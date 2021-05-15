NJPW Strong Results 5/14/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero vs. AJZ

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. AJZ with a waist lock takedown. AJZ backs Romero into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. AJZ taunts Romero. Test Of Strength. AJZ applies a front face lock. Romero grabs the left shoulder of AJZ. AJZ backs Romero into the blue turnbuckle pad. Romero applies a side headlock. AJZ whips Romero across the ring. Romero runs into AJZ. Romero kicks the left hamstring of AJZ. AJZ drops down on the canvas. Romero grabs a side headlock. AJZ with heavy bodyshots. Romero ducks a clothesline from AJZ. AJZ with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. AJZ transitions into a ground and pound attack. AJZ rams the palm of his hand across Romero’s face. The referee admonishes AJZ. AJZ slams Romero’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. AJZ buries his shoulder into the midsection of Romero. AJZ with heavy bodyshots. AJZ with a southpaw haymaker. Romero grabs a wrist lock. Romero with a flying knee drop across the left shoulder of AJZ.

AJZ kicks Romero in the gut. AJZ HeadButts Romero. AJZ applies a wrist lock. AJZ with a shoulder block. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from AJZ. AJZ dives over Romero. AJZ dropkicks Romero for a two count. AJZ applies the cravate. Romero with heavy bodyshots. AJZ brings Romero down to the mat for a one count. AJZ applies a rear chin lock. Romero with elbows into the midsection of AJZ. AJZ punches Romero in the back. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of AJZ. AJZ scores a right jab. Romero fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of AJZ. Romero gets AJZ tied up in the ropes. AJZ blocks a boot from Romero. Romero is throwing haymakers at AJZ. AJZ rakes the eyes of Romero. AJZ drops Romero with The Slingshot DDT for a two count.

AJZ goes for a BrainBuster, but Romero lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero kicks the left shoulder of AJZ. Romero with clubbing chest kicks. Romero delivers The Flying Dropkick for a two count. AJZ denies The Shiranui. AJZ kicks Romero in the gut. AJZ hits The PumpHandle Powerslam for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Romero with another arm-ringer. Romero kicks the left shoulder of AJZ. AJZ with a Jumping Knee Strike. AJZ pulls down his right knee pad. AJZ tells Romero to get up. Romero avoids The SpringBoard Knee Strike. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. AJZ bites the right leg of Romero. AJZ with a Front Suplex for a two count. AJZ goes for a Death Valley Driver, but Romero counters with a backslide cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser & Lio Rush vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo

Fred Rosser and El Phantasmo will start things off. Rosser wants a piece of Hikuleo. Phantasmo teases The Sudden Death. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser knocks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Rosser with two toe kicks. Rosser punches Phantasmo in the back. Rosser sends Phantasmo to the apron. Rosser goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hikuleo gets in the way. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Phantasmo. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Rush lands The SomerSault Plancha. Rosser kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Rosser rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Rosser with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Rosser tags in Rush. Rush kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Rush applies a front face lock. Phantasmo sends Rush into the ropes. Rush avoids The Pump Kick. Rush runs around Phantasmo. Rush kicks Phantasmo in the face. Rush tags in Rosser.

Rosser clotheslines Phantasmo. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser slams Phantasmo’s hair on the turnbuckle pad. Rosser with a chop/clothesline combination in the corner. Rosser with a Big Biel Throw. Rosser talks smack to Phantasmo. Rosser stomps on the midsection of Phantasmo. Rush dropkicks Hikuleo off the apron. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser with a running knee lift. Rush kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Rush with a delayed head kick. Rosser follows that with a Seated Senton for a two count. Rosser drives his knee into Phantasmo’s back. Rosser with an elbow smash. Rosser with a hip smash. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Hikuleo trips Rosser from the outside.

Phantasmo knocks Rush off the apron. Phantasmo attacks Rosser from behind. Phantasmo with a knee lift. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Phantasmo is choking Rosser with his boot. Phantasmo tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuelo is mauling Rosser in the corner. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo stands on the back of Rosser’s neck. Phantasmo drives Rosser crotch first into the steel ring post. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s back. Hikuleo whips Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo with a Running Powerslam for a two count. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags himself in. Phantasmo rakes the back of Rosser. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo inadvertently chops Phantasmo. Rosser drops Hikuleo with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser creates distance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Rosser tags in Rush.

