First Match: Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos) vs. TJ Perkins & Clark Connors

JR Kratos and Clark Connors will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kratos shoves Connors. Strong lockup. Kratos continues to outpower Connors. Connors tags in Perkins. Perkins sticks and moves. Perkins applies a side headlock. Kratos cartwheels around Perkins. Perkins is shocked. Kratos denies The Octopus Stretch. Dickinson inadvertently chops Kratos. Perkins applies The Double Octopus Stretch. Perkins kicks Dickinson in the gut. Assisted Spinning DDT. Perkins tags in Connors. Connors unloads three knife edge chops. Kratos with a Counter Hip Toss. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Double Hip Toss. Perkins with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Connors with an elbow drop for a two count.

Kratos drives Connors back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kratos tags in Dickinson. Dickinson kicks Connors in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Dickinson applies a front face lock. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Dickinson kicks Perkins off the ring apron. Connors decks Dickinson with a back elbow smash. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Pop Up Push Kick. Connors inadvertently runs into Perkins. Dickinson scores the elbow knockdown. Dickinson dumps Perkins out of the ring. Dickinson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dickinson sends Connors to the corner. Dickinson tags in Kratos. Kratos delivers a gut punch. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Dickinson.

Dickinson kicks Connors in the ribs. Dickinson with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies a rear chin lock. Dickinson tags in Kratos. Kratos kicks Connors in the face. Kratos with clubbing knee strikes for a two count. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Krato rocks Connors with a forearm smash. Kratos tags in Dickinson. Dickinson is choking Connors with his boot. Kratos attacks Connors behind the referee’s back. Connors is displaying his fighting spirit. Dickinson kicks Connors in the gut. Dickinson goes for The BrainBuster, but Connors lands back on his feet. Connors rolls under a clothesline from Dickinson. Connors tags in Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins with The Helluva Kick. Perkins gets Dickinson tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Dickinson denies The Detonation Kick. Connors made the blind tag.

Dickinson goes for The BrainBuster, but Connors gets in the way. Connors is lighting up Dickinson’s chest. Connors uppercuts Dickinson. Dickinson with a chop/forearm combination. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Connors Powerslams Dickinson for a two count. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Perkins gets Kratos trapped in The Octopus Stretch. Team Filthy refuses to quit. Kratos with a double sledge. Connors with desperation chops. Perkins pulls Dickinson out of the ring. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Kratos lands back on his feet. Connors Spears Kratos. Dickinson with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dickinson drills Connors with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kratos tags himself in. Dickinson connects with The Death Valley Driver. Connors with an inside cradle for a two count. Connors with a double leg takedown. Kratos negates The Boston Crab. Kratos with a single leg dropkick. Kratos plants Connors with The Game Changer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Team Filthy via Pinfall

Second Match: Rocky Romero vs. Wheeler Yuta

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Yuta with a waist lock go-behind. Romero with a drop toe hold. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Romero with a fireman’s carry takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta grapevines the legs of Romero. Yuta drops his elbow on the back of Romero. Yuta applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of Yuta. Romero with a knee drop. Yuta works on the left leg of Romero. Yuta figure fours the legs of Romero. Romero with a back heel trip. Romero transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yuta denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Romero with a single leg takedown. Romero applies a side headlock. Yuta whips Romero across the ring. Romero drops Yuta with two shoulder tackles. Romero drops down on the canvas. Leg Sweep Exchange. Yuta with two deep arm-drags. Yuta leapfrogs over Romero. Yuta crawls under Romero. Yuta dropkicks Romero. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta with a knee drop for a two count.

Yuta applies a rear chin lock. Romero backs Yuta into the blue turnbuckle pad. Romero with a shoulder block. Chop Exchange. Yuta slams Romero’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta kicks Romero in the face. Yuta decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Yuta goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Romero ducks out of the way. Romero applies The Octopus Stretch. Romero with a knee lift. Romero stands on the left hand of Yuta. Romero stomps on the left shoulder of Yuta. Romero grabs a side wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Yuta. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero works on the left wrist of Yuta. Yuta with forearm shivers. Romero answers with an arm-ringer. Romero goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta counters with a Crossbody Block. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Romero. Yuta with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count.

Yuta kicks Romero in the face. Yuta with a Fake Out Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Romero with an arm-ringer. Yuta hammers down on the right knee of Romero. Yuta with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Yuta applies The Modified Indian Death Lock. Yuta transitions into The STF. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero is throwing haymakers at Yuta. Romero slams the left shoulder of Yuta on the top rope. Romero kicks Yuta in the chest. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Yuta denies The Shiranui. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Yuta with a Rebound Chop. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Romero with three sharp elbow strikes. Romero traps the left shoulder of Yuta. Romero hits The Falcon Arrow. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yuta rolls Romero over for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Yuta dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Yuta with a flurry of rollups. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero connects with The Standing Shiranui for a two count. Romero makes Yuta tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Brody King For The Inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Lawlor is playing mind games with King. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. King backs Lawlor into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. King with a liver shot. Stalemate in the corner. King with forearm shivers. King blocks a boot from Lawlor. Chain grappling exchange. King with a single leg takedown. Lawlor brings King down to the mat. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor tells King to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of King. King with a forearm smash. King kicks Lawlor out of the ring. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. King punches Lawlor in the back. King stomps on Lawlor’s back. King with another chop/forearm combination. King punches Lawlor in the chest. Lawlor rakes the eyes of King. Lawlor lures King to the outside. King denies the ankle pick. King hammers down on the ribcage of Lawlor. King applies a front face lock. King drops Lawlor with a forearm smash. King with a blistering chop. King levels Lawlor with a Body Avalanche.

King goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Lawlor ducks out of the way. Lawlor wraps the left leg of King around the steel ring post. Lawlor applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor stands on the left ankle of King. King decks Lawlor with a back elbow smash. King kicks Lawlor in the chest. King with a forearm smash. King inadvertently chops the ring post. Lawlor slams the right hand of King on the apron. Lawlor attacks the right hand of King. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Lawlor whips King into the steel barricade. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of King. King gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. King rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor delivers a running forearm smash. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing blows to King’s back. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor follows that with three short-arm clotheslines. King with The Senton Splash for a one count. Chop Exchange. King with two clotheslines. King with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. King hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Lawlor denies The Gonzo Bomb. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. King puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle pad. King with clubbing blows to Lawlor’s back. King HeadButts Lawlor. King with The SuperPlex for a two count. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor with the jackknife cover for a two count. King connects with The PileDriver for a two count. King slaps Lawlor in the face. King talks smack to Lawlor. King with forearm shivers. Lawlor kicks the left knee of King. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with The Uranage Slam for a one count. King rises back on his feet. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of King. Lawlor drops King with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor goes for The Discus Lariat, but King counters with The German Suplex. King with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. King goes for The Gonzo Bomb, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor applies The Cattle Mutilation. Lawlor transitions into The CrossFace. Lawlor kicks King in the back. King denies The PK. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from King. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor blasts King with The PK. Lawlor makes King pass out to The Rear Naked Choke. After the match, Chris Dickinson informs Lawlor that he’ll be the first challenger for the Openweight Title.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

