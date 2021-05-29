NJPW Strong Results 5/28/21

First Match: Clark Connors vs. AJZ

Chain grappling exchange. AJZ applies a side headlock. Connors rolls AJZ over for a two count. Connors with a wrist lock takedown. Connors applies a double wrist lock for a one count. AJZ regroups in the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors throws AJZ over the top rope. Connors unloads a flurry of knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Connors with a chop/forearm combination. Connors sends AJZ face first into the steel ring post. AJZ slaps Connors in the face. Connors with a forearm smash. Connors with clubbing blows to AJZ’s back. Connors follows that with a flying double axe handle strike off the ring apron. Connors and AJZ continues to trade back and forth shots. Connors rolls AJZ back into the ring. AJZ slams Connors head on the top rope. AJZ drops Connors with The SlingShot DDT for a two count.

AJZ transitions into a ground and pound attack. AJZ fish hooks Connors. AJZ punches Connors in the back. AJZ applies the grounding cobra twist. Connors with a Hip Toss. Connors ducks a clothesline from AJZ. AJZ with a pop up forearm smash for a two count. Connors with Two Snap Suplex’s for a one count. Connors follows that with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. AJZ stomps on the left foot of Connors. AJZ kicks Connors in the gut. AJZ with a Vertical Toss. AJZ starts shaking his hips. AJZ toys around with Connors. AJZ with forearm shivers. Connors grabs AJZ by his throat. AJZ slaps Connors in the face. Connors fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Connors dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Connors delivers The Pounce. Machine Gun Chops. Connors with the irish whip. AJZ dives over Connors. Connors side steps AJZ into the turnbuckles. Connors with a running shoulder block. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Connors goes for The Spear, but AJZ blocks it. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Connors launches AJZ over the top rope. AJZ with a forearm smash. AJZ connects with The SpringBoard Meteora for a two count. Connors continues to fight out of the fireman’s carry position. Connors Powerslams AJZ. Connors Spears AJZ. Connors connects with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

Second Match: El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta

Phantasmo is playing mind games with Yuta. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Phantasmo applies a headscissors neck lock. Yuta rolls Phantasmo over for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta grabs a side wrist lock. Phantasmo talks smack to Yuta. Test Of Strength. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo transitions into a wrist lock. Yuta with a side headlock takeover. Phantasmo answers with the headscissors escape. Phantasmo grabs Yuta’s hair. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Yuta whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Yuta leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo slips over Yuta’s back. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Yuta goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back on his feet. Leg Sweep Exchange. Yuta with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Yuta goes for the backslide cover, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo goes for a monkey flip, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Phantasmo gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Phantasmo signals for the test of strength. Phantasmo brings Yuta down to the mat. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo stomps on the right shoulder of Yuta. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Yuta. Phantasmo slaps Yuta in the chest. Phantasmo starts biting Yuta’s fingers. Phantasmo struts around the top rope. Phantasmo snaps Yuta’s fingers. Phantasmo with two haymakers. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Yuta reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Yuta. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Yuta. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo hits The LionSault for a two count. Phantasmo bends Yuta’s fingers. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo transitions into a front face lock. Yuta with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo rakes the back of Yuta. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Yuta crawls under Phantasmo. Yuta with The Olympic Slam for a two count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta with two sharp elbow strikes. Phantasmo rakes the back of Yuta. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta counters with The Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta dodges the polish hammer. Yuta with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta kicks Phantasmo in the face. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta with forearm shivers. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Yuta. Phantasmo delivers The UFO for a two count. Yuta has Phantasmo perched on the top turnbuckle. Yuta with two haymakers. Phantasmo denies The SuperPlex. Phantasmo goes back to biting Yuta’s fingers. Phantasmo sends Yuta crashing into the canvas. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Yuta avoids Sudden Death. Yuta rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta grapevines the legs of Phantasmo. Yuta applies The Indian Death Lock. Yuta transitions into The STF. Phantasmo bites Yuta’s hand. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/Team Filthy vs. Chris Dickinson For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Lawlor kicks the hamstring of Dickinson. Dickinson with a single leg pick. Chain grappling exchange. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Lawlor backs Dickinson into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Hand fighting display. Dickinson grabs the left leg of Lawlor. Lawlor with a wrist lock takedown. Lawlor applies a headscissors neck lock. Dickinson transitions into a leg lock. Lawlor applies The Sharpshooter. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Dickinson. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor and Dickinson are throwing kicks at each other. Dickinson backs Lawlor into the ropes. Dickinson with a flurry of kicks. Lawlor with a waist lock takedown. Dickinson applies The Triangle Choke. Lawlor gator rolls into a head & arm clutch. Lawlor denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor slaps the left shoulder of Dickinson. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. Lawlor continues to kick the left hamstring of Dickinson. Test Of Strength. Dickinson dropkicks Lawlor. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson dodges The Spin Kick. Dickinson with a running shoulder tackle. Lawlor regroups on the outside.

Dickinson pulls Lawlor out of the ring. Dickinson uppercuts the right ankle of Lawlor. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the ring apron. Dickinson stomps on the right hamstring of Lawlor. Dickinson rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Lawlor kicks Dickinson in the gut. Chop/Forearm Exchange on the apron. Lawlor blocks a boot from Dickinson. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor wraps the left leg of Dickinson around the middle rope. Lawlor drops Dickinson with The Top Rope Stunner. Lawlor kicks the back of Dickinson’s head. Lawlor is raining down forearms in the corner. Lawlor is choking Dickinson with his boot. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with the irish whip. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Lawlor answers with a running waist lock takedown for a two count. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dickinson. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Dickinson reverses the pressure. Lawlor kicks Dickinson in the gut. Lawlor with two uppercuts. Dickinson unloads two knife edge chops. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Dickinson’s back. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold.

Dickinson puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson with forearm shivers. Dickinson delivers The SuperPlex. Dickinson with two corner clotheslines. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Dickinson with a Running Lariat. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson hits The Death Valley Driver. The referee gets distracted by Danny Limelight. Dickinson knocks Limelight off the apron. Brody King pulls JR Kratos off the apron. King tees off on Kratos. Lawlor goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson drills Lawlor with The BrainBuster for a two count. Lawlor denies The PileDriver. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor denies the sunset flip. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson drops Lawlor with The Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson with a Release German Suplex.

Dickinson goes for The Bridging German Suplex, but Lawlor counters with The Kimura Lock. Lawlor hits The TTD for a two count. Lawlor talks smack to Dickinson. Third Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor uppercuts Dickinson. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Lawlor with The Exploder Suplex. Lawlor hits Th Olympic Slam. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Dickinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson denies The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson with rapid fire kicks. Dickinson dumps Lawlor back first on the canvas. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Dickinson. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Dickinson refuses to quit. Dickinson rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Dickinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Lawlor connects with The Sleeper Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

