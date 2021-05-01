NJPW Strong Results 4/30/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. The DKC

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takeover. DKC applies a headscissors neck lock. Perkins grapevines the legs of DKC. Perkins applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. DKC falls on top of Perkins for a one count. Chain grappling exchange. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Perkins with The Filipino Crunch. Perkins repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Perkins whips DKC across the ring. Perkins clotheslines DKC for a two count. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Perkins with a forearm smash. Perkins bodyslams DKC. Perkins figure fours the legs of DKC. Perkins applies a hammerlock. DKC with a chop/forearm combination. DKC sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins drops DKC with The RoundHouse Kick. Perkins sweeps out the legs of DKC. Perkins is choking DKC with his boot. Perkins with The Running Boot. Perkins kicks DKC in the back for a two count.

Perkins dumps DKC back first on the canvas. Perkins goes for The Slingshot Senton, but DKC ducks out of the way. DKC with a Running Dropkick. DKC with another chop/forearm combination. DKC follows that with a Spinning Back Fist. DKC kicks out the legs of Perkins. DKC with The Running Bulldog. DKC connects with The DKC Chop for a two count. DKC applies The Triangle Choke. Perkins responds with The Knee Bar. DKC grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of DKC. Perkins goes for a Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but DKC counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Perkins goes for The Detonation Bomb, but DKC counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. DKC applies The Grounding Cobra Twist. Perkins rolls DKC over for a two count. Perkins makes DKC tap out to The STF.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Submission

Second Match: Fred Rosser & Ren Narita vs. Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight

Fred Rosser and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Knight answers with the headscissors escape. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Knight with a single leg takedown. Knight applies a leg lock. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Knight with two uppercuts. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Rosser dumps Knight out of the ring. Knight with clubbing uppercuts. Knight whips Rosser across the ring. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Rosser holds onto the ropes. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser talks smack to Knight. Rosser drives Knight back first into the turnbuckle pad. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Knight repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Knight continues to dish out uppercuts in the corner. Rosser with The Counter Hip Toss. Rosser drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Rosser with another leg drop for a two count. Rosser with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Rosser walks over Knight. Rosser tags in Narita.

Narita stomps on Knight’s chest. Rosser with a Front Suplex on top of Knight for a two count. Knight shoves Narita. Knight tags in Coughlin. Test Of Strength. Chain grappling exchange. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Narita applies a hammerlock. Narita grabs a rear chin lock. Narita transitions into a side headlock. Coughlin whips Narita across the ring. Coughlin runs into Narita. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Coughlin with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Coughlin with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Coughlin applies a front face lock. Coughlin tags in Knight. Double Hip Toss. Coughlin knocks Rosser off the ring apron. Knight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosser starts brawling with Coughlin. Knight joins the fray. Knight dumps Rosser out of the ring. Knight with another Hip Toss. Knight with a double foot stomp for a two count. Knight follows that with an uppercut/forearm combination. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Narita repeatedly stomps on Knight’s back. Narita kicks Coughlin off the apron. Narita tags in Rosser.

Rosser and Narita gangs up on Knight. Rosser with clubbing knee strikes. Rosser with a short-arm clothesline. Rosser with a knee drop for a two count. Rosser tags in Narita. Narita stomps on the midsection of Knight. Narita sends Knight to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita with The Head Capture Suplex for a two count. Narita delivers his combination offense. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Knight dropkicks Narita. Rosser and Coughlin are tagged in. Coughlin runs into Rosser. Coughlin uppercuts Rosser. Rosser HeadButts Coughlin. Rosser with heavy bodyshots. Rosser with a hip smash. Coughlin drops Rosser with a flying shoulder tackle. Rosser kicks Coughlin in the face. Rosser hammers down on the back of Coughlin’s neck. Rosser with combination lariats. Rosser with a Running Boot.

Rosser goes for a Hip Toss, but Coughlin counters with a knee lift. Coughlin hits The Delayed GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Coughlin tags in Knight. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Narita breaks up the submission hold. Narita whips Coughlin across the ring. Narita goes for The Spin Kick, but Coughlin counters with The Reverse Fallaway Slam. Rosser HeadButts Knight. Rosser with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Narita dumps Coughlin out of the ring. Narita and Coughlin are brawling on the outside. Chop Exchange. Knight with three uppercuts. Rosser drives Knight back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Rosser with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rosser puts Knight on the top turnbuckle. Knight kicks Rosser in the gut. Knight slaps Rosser in the chest. Rosser and Knight are trading back and forth shots. Knight goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Rosser counters with The Gut Check. Rosser connects with The Basement Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Ren Narita via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Clark Connors

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Connors with a wrist lock takedown. Fredericks answers with the headscissors escape. Connors backs Fredericks into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Fredericks with a bottom wrist lock takedown. Connors rolls Fredericks over for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks applies a side headlock. Connors whips Fredericks across the ring. Fredericks runs into Connors. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle for a one count. Connors with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s for a one count. Connors punches Fredericks in the back. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Fredericks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Connors lands back on his feet. Fredericks decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Fredericks with a knife edge chop. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks leapfrogs over Connors. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks with a running knee lift. Connors regroups on the outside.

Connors rocks Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks kicks Connors off the ring apron. Fredericks lands The Suicide Dive. Connors drives Fredericks back first into the apron. Connors sends Fredericks shoulder first into the steel ring post. Connors resets the referee’s twenty count. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Connors rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Connors with the lateral press for a two count. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Connors with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Connors drops Fredericks with a flying double axe handle strike for a one count. Connors goes back to the rear chin lock. Connors applies a top wrist lock. Snap Mare Takeover/Axe Handle Exchange. Fredericks kicks Connors in the back for a two count. Fredericks with a gut punch. Fredericks whips Connors across the ring. Fredericks scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Fredericks with desperation covers. Fredericks with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Machine Gun Chops. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors follows that with The Release Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Fredericks decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Connors lands back on his feet. Connors applies a waist lock. Fredericks decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Connors with a forearm smash. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks applies The STF. Fredericks toys around with Connors. Connors denies The MD. Connors with a double leg takedown. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Connors kicks Fredericks in the face. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks has Connors perched on the top turnbuckle. Fredericks delivers The SuperPlex. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Connors. Connors kicks Fredericks in the gut. Connors with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Fredericks with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Connors and Fredericks are trading back and forth shots. Connors scores a left jab. Fredericks repeatedly kicks Connors in the face. Connors Powerslams Fredericks. Connors with a Release German Suplex. Connors connects with The Spear. Standing Switch Exchange. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Connors with a forearm smash. Fredericks unloads a series of strikes. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks plants Connors with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

