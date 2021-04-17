NJPW Strong Results 4/16/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, and The DKC vs. Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest, and Jordan Clearwater In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Coughlin and Barrett Brown will start things off. Coughlin with a mat return. Chain grappling exchange. Brown applies a key lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Clearwater and DKC are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. DKC stomps on the left foot of Clearwater. DKC drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle for a one count. DKC with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of DKC Clearwater goes for a Bodyslams, but DKC lands back on his feet. Knight and Quest are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quest slips over Knight’s back. Quest with a deep arm-drag. Quest dropkicks the left knee of Knight. Knight bodyslams Quest for a two count. Knight uppercuts Quest. Knight tags in DKC. Double Hip Toss for a two count. DKC with forearm shivers. Quest reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. DKC with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. DKC applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Brown kicks Quest in the back. Quest repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Quest hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. Quest tags in Brown.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Brown kicks DKC in the back. Brown stares at Coughlin. Brown punches DKC in the back. Brown bodyslams DKC for a two count. Brown applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags himself in. Misterioso kicks the left hamstring of DKC. Misterioso sends DKC face first into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with the irish whip. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso is choking DKC with his boot. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Misterioso hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Knight clears the ring. Misterioso continues to stomp on DKC’s chest. Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks DKC in the gut. Clearwater is putting the boots to DKC in the corner for a two count. DKC slaps Clearwater in the chest. Clearwater is choking DKC with his boot. Quest tags himself in. Quest kicks DKC in the ribs. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Quest punches DKC in the back. Quest tags in Brown. Quest starts bickering with Brown. DKC with a blindside attack. DKC with a RoundHouse Kick. Fredericks and Clearwater are tagged in.

Fredericks unloads four knife edge chops. Fredericks uppercuts Quest. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Fredericks in the gut. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks with a Stinger Splash. Fredericks follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Fredericks rocks Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater drops Fredericks with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater tags in Brown. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Brown. Fredericks holds onto the ropes. Knight made the blind tag. Fredericks kicks Brown in the face. Knight with a running shoulder tackle. Knight with three uppercuts Short-Arm Reversal by Brown. Brown thrust kicks the midsection of Knight. Brown with a knee lift. Brown with The Rolling Elbow.

Knight responds with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Knight with a Sliding Shoulder Tackle. Knight with a Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Clearwater decks Fredericks with a JawBreaker. Clearwater clotheslines Fredericks to the floor. Coughlin delivers The Pounce. Quest with a Spinning Back Kick. Quest with a Running Hurricanrana. Quest lands The Twisting Plancha. Misterioso with a Step Up Enzuigiri to DKC. Misterioso wipes out everybody with The SomerSault Plancha. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown connects with The Running Knee for a two count. Knight dropkicks Brown. Misterioso tags himself in. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of Misterioso. Knight whips Misterioso across the ring. Knight goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Misterioso SuperKicks Knight. Misterioso plants Knight with The MSO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest, and Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Hikuleo In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA

Lawlor is throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Hikuleo shoves Lawlor into the canvas. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Hikuleo. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Bodyshot/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hikuleo. Lawlor goes for a drop toe hold, but Hikuleo blocks it. Hikuleo with two forearm smashes. Hikuleo denies The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hikuleo with another forearm smash. Hikuleo sends Lawlor to the corner. Lawlor side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Lawlor with a chop block. Lawlor goes back to kicking the left hamstring of Hikuleo. Lawlor applies The CrossFace. Hikuleo hits The Samoan Drop. Hikuleo is putting the boots to Lawlor. Hikuleo starts choking Lawlor. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Chop Exchange. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Hikuleo wth a corner clothesline. Hikuleo follows that with The Running Powerslam for a two count.

Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo continues to choke Lawlor. Hikuleo sends Lawlor to the ring apron. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo drives Lawlor face first into the steel ring post. Hikuleo HeadButts Lawlor. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo drives Lawlor back first into the edge of the ring frame. Hikuleo goes for The Big Boot, but Lawlor blocks it. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hikuleo. Lawlor with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor applies The Knee Bar. Hikuleo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor applies The Triangle Choke. Hikuleo BuckleBombs Lawlor into the ring post. Lawlor answers with another chop block. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock on the outside. Lawlor decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Hikuleo throws Lawlor into the steel barricade. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King vs. Lio Rush In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup USA

King talks smack to Rush after the bell rings. King pie faces Rush. Rush sticks and moves. King launches Rush to the corner. Rush side steps King into the turnbuckle pad. Rush trips King. Rush with a Windmill Kick for a one count. Rush avoids The Pump Kick. Rush sends King tumbling to the floor. Rush goes for The Suicide Dive, but King counters with The Chokeslam on the ring apron. King nails Rush with The Pump Kick. King levels Rush with a Body Avalanche. King tells Rush to get up. King with a Big Biel Throw for a one count. King blasts Rush with a knife edge chop. King with a straight right hand. King is choking Rush with his boot. King whips Rush chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. King continues to choke Rush with his boot. The referee admonishes King. King punches Rush in the back.

Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the cravate. King transitions into The Cobra Twist. King with clubbing blows to Rush’s ribs for a two count. King toys around with Rush. Rush is displaying his fighting spirit. Rush kicks the left hamstring of King. Forearm Exchange. King puts Rush on the top turnbuckle. King with a blistering chop. Rush HeadButts King. Rush kicks King in the face. King with a knee lift. King goes for a PowerBomb, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush with a HandSpring Kick. Rush with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rush follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. King gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Rush connects with The Final Hour for a two count. King fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of King. Rush with a Spinning Heel Kick. Rush goes for The Come Up, but King counters with The Release German Suplex. King with an Inside Out Lariat. King plants Rush with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