Rush with two clotheslines. Rush slides out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Rush delivers his combination offense. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Come Up. Phantasm goes for The UFO, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Rush hits The Standing Spanish Fly. Rush tags in Rosser. Assisted Splash for a two count. Rosser shoves Hikuleo. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Rosser tags in Rush. Rush dives over Phantasmo. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Rush counters with a jackknife cover for a two count. Rush with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Rush. Rosser and Hikuleo are brawling on the stage. Rush avoids The Sudden Death. Rush connects with The Come Up to pickup the victory. After the match, Rosser and Hikuleo continue to brawl around the ringside area.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Lio Rush via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King, TJ Perkins, Karl Fredericks, and Clark Connors vs. Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight) In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Karl Fredericks and Tom Lawlor will start thigs off. Chain grappling exchange. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor brings Fredericks down to the mat. Fredericks applies a leg lock. Lawlor transitions into a full nelson lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor with a side headlock takeover. Fredericks answers with the headscissors neck lock. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips Lawlor across the ring. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Lawlor. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Perkins and Limelight are tagged in. Perkins drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Perkins lunges over Limelight. Perkins sends Limelight into the ropes. Perkins avoids The PK. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Perkins goes for The STF, but Limelight counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Limelight kicks Perkins in the gut. Limelight with a forearm smash. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Perkins tags in Connors.

Double Hip Toss. Perkins with a Mid-Kick. Connors with a elbow drop for a one count. Connors uppercuts Limelight. Forearm Exchange. Connors uppercuts Limelight. Perkins tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Connors with a diving shoulder tackle. Perkins with The Helluva Kick. Connors takes a swipe at Kratos. Perkins with a Face Wash. Perkins bodyslams Limelight. Lawlor trips Perkins from the outside. Limelight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Limelight nails Perkins with a Pump Kick. Lawlor with a corner clothesline. Dickinson with a flying forearm smash. Kratos follows that with a Stinger Splash. BlockBuster/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Limelight sends Perkins to the apron. Perkins slides under Limelight. Limelight skins the cat. Perkins uppercuts Limelight. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight SuperKicks Perkins. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Limelight with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Perkins dives over Limelight. Perkins drops Limelight with The Tornado DDT. Perkins tags in King.

King with two clotheslines. King with a Back Body Drop to Limelight. King kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos with a running elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King with forearm shivers. King with a blistering chop. King levels Kratos with a Body Avalanche. Limelight runs interference. Kratos dumps King over the top rope. Brody King has been eliminated. Second Forearm Exchange. Kratos tags in Limelight. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos with a discus corner clothesline. Kratos follows that with a GutWrench Suplex. Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fredericks catches Limelight in mid-air. Fredericks throws Limelight out of the ring. Danny Limelight has been eliminated. Lawlor attacks Fredericks from behind. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor goes for a backslide cover, but Fredericks lands back on his feet. Fredericks goes for a running knee strike, but Lawlor rolls him over for a two count. Fredericks with a wheelbarrow rollup for a two count. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor goes for The BrainBuster, but Fredericks counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Fredericks with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lawlor catches Fredericks in mid-air. Lawlor with a Uranage Slam. Double Irish Whip. Fredericks with a double shotgun dropkick. Fredericks clotheslines Lawlor over the top rope. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson nearly knocks Lawlor off the apron. Fredericks shoves Dickinson into Lawlor. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Dickinson. Fredericks dumps Lawlor over the top rope. Tom Lawlor has been eliminated. Dickinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Dickinson kicks Fredericks in the face. Dickinson decks Fredericks with a back elbow smash. Fredericks answers with a forearm smash. Limelight pulls Fredericks off the apron. Karl Fredericks has been eliminated. Connors unloads six knife edge chops. Kratos rocks Connors with a forearm smash. Connors with an open palm strike. Connors tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Up Kick/Spear Combination. Kratos kicks Connors into Perkins. TJ Perkins has been eliminated.

Kratos Powerslams Connors. Kratos goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Connors lands back on his feet. Connor sends Kratos tumbling to the floor. JR Kratos has been eliminated. Dickinson with a knee lift. Chop Exchange. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Dickinson reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Rollup Exchange. Connors kicks Dickinson in the gut. Dickinson leapfrogs over Connors. Dickinson scores the elbow knockdown. Dickinson drills Connors with The BrainBuster for a two count. Connors fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Connors Powerslams Dickinson for a two count. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dickinson lands back on his feet. Dickinson blocks a boot from Connors. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson applies The STF. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Standing Switch Exchange. Connors Spears Dickinson. Dickinson with a running chop. Connors denies The SuperPlex. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Connors channels his inner Shawn Michaels. Connors pulls Dickinson over the top rope. Seventh Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Eight Forearm Exchange. Connors with an open palm strike. Dickinson kicks Connors off the apron to pickup the victory. After the match, Limelight delivers the low blow. Team Filthy gangs up on Dickinson. King storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Team Filthy

