap mare takeover.

Dickinson figure four the legs of Narita. Palm Strike Exchange. Narita rolls himself to the bottom rope to create separation. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Narita with repeated boots into the midsection of Dickinson. Dickinson drops Narita with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Narita push Dickinson away with his feet. Dickinson decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Narita with forearm shivers. Dickinson kicks Narita in the face. Machine Gun Chops and Forearms. Narita repeatedly stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Narita is choking Dickinson with his boot. Narita slams Dickinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Narita is raining down forearms. Short-Arm Reversal by Dickinson. Dickinson hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Narita denies The PowerBomb. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita with clubbing palm strikes. The referee is trying to calm down Narita. Narita makes Dickinson tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: Ren Narita via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. KENTA For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a Running Boot. Moxley drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Moxley unloads three knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Moxley with a Sliding Lariat for a one count. Moxley applies The Bulldog Choke. Kenta scrambles to the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta slams Moxley’s head on the top rope. Moxley knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Moxley and Kenta are trading back and forth shots on the outside. Kenta with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kenta grabs the red briefcase. Moxley kicks Kenta in the gut. Kenta denies The PileDriver. Kenta drops Moxley with a DDT on the briefcase. Kenta rolls Moxley back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Moxley in the back. Kenta is choking Moxley with his boot. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kenta toys around with Moxley. Moxley with forearm shivers. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta drives his elbow into Moxley’s back. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta taunts Moxley. Kenta repeatedly kicks Moxley in the face. Kenta unloads a series of mid-kicks. Moxley blocks a boot from Kenta. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta slaps Moxley in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Moxley lands back on his feet. Moxley dumps Kenta out of the ring. Moxley lands The Suicide Dive. Moxley HeadButts Kenta. Moxley with a Flying Knee Strike off the stage. Moxley pulls out a table from under the ring. Kenta clocks Moxley with the US Title. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta with The Flying Elbow Drop through the table. Moxley gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Moxley denies The GTS. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Moxley answers with a Release German Suplex. Moxley with a Running Lariat for a two count. Moxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta applies Game Over. Moxley responds with The Bulldog Choke. Kenta transitions back into Game Over. Moxley grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Moxley in the chest. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike. Moxley drops Kenta with a Lariat. Moxley goes for The Death Rider, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Moxley negates The GTS. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Moxley connects with The Death Rider for a two count. Moxley talks smack to Kenta. Kenta tells Moxley to bring it. Kenta slaps Moxley in the face. Moxley kicks Kenta in the gut. Moxley plants Kenta with The Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley via Pinfall

