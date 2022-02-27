NJPW Strong Results 2/26/22

Washington Hall

Seattle, Washington

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Ethan HD

Tight bodylock. Fredericks with a waist lock go-behind. Fredericks backs Ethan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fredericks pats Ethan on the chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ethan with a drop toe hold. Ethan applies a hammerlock. Fredericks transitions into a waist lock. Fredericks with a double wrist lock takeover. Fredericks applies the short-arm scissors. Ethan with a back bridge cover for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ethan applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips Ethan across the ring. Ethan runs into Fredericks. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ethan decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Fredericks drops Ethan with a shoulder tackle. Ethan with forearm shivers. Fredericks with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks kicks Ethan in the back for a two count. Fredericks uppercuts Ethan. Ethan clings onto the top rope. Fredericks kicks Ethan in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Ethan. Ethan kicks Fredericks in the gut. Ethan uppercuts Fredericks. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Ethan. Fredericks goes for a Crossbody Block, but Ethan holds onto the ropes. Ethan with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count.

Ethan with an elbow smash. Fredericks and Ethan are trading back and forth shots. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Ethan side steps Fredericks into the turnbuckles. Fredericks denies The Tornado. Ethan SuperKicks Fredericks. Ethan hits The Backstabber for a two count. Ethan toys around with Fredericks. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Ethan. Ethan denies The MD. Fredericks fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fredericks sends Ethan into the ropes. Ethan with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Ethan repeatedly kicks Fredericks in the back. Ethan with a forearm smash. Fredericks answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks is raining down forearms in the corner. Fredericks repeatedly stomps on Ethan’s chest. Fredericks delivers The Missile Dropkick. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count.

Ethan drives Fredericks back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ethan with clubbing elbow smashes. Fredericks launches Ethan over the top rope. Fredericks rocks Ethan with a forearm smash. Fredericks goes for The Suicide Dive, but Ethan counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ethan with The Orihara MoonSault. Ethan rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Fredericks with a Running Knee Strike. Fredericks uppercuts Ethan. Fredericks has Ethan draped across the top strand. Fredericks with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Ethan. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Ethan applies a waist lock. Fredericks decks Ethan with a back elbow smash. Ethan denies The MD. Ethan connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Fredericks denies The Package PileDriver. Third Forearm Exchange. Ethan kicks Fredericks in the gut. Ethan HeadButts Fredericks. Fredericks responds with The SpineBuster. Fredericks plants Ethan with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

Second Match: El Phantasmo vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

Rehwoldt attacks Phantasmo before the bell rings. Rehwoldt repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Rehwoldt uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rehwoldt slams Phantasmo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Rehwoldt poses for the crowd. Rehwoldt hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rehwoldt. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Rehwoldt. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo dropkicks Rehwoldt. Phantasmo with a leaping back elbow smash. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo slaps Rehwoldt in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old-School Arm-Drag. Rehwoldt side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo launches Rehwoldt over the top rope. Rehwoldt with a straight right hand. Rehwoldt slams Phantasmo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt with The Slingshot Senton.

Rehwoldt ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Rehwoldt with The Running Boot. Rehwoldt mocks Phantasmo. Rehwoldt is choking Phantasmo with his boot. Rehwoldt scores a left jab. Rehwoldt continues to slam Phantasmo’s head on the turnbuckle pads. Rehwoldt whips Phantasmo into the red turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt with a Running Hip Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Rehwoldt with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Rehwoldt another left jab. Rehwoldt HeadButts Phantasmo. Rehwoldt is mauling Phantasmo in the corner. Rehwoldt takes a bow. Rehwoldt with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Rehwoldt. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Rehwoldt. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo with a double handed chop.

Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Rehwoldt. Phantasmo with The Flying Elbow Strike. Rehwoldt blocks The Sudden Death. Rehwoldt escapes The UFO. Rehwoldt with a Modified SpineBuster for a two count. Rehwoldt is displaying his frustration. Rehwoldt ascends to the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rehwoldt denies The SuperPlex. Rehwoldt rakes the back of Phantasmo. Rehwoldt lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Rehwoldt. Phantasmo kicks Rehwoldt in the chest. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rehwoldt denies The CR II. Rehwoldt rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Phantasmo delivers The Sudden Death. Phantasmo connects with The CR II. Phantasmo plants Rehwoldt with his Swanton Bomb/MoonSault Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Taylor Rust For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Rust applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor backs Rust into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rust applies a front face lock. Lawlor grabs the left leg of Rust. Rust with a double leg takedown. Lawlor retreats to the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lawlor backs Rust into the ropes. Lawlor rakes the eyes of Rust. Lawlor whips Rust across the ring. Lawlor with two running knee lifts. Rust reverses out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Rust leapfrogs over Lawlor. Rust drops down on the canvas. Rust clotheslines Lawlor. Rust with a side headlock takeover. Rust takes control of the left arm of Lawlor. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Lawlor flexes his muscles. Rust applies The Full Nelson Lock. Rust with two side headlock takeovers. Rust puts his knee on Lawlor’s chest for a one count. Rust applies an arm-bar. Rust transitions into a Modified Cobra Twist. Lawlor backs Rust into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Rust. Lawlor applies a waist lock. Rust decks Lawlor with a back elbow smash. Rust repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Lawlor. Rust ascends to the top turnbuckle. Lawlor with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Lawlor stomps on the right knee of Rust. Lawlor with a knee drop. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Rust slaps Lawlor in the face. Rust with forearm shivers. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Rust. Lawlor kicks the right knee of Rust. Lawlor repeatedly slams the right leg of Rust on the ring apron. Lawlor struts around the ringside area. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Rust repeatedly drives Lawlor shoulder first into the ring post. Rust applies the cravate. Lawlor delivers the chop block. Lawlor wraps the right leg of Rust around the bottom rope. Lawlor kicks Rust in the face. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rust. Lawlor stomps on the midsection of Rust. Lawlor applies The Sharpshooter. Rust grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rust avoids The Ankle Lock. Rust with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rust drops Lawlor with The Pump Kick. Rust goes for The Roundhouse Kick, but Lawlor counters with The Ankle Lock. Rust scores two forearm knockdowns. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Rust. Rust dives over Lawlor. Rust with a Spinning Back Kick. Rust with The Scissors Kick. Lawlor denies The Perfect Circle. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Rust lands The Suicide Dive. Rust rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Lawlor avoids The Swanton Bomb. Lawlor clotheslines the back of Rust’s neck. Lawlor ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rust nails Lawlor with The Pump Kick. Rust with The SuperPlex.

Forearm Exchange. Rust with a big palm strike. Rust with a back elbow smash. Lawlor hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Rust backs Lawlor into the red turnbuckle pad. Rust with forearm shivers. Lawlor applies The Triangle Choke. Rust with The SitOut PowerBomb. Rust goes for The Perfect Circle, but Jorel Nelson gets in the way. Rust sends Nelson crashing into Isaacs. Rust escapes The Rear Naked Choke. Rust with The Big Boot. Rust with The Rolling Elbow. Rust connects with The Perfect Circle for a two count. Rust repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Lawlor. Lawlor with clubbing uppercuts across the right knee of Rust. Lawlor with a Modified SpineBuster for a one count. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rust dodges The Discus Lariat. Rust applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rust with a Ripcord Boot. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rust. Lawlor applies a straight jacket hold. Lawlor drops Rust with The Reverse Kamigoye. Lawlor makes Rust pass out to The Rear Naked Choke. After the match, Clark Connors declares himself the next challenger for the Strong Openweight Title to close the show.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

