NJPW Strong Results 3/5/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Clark Connors & Kevin Knight vs. Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin

Kevin Knight and Alex Coughlin will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coughlin with a bottom wrist lock takeover. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight backs Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Knight with a knife edge chip. Coughlin kicks Knight in the gut. Uppercut Exchange. Coughlin repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Knight with a Counter Hip Toss for a two count. Coughlin avoids the foot stomp. Coughlin with a single leg takedown. Knight escapes the pinning combination. Connors and Fredericks are tagged in. Fredericks pie faces Connors. Fredericks backs Connors into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks applies a side headlock. Connors whips Fredericks across the ring. Fredericks runs into Connors. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Connors leapfrogs over Fredericks. Connors with a misdirection shoulder block. Fredericks kicks Connors in the face. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Connors. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks leapfrogs over Connors. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks leapfrogs over Connors. Fredericks goes for a Crossbody Block, but Connors rolls him over for a two count. Connors stomps on Fredericks back. Connors uppercuts Fredericks. Connors slams Fredericks head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Connors tags in Knight.

Knight knocks Coughlin off the ring apron. Connors and Knight repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a one count. Knight stomps on Fredericks back. Fredericks with a shot to the midsection of Knight. Knight punches Fredericks in the back. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Fredericks holds onto the ropes. Coughlin knocks Connors off the apron. Coughlin repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Fredericks kicks Knight in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Fredericks stomps on Knight’s back. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Fredericks slams Knight’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Coughlin tags himself in. Coughlin stomps on Knight’s chest. Coughlin applies a bottom wrist lock. Coughlin Powerslams Knight for a two count. Coughlin grapevines the legs of Knight. Coughlin applies the bow and arrow stretch. Coughlin transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Coughlin tags in Fredericks. Fredericks stomps on Knight’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks repeatedly kicks Knight in the back for a two count. Fredericks bodyslams Knight. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Knight bodyslams Fredericks. Connors and Coughlin are tagged in.

Double Shoulder Block. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Connors kicks Coughlin in the gut. Connors with a forearm smash. Connors ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Coughlin side steps Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks with a leaping back elbow smash. Knight answers with one of his own. Coughlin kicks Knight in the gut. Coughlin punches Knight in the back. Coughlin with a toe kick. Coughlin with a Double GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Connors is raining down elbow smashes. Connors ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Connors Spears Coughlin. Fredericks and Knight are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Knight. Knight dropkicks Fredericks for a one count. Knight stomps on Fredericks chest. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight repeatedly stomps on Fredericks back. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Fredericks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Knight counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Knight rolls Fredericks over for a two count. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Coughlin with The Fallaway Slam. Knight uppercuts Coughlin. Knight delivers his combination offense. Coughlin with a double handed chop. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks connects with The Manifest Destiny to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. The DKC In A New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Lawlor drops DKC with The Big Boot. DKC dropkicks Lawlor. DKC repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Lawlor pulls DKC out of the ring. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor goes for a Bodyslam, but DKC lands back on his feet. DKC ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. DKC kicks Lawlor in the gut. DKC bodyslams Lawlor on the floor. DKC rolls Lawlor back into the ring. DKC ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Lawlor blocks a boot from DKC. DKC with The Spinning Back Fist. DKC with another bodyslam. DKC follows that with The DKC Chop for a two count. DKC repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s back. Lawlor with a forearm smash. DKC grabs the left shoulder of Lawlor. DKC with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. DKC stomps on Lawlor’s back. Lawlor ducks a tomahawk chop from DKC. Lawlor throws DKC into the turnbuckle pad.

Lawlor with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. DKC with forearm shivers. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of DKC. Lawlor kicks DKC in the chest. Lawlor is lighting up DKC’s chest. Lawlor is raining down forearm shivers. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Lawlor applies an arm-bar. Lawlor grabs a side wrist lock. Lawlor uppercuts the left shoulder of DKC. Lawlor with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Lawlor continues to kick the left hamstring of DKC. Lawlor DDT’s the left leg of DKC. Lawlor applies a Double Knee Bar. DKC grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor applies a standing front chancery. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Lawlor with The Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Lawlor transitions into a cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor goes for a Bodyslam, but DKC lands back on his feet. DKC applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor drops DKC with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. DKC with desperation overhand chops. DKC grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor toys around with DKC. DKC avoids The RoundHouse Kick. DKC rolls Lawlor over for a two count. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC applies the guillotine choke. DKC with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC is lighting up Lawlor’s chest. DKC with a forearm smash. Lawlor catches DKC in mid-air. Lawlor with a Modified Uranage Slam. Lawlor goes for The Rear Naked Choke, but DKC counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. DKC transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lawlor hits The Gotch Style Slam. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor connects with The PK to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero In A New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match

Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rush with a drop toe hold. Rush applies a front face lock. Romero with a double leg takedown. Romero drops his weight on the left leg of Rush. Romero applies a leg lock. Rush transitions into a side headlock. Rush with a side headlock takedown. Romero answers with the headscissors neck lock. Rush with the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rush applies a side headlock. Romero whips Rush across the ring. Rush drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Rush cartwheels over Romero. Romero with a running shoulder tackle. Romero lunges over Rush. Dropkick Exchange. Romero dropkicks the left knee of Rush. Romero with The La Magistral for a two count. Rush regroups in the corner. Rush starts running around Romero. Rush crawls under Romero. Rush up kicks Romero in the face. Rush dropkicks Romero for a two count.

Rush with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Rush stomps on Romero’s chest. Rush with a straight right hand. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Rush with clubbing shoulder blocks. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero bodyslams Rush. Romero with an elbow drop. Rush kicks Romero in the gut. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Rush with a straight right hand. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Romero. Tip Up by Romero. Romero kicks Rush in the gut. Rush slings Romero across the ring. Rush nails Romero with The Pump Kick. Romero side steps Rush into the turnbuckle pad. Rush kicks Romero in the face. Romero drops Rush with The Rewind Kick for a two count. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Rush. Romero repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Rush. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Rush.

Romero is putting the boots to Rush. Romero uppercuts Rush. Rush with forearm shivers. Romero applies a wrist lock. Rush with a Windmill Kick. Rush scores two forearm knockdowns. Rush goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero applies a waist lock. Rush decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero answers with a running shoulder kick. Romero has Rush tied up in the ropes. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Romero is displaying his frustration. Romero repeatedly stomps on Rush’s chest. Rush denies The Shiranui. Rush with a back elbow smash. Forever Clotheslines. Rush drops Romero with a Flying Clothesline. Rush hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Romero denies The Come Up.

Rush with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Rush headbutts the midsection of Romero. Rush with a Modified Scissors Kick. Romero fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Romero uppercuts Rush. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Rush. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but Rush counters with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Romero wisely kicks the left shoulder of Rush. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Romero. Rush drops Romero with The Spinning Hook Kick. Rush goes for The Come Up, but Romero counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Romero with an inside cradle for a two count. Rush switch positions to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

