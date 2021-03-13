NJPW Strong Results 3/12/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Riegel Twins vs. Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown

Adrian Quest and Sterling Riegel will start things off. Sterling with a waist lock takedown. Sterling flexes his muscles. Sterling with a waist lock go-behind. Quest applies a top wrist lock. Quest transitions into a hammerlock. Quest uppercuts the left shoulder of Sterling. Quest grabs a side wrist lock. Sterling applies a side headlock. Sterling with a side headlock takeover. Quest transitions into another hammerlock. Test Of Strength. Quest with two toe kicks. Quest with a lucha libre arm-drag. Quest follows that with a drop toe hold. Quest rolls Sterling over for a two count. Brown and Logan are tagged in. Brown applies a waist lock. Brown goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Logan holds onto the ropes. Logan with a double leapfrog. Brown kicks Logan in the chest. Logan avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Misfired Leg Sweeps. Logan with a basement dropkick. Logan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Sterling tags himself in. Double Wrist Lock. Leaping Mid-Kick/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count.

Sterling stomps on Brown’s back. Sterling talks smack to Quest. Sterling hammers down on the back of Brown’s neck. Sterling applies a front face lock. Sterling tags in Logan. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Logan knocks Quest off the ring apron. Logan stomps on Brown’s back for a two count. Logan applies a side headlock. Brown with heavy bodyshots. Logan scores the elbow knockdown. Logan drives Brown back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Logan tags in Sterling. Logan with two forearm smashes. Sterling kicks Brown in the face. Sterling with The Standing MoonSault. Logan lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Sterling with a jackknife cover for a two count. Sterling argues with the referee. Short-Arm Reversal by Brown. Brown with The Half & Half Suplex. Brown tags in Quest. Quest with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Quest knocks Logan off the apron. Quest clotheslines Sterling. Quest kicks Sterling in the gut. Quest with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Quest applies a rear chin lock. Quest with a vicious crossface. Quest applies the cravate. Quest hammers down on the back of Sterling’s neck. Quest applies a front face lock. Brown tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Brown with a double sledge. Brown unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Brown tags in Quest. Quest kicks Sterling in the ribs. Quest applies a rear chin lock. Quest with another crossface. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Logan runs into the ring. Quest continues to dish out crossfaces. Quest punches Sterling in the back. Quest whips Sterling across the ring. Quest clotheslines Sterling for a two count. Quest with a low dropkick. Brown tags himself in.

Brown goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sterling lands back on his feet. Sterling decks Quest with a back elbow smash. Sterling rolls under a clothesline from Brown. Sterling tags in Logan. Logan ducks under two clotheslines from Brown. Logan with a running clothesline. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Logan dumps Brown out of the ring. Logan lands The Suicide Dive. Logan rolls Brown back into the ring. Logan with a back elbow smash. Logan dives over Brown. Logan hits The Leaping DDT for a two count. Quest with a Spinning Back Kick to Sterling. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest dropkicks Sterling. Quest with forearm shivers. Double Fallaway Slam. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckle pad. Brown follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Logan. Quest with a SpingBoard SomerSault Plancha. Brown bickers with Quest. Quest rolls Logan back into the ring. Brown continues to argue with Quest. Logan connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Riegel Twins via Pinfall

Second Match: Hikuleo vs. Jordan Clearwater In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Hikueo kicks Clearwater in the gut. Hikuleo punches Clearwater in the back. Hikuleo dumps Clearwater out of the ring. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Clearwater side steps Hikuleo into the steel ring post. Clearwater rolls Hikuleo back into the ring. Clearwater denies The Chokeslam. Clearwater backs Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Clearwater hammers down on the left shoulder of Hikuleo. Clearwater wraps the left shoulder of Hikuleo around the top rope. Hikuleo with a straight right hand. Clearwater with two clotheslines. Hikuleo refuses to go down. Clearwater continues to work on the left shoulder of Hikuelo. Clearwater backs Hikuleo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hikuleo dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo kicks the right hamstring of Clearwater. Hikuleo pulls Clearwater down to the mat.

Hikuleo stomps on Clearwater’s back. Hikuleo is choking Clearwater with his knee. Hikuleo with clubbing elbow smashes. Hikuleo sends Clearwater shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with the lateral press for a two count. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo starts choking Clearwater. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Hikuleo toys around with Clearwater. Chop Exchange. Hikuleo goes into the cover for a two count.

Hikuleo bodyslams Clearwater. Hikuleo with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Clearwater decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Clearwater side steps Hikuleo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Clearwater avoids the knife edge chop. Clearwater thrust kicks the midsection of Hikuleo. Hikuleo denies The Running Bulldog. Clearwater ducks under two clotheslines from Hikuleo. Clearwater with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Hikuleo avoids The Midas Touch. Clearwater negates The Gunslinger. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater with The Discus Lariat. Clearwater goes for The Midas Touch, but Hikuleo counters with The Powerslam for a two count. Hikuleo connects with The Samoan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Rosser is playing mind games with Kratos. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Kratos launches Rosser to the corner. Rosser side steps Kratos into the red turnbuckle pad. Rosser applies a side headlock. Kratos whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser runs into Kratos. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kratos avoids The Rolling Elbow. Kratos drops Rosser with a shoulder tackle. Kratos stomps on the midsection of Rosser. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos backs Rosser into the ropes. Kratos with a gut punch. Kratos whips Rosser across the ring. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos whips Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a Vertical Toss. Kratos backs Rosser into the ropes. Rosser kicks Kratos in the face. Rosser dumps Kratos out of the ring. Rosser avoids the steel ring post. Rosser with two running hip checks. Rosser continues to kick Kratos in the face. Kratos yanks Rosser out of the ring.

Kratos starts removing the ringside padding. Kratos takes out the legs of Rosser. Kratos slams Rosser’s head on the ring apron. Kratos punches Rosser in the ribs. Kratos with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Kratos rolls Rosser back into the ring. Kratos stomps on the midsection of Rosser. Kratos with a Big Biel Throw. Kratos hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos with clubbing elbow smashes. Kratos repeatedly drives his knee into Rosser’s back. Kratos with two palm strikes. Kratos blasts Rosser with a knife edge chop. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Kratos whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser with a knee lift. Kratos rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Rosser and Kratos are trading back and forth shots. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Rosser tackles Kratos out of the ring. Rosser with Two Running Leg Drops off the ring apron.

Kratos gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Rosser with three running knee strikes. Kratos refuses to stay down. Rosser clotheslines the back of Kratos neck. Rosser with a Lariat for a two count. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Machine Gun Chops. Rosser kicks Kratos in the face. Kratos with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Rosser with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos backs Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rosser hammers down on the back of Kratos neck. Kratos slaps Rosser in the face. Kratos puts Rosser on the top turnbuckle. Kratos with an open palm strike. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Complete slugfest in the corner. Rosser connects with The Gut Check for a two count. Rosser is raining down elbow smashes. Rosser with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Kratos denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Kratos decks Rosser with a back elbow smash. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kratos clotheslines Rosser back into the ring. Kratos goes for The Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Rosser rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo attacks Rosser from behind. Kratos drops Rosser with The Discus Lariat. Hikuleo plants Rosser with The Chokeslam to close the show. Hikuleo says that he wants Rosser in the first round of the New Japan Cup USA Tournament.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

