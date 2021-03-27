NJPW Strong Results 3/26/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Clark Connors In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Connors Spears Perkins. Connors with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s. Perkins regroups in the corner. Connors with a knife edge chop. Connors with a Big Biel Throw. Connors follows that with a running elbow smash. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors with another biel throw for a one count. Connors applies a front face lock. Perkins transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Connors goes for a Powerslam, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins dumps Connors out of the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado. Perkins rolls Connors back into the ring. Perkins with a Slingshot Senton for a one count.

Perkins applies The Indian Death Lock. Test Of Strength. Perkins repeatedly kicks Connors in the chest. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Perkins DDT’s the left knee of Connors for a two count. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Connors with an inside cradle for a two count. Perkins dives over Connors. Connors denies The Tornado DDT. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins follows that with a knee crusher. Perkins with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Connors decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins runs around with Connors. Connors Powerslams Perkins.

Machine Gun Chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Connors delivers The Pounce for a two count. Connors tells Perkins to get up. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Connors. Connors avoids The Mamba Splash. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Connors with a double hand chop. Connors denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Connors with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Perkins refuses to quit. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins blocks it. Connors fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Connors kicks Perkins n the face. Perkins with a mid-air ankle pick. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Connors rolls Perkins over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

Second Match: Blake Christian vs. Chris Dickinson In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Christian kicks Dickinson in the face. Dickinson reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian runs around Dickinson. Dickinson drops down on the canvas. Dickinson with an arm-drag takeover. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Christian whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson leapfrogs over Christian. Christian rolls Dickinson over for a two count. Christian rolls under Dickinson. Christian with a Headscissors Takeover. Christian pops back on his feet. Christian with The 619. Dickinson dropkicks Christian in mid-air. Dickinson applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Christian grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson stomps on the left knee of Christian. Dickinson applies a toe and ankle hold. Christian with forearm shivers. Dickinson answers with a knife edge chop. Dickinson talks smack to Christian. Dickinson sends Christian face first into the turnbuckle pad. Dickinson wraps the left leg of Christian around the bottom rope.

The referee admonishes Dickinson. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson whips Christian across the ring. Christian flips over a lariat from Dickinson. Christian with the backslide cover for a two count. Christian with a Spinning Heel Kick. Christian drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Christian with a Pump Knee Strike. Christian drops Dickinson with The Reverse Slingblade for a two count. Dickinson launches Christian over the top rope. Dickinson decks Christian with a back elbow smash. Christian with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Christian lands The SomerSault Plancha. Christian rolls Dickinson back into the ring. Christian goes for The SpringBoard 450 Splash, but Dickinson gets his knees up in the air. Christian ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Christian with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count.

Christian with a Hurricanrana. Christian follows that with The Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian rolls Dickinson over for a two count. Dickinson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Christian counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Dickinson PowerBombs Christian for a two count. Christian applies The Guillotine Choke. Dickinson drives Christian back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Dickinson applies The Heel Hook. Christian refuses to quit. Dickinson targets the right leg of Christian. Dickinson goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian goes for The Pump Knee Strike, but Dickinson counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Christian repeatedly kicks Dickinson in the back. Christian trips Dickinson. Dickinson denies The SpringBoard Slice Bread. Dickinson with a Half Nelson German Suplex. Dickinson connects with The Leg Clutch PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Dickinson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: David Finlay & Karl Fredericks vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight w/JR Kratos

David Finlay and Tom Lawlor will start things off. Lawlor struts around the ring. Test Of Strength. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor brings Finlay down to the mat. Chain grappling exchange. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Lawlor answers with a headscissors neck lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fredericks and Limelight are tagged in. Fredericks with a waist lock takedown. Fredericks grapples around Limelight. Limelight reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Fredericks applies a side headlock. Limelight tugs on Fredericks hair. Fredericks unloads two chops. Fredericks with the irish whip. Limelight dives over Fredericks. Fredericks leapfrogs over Limelight. Limelight lunges over Fredericks. Short-Arm Reversal by Fredericks. Fredericks with three shoulder blocks for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks kicks Limelight in the back for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay punches Limelight in the back.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Finlay applies a rear chin lock. Fredericks tags himself in. Fredericks kicks Limelight in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Limelight. Fredericks bodyslams Limelight. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks with another european uppercut. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Fredericks. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the back. Fredericks decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Lawlor pulls Fredericks out of the ring. Fredericks runs after Lawlor. Limelight dropkicks the left knee of Fredericks. Limelight knocks Finlay off the ring apron. Limelight with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Limelight kicks Fredericks in the ribs. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the gut. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Fredericks kicks Lawlor in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Short-Arm Scissors. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of Fredericks. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor tags in Limelight.

Limelight blasts Finlay off the apron. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Fredericks in the back. Limelight toys around with Fredericks. Limelight kicks the left knee of Fredericks. Limelight drops Fredericks with The DDT for a two count. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Limelight is choking Fredericks with his knee. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the back. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Limelight continues to knock Finlay off the apron. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Running Bulldog/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Limelight wraps the left leg of Fredericks around the bottom rope. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Lawlor DDT’s the left knee of Fredericks. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor transitions into The Ankle Lock. Fredericks sends Lawlor face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Fredericks tags in Finlay.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Limelight. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Lawlor kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Finlay dropkicks Lawlor. Finlay with three running elbow smashes. Finlay drops Lawlor with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Lawlor denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Lawlor hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but Lawlor counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. Fredericks and Limelight are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Limelight delivers his combination offense. Fredericks uppercuts Limelight. Fredericks with a Running Boot. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks follows that with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count.

Fredericks goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Limelight counters with The Cutter for a two count. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Fredericks avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Fredericks drops Limelight with The SpineBuster for a two count. Limelight denies The Manifest Destiny. Lawlor made the blind tag. Lawlor clears the ring. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with an Overhead Kick. Lawlor is out on his feet. Fredericks unloads his combination offense. Lawlor with another Exploder Suplex for a two count. Limelight dumps Finlay out of the ring. SuperKick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Lawlor goes back to The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Fredericks shoves Lawlor into Limelight. Fredericks tags in Finlay. Uppercut Party. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Finlay with The One Legged Dropkick for a two count. Lawlor hits The Spike Driver. Finlay responds with The Stunner. Limelight connects with The Small Package Driver for a two count. Finlay avoids The PK. Finlay rolls Limelight over for a two count. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Finlay with an Inside Out Lariat. Finlay plants Limelight with The Last Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay & Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

